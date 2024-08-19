New insights into how bird flu crosses the species barrier

Structure of the influenza virus replication complex, which consists of two viral polymerases (dark and light) interacting with human ANP32 (purple). Credit: Isabel Romero Calvo/EMBL



In recent years, public health measures, surveillance, and vaccination have significantly reduced the impact of seasonal influenza epidemics caused by human influenza viruses types A and B. However, the potential outbreak of avian influenza A (commonly known as “bird flu”) in mammals, including humans, poses a major threat to public health.

The Cusack group at EMBL Grenoble studies the influenza virus replication process, and their new research uncovers the different mutations that occur in avian influenza viruses to enable them to replicate inside mammalian cells.

Some strains of avian influenza can cause severe illness and death. Fortunately, there are significant biological differences between birds and mammals, so avian influenza does not usually spread from birds to other species. To infect mammals, avian influenza viruses must mutate to overcome two main barriers: the ability to enter cells and the ability to replicate within those cells. To cause an epidemic or pandemic, they must also acquire the ability to transmit between humans.

However, sporadic contamination of wild and domestic mammals has Avian flu It is becoming increasingly common. Of particular concern is the recent unexpected infection of dairy cows with an avian strain of H5N1 in the United States, which could lead to epidemics among cattle. The virus may be adapting well to humans, and some human infections have been reported, although so far the symptoms have been mild.

At the heart of this process is polymerase, an enzyme that orchestrates viral replication inside the host cell. This flexible protein can rearrange itself depending on the different functions it performs during infection. This includes copying viral RNA into messenger RNA, Viral Proteins— and replication — making copies of the viral RNA and packaging it into new viruses.

Viral replication is a complex process to study because it involves two viral polymerases and the host cell protein ANP32. These three proteins form the replication complex, the molecular machine that carries out the replication. ANP32 is known as a “chaperone” and acts as a stabilizer for certain cellular proteins thanks to a key structure: its long acidic tail. In 2015, it was discovered that ANP32 is essential for influenza virus replication, but its function was not fully understood.

The results of a new study published in the journal Nature Communications, ANP32 has been shown to act as a bridge between two viral polymerases, called replicase and encapsidase, names that reflect the two different structures that the polymerase incorporates to perform two distinct functions: making copies of the viral RNA (replicase) and packaging the copies into a protective coating with the help of ANP32 (encapsidase).

ANP32 functions as a stabilizer of the replication complex through its tail, allowing the formation of the replication complex in the host cell. Interestingly, the tail of ANP32 differs between birds and mammals, but the core of the protein is very similar. This biological difference explains why avian influenza viruses do not easily replicate in mammals or humans.

“The main difference between avian and human ANP32 is the 33 amino acid insertion in the avian tail, and the polymerase has to adapt to this difference,” explains Benoît Arragain, a postdoctoral researcher in Cusack's group and first author on the paper. “To replicate in human cells, the avian-adapted polymerase needs to acquire specific mutations that allow it to use human ANP32.”

To gain a deeper understanding of this process, Aragáin and collaborators obtained conformational structures of the replicase and encapsidase of human-adapted avian influenza polymerase (from the H7N9 strain) interacting with human ANP32, providing detailed information about amino acids that are important for the formation of the replication complex and the mutations that allow avian influenza polymerase to adapt to mammalian cells.

To obtain these results, Allagain carried out in vitro experiments at EMBL Grenoble, using the Eukaryotic Expression Facility, the ISBG Biophysics Platform and the Cryo-Electron Microscopy Platform available through the Structural Biology Partnership.

“We also collaborated with the Nafaq group at the Institut Pasteur, who performed cell experiments,” Aragáin added. “Furthermore, we obtained a structure of the human influenza B replication complex, which is similar to that of influenza A. The cell experiments confirmed our structural data.”

These new insights into influenza replication complexes can be exploited for research. Polymerase Mutations in other similar strains Avian influenza virusTherefore, it is possible to use structures obtained from the H7N9 strain and adapt them to other strains, such as H5N1.

“The threat of a new pandemic caused by a highly lethal, highly pathogenic, human-adapted strain of avian flu needs to be taken seriously,” said Stephen Cusack, a senior scientist at Institut National de Grenoble who led the study and has studied influenza viruses for 30 years.

“One of the key responses to this threat is to monitor virus mutations in the field. Knowing this structure allows us to interpret these mutations and assess whether a strain is on a path to adapt to infect and be transmitted between mammals.”

These results are also useful for the long-term development of anti-influenza drugs, because there are no existing drugs that specifically target the replication complex. “But this is just the beginning,” says Kassak. “What we want to do next is understand how the replication complex works dynamically — in other words, get a better understanding of how replication is actively taking place.”

The research group has already The role of influenza polymerase in the viral transcription process.

