What are the two ages when your body undergoes the most significant changes?
- As we age, our bodies undergo a variety of changes, both visible external and invisible internal.
- Researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine have discovered that humans undergo two major molecular and microbial changes around the ages of 44 and 60.
- Scientists have discovered that these age-related molecular changes are associated with certain health risks, including cardiovascular disease.
Everyone knows
Some physical changes caused by aging are visible, but for example Grey Hair and Skin wrinkles — Many of these changes are invisible while they're happening.
A new study recently published in the journal
The researchers say these changes could have major implications for human health. Cardiovascular Health.
For the study, researchers analyzed data from 108 California residents aged between 25 and 75. Study participants were followed for an average of 1.7 years, with a maximum of about seven years.
During the study, participants donated blood and other biological samples every few months, and scientists tracked molecular changes in their bodies. Microbiome.
The team tracked age-related changes in more than 135,000 molecules and microbes across approximately 250 million different data points.
“We're tracking people in incredibly detailed detail — measuring as many molecules as possible — tens of thousands — and microbes to get a detailed picture of their health.” Dr. Michael P. Snyder“The study is the first to show that the FDA has a strict FDA-approved treatment for cancer,” said lead author David Schneider, a professor of genetics at the Stanford University School of Medicine. Today's Medical News“In the process, we also get to see how they age.”
As Snyder and his team dug into the data, they found that about 81 percent of the molecules and microbes they identified changed more at certain ages in a person's life than at other times. The two ages with the greatest molecular and microbial change, the scientists found, were the mid-40s and early 60s.
“I expected the change to occur in the 60s because that's when the risk of almost every disease increased and people
“We think we undergo biological changes throughout our lives, but there are two periods when a lot of change occurs. It's not clear why this is, but it could be that our lifestyle, in terms of exercise and nutrition, isn't ideal, or that our cells are aging in our 60s.”
— Dr. Michael P. Snyder
Moreover, scientists have found that the most notable age-related molecular and microbial changes are associated with potential health concerns.
For example, in people in their 40s, Snyder and his team found significant changes in a number of molecules related to alcohol, caffeine and lipid metabolism. Cardiovascular disease Skin and muscles.
At age 60, the most significant molecular changes are in cardiovascular disease, immune regulation, Renal functioncarbohydrate and caffeine metabolism, skin and muscles.
Snyder said it's important that researchers continue to investigate what happens to the body during biological aging so that they can take steps to mitigate many of the problems associated with aging.
“The goal is for people to live longer and healthier lives. We can track these changes and take action based on this information, for example. Statins Once you reach or approach your 40s, make sure you exercise throughout your life. In your 60s, drink lots of water to keep your kidneys healthy, eat foods that boost your immune system, and Antioxidants” he said.
“Be aware of changes in your health and take action to live a long, healthy life,” Snyder added.
After reviewing this study, Cheng-Han Chen, MD“It's a very challenging process,” said the board-certified interventional cardiologist and medical director of the structural heart program at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, California. MNT This study establishes that various types of molecular changes involved in human health appear to occur not gradually throughout life, but at specific times in life.
“This is an important discovery that can help us better understand the biochemical changes that underlie aging and provide therapeutic targets depending on the stage of life,” Chen continued.
“It is unclear why particularly large changes occur around ages 40 and 60. Further research is needed to identify the mechanisms and potential biological basis of changes at these times.”
— Cheng-Han Chen, MD
“Science is only just beginning to understand the biological mechanisms involved in ageing. Studies such as this will identify the root causes of normal ageing and provide insight into how deviations from normal biological function lead to diseases such as cardiovascular disease. Ultimately, this will help us understand how to maintain the health of patients and age healthily. It may also help develop new treatments for diseases that result from abnormal ageing,” he added.
MNT We spoke again Manisha Parulekar, MD, FACP, AGSF, CMDCommenting on the study, Dr. David G. Schneider, chief of the Department of Geriatrics at Hackensack University Medical Center, co-director of the Memory Loss and Brain Health Center at Hackensack University Medical Center, and associate professor at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine in New Jersey, said:
“We’re all trying to understand the aging process and chronic diseases. Diabetes and Alzheimer's disease “It also suggests that preventive interventions need to start earlier. It is interesting that this study shows results in two age groups, around 40 and 60 years old. This may help us have better conversations with patients at an earlier stage about various lifestyle modifications.”
— Manisha Parulekar, MD, FACP, AGSF, CMD
Parulekar said most molecules and microbes in our bodies undergo rapid changes throughout life due to a complex interplay of factors including development and growth, environmental factors, lifestyle factors, physiological changes, genetic factors, and illness and disease.
“It's important to keep in mind that these factors often interact and influence each other. For example, diet affects the gut microbiome, which can affect hormone and immune cell production. Understanding the dynamic fluctuations of molecules and microbes throughout life is essential to maintaining health and preventing disease. We can use these data points to help patients understand the importance of certain interventions. It's always helpful to have data to support these conversations,” she said.
