NUS and A*Star researchers develop sensor that can detect cholesterol and glucose through the skin





SINGAPORE – A new non-invasive method may eliminate the need to draw blood to test blood sugar or cholesterol levels. Researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) have developed a stretchable, hydrogel-based sensor that can detect such biomarkers in a solid state on the skin. The technology could potentially be used in wearable devices for purposes such as chronic disease management and remote patient monitoring. The research team's findings were published in the scientific journal Nature Materials in June. Traditional methods of monitoring biomarkers in bodily fluids such as blood, urine and sweat are effective but come with obstacles that can hinder early diagnosis and treatment of disease. For example, blood tests can be invasive and inconvenient, while inducing sweating can be difficult in less active people. The researchers noted that such challenges do not apply to solid epidermal biomarkers, such as cholesterol and lactic acid, which are found in the stratum corneum, the outermost layer of skin. These biomarkers have been found to be strongly correlated with diseases such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes – a correlation that has been overlooked for decades, except in scattered literature, said Associate Professor Liu Yuxin from the NUS Institute of Health Innovation and Technology. Professor Liu, one of the leaders of the study, said that the solid-state electrodes placed on the skin used in conventional monitors cannot detect these biomarkers electrochemically. The sensor developed by the researchers uses a hydrogel instead of electrodes, which dissolves and diffuses solid epidermal biomarkers, followed by an electrochemical reaction catalyzed by an enzyme. As a result, electrons are transferred to an electronically conductive hydrogel, where they can be read by a flexible printed circuit board connected to a sensor. The circuit board can wirelessly transmit relevant physiological data to the user, who can then use the data to monitor the patient's health. Dr Yan Lu, principal scientist and head of the Sensors and Flexible Electronics division at A*Star's Institute of Materials Research and Engineering, said the sensor was likely the first device capable of monitoring biomarkers of dry skin. “The stretchable design also improves comfort and accuracy by adapting to the skin's natural elasticity. This innovation has the potential to change our approach to health and lifestyle monitoring, especially for people with chronic diseases who need to constantly monitor their health,” said Dr Yang, the other leader of the study.

