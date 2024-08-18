



The New York State Department of Health has designated National Immunization Awareness Month, encouraging New Yorkers to check their children's vaccination status before the new school year begins. The ministry also encourages adults to ensure they are up to date on vaccinations, including the COVID-19 vaccine. “Decades of research have shown that vaccines prevent disease, save lives and are safe and effective,” said Dr. James McDonald, the state's health officer. “National Immunization Awareness Month is the perfect time for parents, guardians and pediatricians to make sure their children's vaccines are up to date before students return to school.” Children in kindergarten through 12th grade should receive all required vaccines based on their age and grade level. New York State Immunization Requirements for School Enrollment and Attendance. Vaccines are covered by most private health insurance companies. Parents or guardians of children whose insurance does not cover vaccines can still arrange for their children to be vaccinated. The Vaccines for Children (VFC) program provides all recommended vaccines free of charge to eligible children under 19 years of age. Among people born between 1994 and 2023, routine childhood vaccinations would prevent hundreds of millions of illnesses, tens of millions of hospitalizations and more than one million deaths nationwide over their lifetimes, a study found. Recent Reports Issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. on the other hand, COVID-19 Vaccines While vaccinations are not required to attend school, the Department of Health encourages everyone to talk to their health care provider to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, even though the numbers are lower than at the peak of the pandemic. Data shows rising number of COVID-19 hospitalizationsThe department urges New Yorkers who have symptoms to get tested for COVID-19, and if they test positive, they should talk to their health care provider about treatments that have been proven effective in reducing the chance of severe outcomes, such as hospitalization or death. National Immunization Month is also a time to highlight the effectiveness of vaccines for people of all ages and against all kinds of infectious diseases. Adults of all ages are susceptible to diseases and can benefit from updates on their vaccination status. Adults should follow the Centers for Disease Control's Vaccine Evaluation Tool. The United States has the most efficient vaccine delivery in history, with systems in place to ensure vaccine safety. Vaccination is the best protection against preventable serious disease.

