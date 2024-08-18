LONDON — The World Health Organization mpox The outbreak in Congo and other parts of Africa is a global emergency that requires urgent action to contain the spread of the virus.

Sweden The country's government later announced it had detected the first case of a new type of multiple sclerosis in a traveller that had previously only been seen in Africa, while other European health authorities warned that imported cases could increase.

Here we discuss MPOX and how widespread it may become.

Will mpox cause a new pandemic?

That is highly unlikely. Pandemics, including the recent one, Swine flu and COVID-19is caused by an airborne virus that usually spreads quickly, even among people who don't show symptoms.

Mpox (also known as monkeypox)is primarily transmitted through close skin-to-skin contact with an infected person or through soiled clothing or sheets of an infected person. It often causes visible skin lesions, which may reduce the likelihood of close contact with others.

To stay safe, experts advise avoiding close physical contact with people who have MPOX-like lesions, not sharing utensils, clothes or sheets, and practicing good hygiene, including washing your hands regularly.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said on Friday that more imported cases of MPOX from Africa were “very likely”, but that a local outbreak in Europe was highly unlikely.

Scientists say the risk to the general population in countries where MPOX is not an ongoing epidemic is low.

What is the difference between mpox and COVID-19?

Mpox, unlike coronaviruses, spreads very slowly. coronavirus Since the new coronavirus was identified in China, the number of cases has skyrocketed from hundreds to thousands, with one week in January seeing a more than tenfold increase in cases.

By March 2020, when the WHO described COVID-19 as a pandemic, roughly three months after the coronavirus was first identified, the number of infected people had exceeded 126,000 and the death toll had reached 4,600.

In contrast, it took until after 2022 for MPOX to infect nearly 100,000 people worldwide and kill about 200, according to the WHO.

There is vaccine Unlike in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are currently few available treatments or cures for MPOX.

“We have what it takes to eradicate polio,” said Dr. Chris Beyer, director of the Duke University Global Health Institute. “This is a different situation than we faced with COVID, where we didn't have a vaccine or antivirals.”

How quickly will these MPOX outbreaks stop?

It's unclear. The MPOX epidemic, which broke out in more than 70 countries in 2022, slowed within months, thanks to vaccination programs and the availability of drugs to at-risk people, mainly in developed countries.

Currently, the majority of measles cases occur in Africa, with 96% of cases and deaths occurring in Congo, one of the world's poorest countries, where the country's health system has nearly collapsed under the weight of malnutrition, cholera and measles. Congolese authorities have requested 4 million doses of the vaccine from donors, but have yet to receive any.

Despite the WHO declaring MPOX a global emergency in 2022, Africa has had little access to vaccines or treatments.

Duke's Beyer said it's in the world's interest to invest now to quell the outbreak in Africa.

“We are in a good position to get this pandemic under control, but we have to make the decision to prioritise Africa,” he said.