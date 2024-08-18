Summer COVID variants show no signs of slowing, but free tests available

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in August. New Omicron COVID variant KP.3 and KP.3.1.1 account for roughly half of the new cases. In fact, this U.S. sees biggest summer COVID infection wave since 2022.

California California was one of the first states to report an increase in COVID-19 cases this summer, but it's not the only one: 27 states are now reporting “highly elevated” levels of the virus in their wastewater. According to the CDC:If you plan to spend time indoors with others, especially for an extended period of time, at-home COVID-19 testing is essential to keep your loved ones safe.

read more: Is your COVID test really expired? How to check

On March 8, 2024, the federal government suspended the United States Postal Service's free COVID testing program, which allowed you to order free COVID-19 tests through the USPS. However, hope is not lost to receive free testing to detect COVID-19 infection. Read on to find out how you can still receive free COVID testing, how to receive free treatment and healthcare, and more. COVID Vaccine.

For more information, please click here Long COVIDand the latest information Avian influenza in humans.

What free COVID-19 testing options are available?



Now that you can no longer get a test through the post office, there are three main ways to find free COVID-19 testing locations across the U.S.: HRSA health centers, Test to Treat locations, and ICATT testing sites. While these options work the same way, we'll provide specific steps to find the free testing location nearest you.

HRSA Health Centers Offering Free COVID-19 Testing

HRSA Health Centers are offering free COVID-19 testing. Screenshot by HRSA/CNET

of Health Resources and Services Administration We are providing funding to health centers across the U.S. These HRSA health centers will provide COVID-19 testing at no cost to you. HRSA locator tool Find a center near you.

First, select the language you want to receive search results in. Then, type the location you want to search in the box. positionOur locator also allows you to broaden your search so you can see all the options your area has to offer.

Once you find a center that's right for you, visit that particular location's website and follow the specific instructions to get your free COVID-19 test.

Test-to-Treat facilities will provide COVID tests and medicines

The “Test to Treat” program makes COVID testing and treatment more accessible. Screenshot by HHS/CNET

Treatment Tests is a federally funded health care initiative to make COVID-19 care more accessible. This option differs from the other options featured in this article in that you can use a Test to Treat center to receive both a COVID test and treatment for the infection. Like other free COVID-19 testing options, Test to Treat has a locator tool you can use to find eligible Test to Treat centers near you.

Testing Center Search It works like other COVID testing search tools: Enter a location into the search bar and the tool will show you Test to Treat locations in your area. The slider bar allows you to resize the search radius to find all Test to Treat centers in your area.

In your Test to Treat locator results, you'll find the address of each facility, the COVID-19 treatments they offer, and any other special instructions you need to know when getting tested. If your chosen site doesn't have the option to schedule a COVID test online, you may need to call.

Expanding community access to testing will provide COVID testing to the uninsured

ICATT is offering free testing to uninsured patients who may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have recently been infected. Screenshot by CDC/CNET

Expanding community access to testingor ICATT, is another free testing program you can use if you need to access free COVID-19 testing. ICATT works a little differently than the other programs on this list.

ICATT is designed specifically for uninsured patients who have been exposed to or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Anyone, with or without insurance, can get an ICATT test at any of the program's locations. If you are uninsured and want to get tested at an ICATT eligible site, you do not have to pay a testing fee. If you have insurance, you may be required to pay a fee.

of ICATT Locator Tool It works like other locator tools for free COVID testing: Enter an address or zip code to find an ICATT location near you. This locator has a search radius adjustment feature that allows you to fine-tune your search to cover the entire area you want to search.

Once you have found a location, follow the testing site's instructions to schedule an appointment.

How can I get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots for free?

The COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots are an important preventative measure to prevent contracting the virus and becoming seriously ill. CDC Recommends Updated COVID-19 Vaccination Boost If you're over 6 months old, you might be wondering how to find a free COVID-19 vaccine.

If you don't have insurance or medical coverage, don't worry. Department of Health and Human Services website “The COVID-19 vaccine is 100% free for everyone living in the United States,” it said.

On September 14, 2023, the Ministry of Health and Human Services Bridge Access ProgramThe CDC will continue to offer the vaccine free of charge to uninsured individuals through local health departments and HRSA centers. The CDC has also partnered with “more than 20,000 pharmacies nationwide” to offer the vaccine free of charge, modifying the existing ICATT program mentioned above.

The Bridge Access Program will end in December 2024, but until then, you can receive the COVID-19 vaccine at no charge. To take advantage of this program, Vaccine.govselect the vaccine you want and click the “Search” button. On the next page, select the option called “Bridge Access Program Participants” and you will see locations offering free vaccines.

Learn more Why your blood type may make you more susceptible to COVID-19 and Everything you need to know about the updated COVID-19 booster.

Correction, September 21, 2023: A previous version of this article contained incorrect information about the cost of the vaccine for people who are uninsured. We have updated the information about how to get the vaccine for free.