The U.S. plans to track avian flu infections in dairy cows sent to slaughterhouses to understand how the virus infects meat, and will continue to test raw milk cheeses to see if the aging process inactivates the virus.

The renewed focus on the U.S. food supply chain is the latest front in efforts to combat the infectious avian influenza virus (H5N1), which is raising alarm around the world as a possible future pandemic.

Regulators will test samples from 800 dairy cows at the slaughterhouse. Dairy cows are typically slaughtered when they no longer produce milk or are retired. 10% The majority of beef production in the United States is done primarily as ground beef.

The new cattle survey, due to begin in mid-September, will be a nationwide study that will provide a clearer picture of the extent to which the virus is prevalent in dairy meat and may also provide insight into any potential risks.

If the sample is positive, the U.S. Department of State Agriculture The USDA plans to purchase the carcass for further testing, which may include determining whether the virus is viable (can replicate in a lab) and the temperature at which it dies.

An earlier study in May tested 109 muscle samples from cattle that had shown signs of illness after slaughter and found H5N1 particles in one dairy cow, which was not consumed. Another study sampled ground beef available in stores and found no positive results.

In another study, scientists injected a fake virus into ground beef and cooked the meat. The 300-gram burgers were thicker than those you get at fast food restaurants and “very thick, so it was a worst-case scenario,” said Jose Emilio Esteban, undersecretary for food safety at the USDA.

But thorough cooking inactivated the virus, he said.

No virus was detected at medium (145F/63C) or well done (160F/71C) internal temperatures, which have long been recommended by the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

“If cooked under those conditions it should be very safe to eat,” Esteban said.

At 120F/49C (rare), the imitation virus was “substantially inactivated” in hamburgers spiked with high concentrations of the virus, according to the USDA. Report he says.

Kari Neal, a professor of microbial food safety at the University of Delaware, says cooking meat helps eliminate any foodborne pathogens. “Consumers need to be aware of the potential for disease transmission and the control they can have in their own kitchens,” she says.

but, 1 in 4 While 70% of Americans check the internal temperature of meat with a food thermometer, that rate is “not as high as everyone would like,” she said.

Ground beef is usually Collected from multiple cowsIf it's not thoroughly cooked, she said, it increases the risk of foodborne illness.

“We know that hamburgers are always more dangerous for pathogens,” Neal says. But “all virus particles are [cooking fully] Not only does it kill the Salmonella bacteria if there is anything there, it also eliminates the risk of bird flu.”

The new meat study will focus solely on dairy cows.

In experiments, scientists have been able to infect young cows through their noses, but the infection is mainly transmitted through shared milking facilities and Human InterventionThe USDA states:

It is unclear whether the beef cattle were tested for H5N1.

“If you start testing and looking for it, you might find it,” Neal says, but when it comes to food safety risks, “I think you can control the risk through certain behavioral changes and the monitoring practices that are in place,” she says.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also announced on Tuesday that ongoing testing has shown that pasteurization completely inactivates the avian flu virus in milk, making pasteurized milk safe to drink.

Authorities tested 167 dairy products, including butter and raw-milk cheese, on store shelves in 27 states in June and July. About 17% of the products contained inactivated virus particles, but none were viable, officials said.

Officials said they found no traces of the virus in hard cheese made from raw milk and aged for at least 60 days, so it was too early to determine whether the aging process inactivates the virus.

“In the case of the raw milk cheeses we tested, none of the samples studied contained any viral genomic material, suggesting that the herds that produced the milk used to make the cheese were not infected at the time of milking,” said Steve Grube, chief medical officer in the FDA's Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition. “Therefore, we cannot draw conclusions about whether the production and aging of cheese made from unpasteurized milk is sufficient to inactivate the virus.”

So far rise In the midst of this epidemic, few people are interested in drinking unpasteurized milk, which can carry deadly pathogens and offers no benefits over pasteurized milk.

Officials continue to warn that drinking raw milk is dangerous. “Consumption of raw milk poses a risk to consumers,” Grube said.

That was true long before the bird flu outbreak.

“What I always tell people is that if there's anything to avoid for fear of foodborne illness, it's definitely raw milk,” Neal says. Even seemingly healthy cows can harbor pathogens that are deadly to humans. “The risk of illness associated with consuming raw milk and Campylobacter, Cryptosporidium, E. coli, Listeria and Salmonella are all very high risks.”

One Shiga toxin-producing E. coli cell can kill a person, and 100 Salmonella cells can make someone sick for life, she said.

It is not yet clear whether consuming raw milk can lead to H5N1 infection, but some mammals appear to be infected in this way. I got sick right awayand a few barn cats I drank milk The infected cattle died.

“We don't know what effect ingesting the H5N1 virus in milk might have on people,” Neal said.