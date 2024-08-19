A statement from state health officials ensuring children's vaccinations are up to date

Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia's provincial health officer, issued the following statement to help British Columbia's children stay up to date on all their vaccines as they prepare for the new school year:

“As summer vacation comes to an end, many families are starting to think about preparing for the new school year – buying school supplies, taking their kids for a haircut, and helping them pick out the perfect outfit for the first day of school.

“This year, I urge everyone to add another important item to their to-do list: making sure their children are up to date on routine vaccinations and vaccinated against common diseases such as measles, mumps, rubella, polio, whooping cough and chickenpox.

“August is the perfect time to get your children vaccinated as they start or return to daycare or school, increasing their chances of exposure to these and other infectious diseases as they interact with many friends, parents and teachers. We also know that the season for COVID-19, influenza and other viral respiratory illnesses will soon be upon us.

“Vaccinating children is the best way to protect them from vaccine-preventable diseases that can cause serious illness, long-term disability and even death.”

“Children under six years old can receive free vaccines to protect against more than a dozen diseases, including COVID-19, influenza, polio, measles and chickenpox. We also provide free vaccines to children from grade six onwards in our school clinics, including human papillomavirus and meningitis vaccines, as well as booster doses of vaccines they received during childhood.”

“To get your infant or toddler vaccinated, visit HealthLinkBC for more information. You can make an appointment at your local health centre or your doctor or nurse's office where vaccinations are administered. If your child is over five years old, you can also make an appointment to get vaccinated at a pharmacy.”

“School-age children and teens are typically vaccinated at clinics held at their schools. However, they can also be vaccinated at health departments, some doctor and nurse practitioner offices, and some pharmacies.”

“As many young people begin interacting with new social groups this fall and pursuing higher education opportunities or moving into college dorms, influenza and meningitis vaccinations are recommended, as well as up-to-date COVID-19 vaccinations.

“For more information about childhood and young adult vaccines, we encourage people to visit HealthLinkBC and use their online tool to find a health centre near them. You can also check your child's immunisation schedule on HealthLinkBC and view your immunisation record on Health Gateway.”

“Whether the young people in your life are toddlers or young adults, now is the time to protect them with vaccinations. Just like packing healthy lunches for your children and encouraging them to get enough exercise and sleep, getting them vaccinated is one of the most important things you can do to ensure they have a happy and healthy school experience.”

learn more:

If you're not sure which vaccines your child needs, you can check their immunization record on Health Gateway. https://www.healthgateway.gov.bc.ca/

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines for children, please see: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/children

View your child's vaccination schedule: https://www.healthlinkbc.ca/childhoodvaccines

If anyone notices any records missing, they can update them here. https://immunizationrecord.gov.bc.ca/

Register for the COVID-19 vaccine through your state's vaccination system below. https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register

You will then receive an invitation to book an appointment at a child-friendly clinic in your area.

For more information about the state's vaccination program, see below. translation: