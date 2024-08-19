Is a delicious baked potato a gift for diabetics and dieters? New research reveals surprising benefits | Health

Connect with us

Health

19 August 2024 01:22 PM IST

When eaten roasted, potatoes help lower blood sugar levels and contribute to effective weight management.

Diabetes and Potatoes This contradicts the decades-old belief that potatoes are the enemy of diabetics. But if you know how to cook them properly, that may not be true. When cooked properly, potatoes can be a superfood for diabetics. study Baking potatoes has been found to help control the symptoms of diabetes, a surprising finding. Potatoes have always had a reputation as a bad dietary enemy, but a recent study has shattered that myth.

When prepared correctly, potatoes can be a diabetes superfood. (Unsplash)
When prepared correctly, potatoes can be a diabetes superfood. (Unsplash)

The many benefits of baked potatoes

The study, led by Neda Akhavan, an assistant professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), challenged the common belief that potatoes are bad for health. She said that if prepared correctly, potatoes are not only healthy but functional as well. The study, conducted on participants who included potatoes daily in their diet, showed lower fasting blood sugar levels, improved body composition, reduced waist circumference, and reduced resting heart rate.

Potato skins and their benefits

One of the health benefits of potatoes comes from their skin. Studies have shown that potato skins are rich in resistant starch, which helps improve blood sugar levels, lipid profiles and satiety. Participants who consumed potato skins as part of their diet saw significant improvements in health indicators.

The study also points out that contrary to popular belief, potatoes contain more potassium than bananas, which helps maintain heart health and regulate blood pressure. The authors explain that baked potatoes are one of the most satiating foods in the diet, keeping you full for a long time. This makes consuming potatoes a game changer for those looking to lose weight. Potatoes can help control appetite, portion sizes and cravings throughout the day. However, moderation and cooking techniques are key to unlocking the potential health benefits of potatoes.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult a physician with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

