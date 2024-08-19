Back to school: What rising COVID-19 cases mean for Bay Area students returning to class





San Francisco (KGO) — A new wave of the coronavirus is hitting California, and the Bay Area is no exception, with cases rising as children return to school. The first day of school in the San Francisco Unified School District brings excitement for families, but it also comes at a tough time for COVID-19, with a summer surge of infections continuing unabated. more: As students return to class, are schools prepared to deal with COVID-19? “We found that concentrations of COVID-19 in wastewater over the summer were as high as they are in 2022 and even higher than last year,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease expert at UCSF. “There could be a lot of COVID-19 present throughout schools and classrooms.” While each school district has its own COVID protocols, Chin-Hong said that generally, kids with COVID can return to school after 24 hours if they don't have a fever. But if they do return, it's important they wear masks for at least five days, he said. video: Years into pandemic, Bay Area families receive bills for 'free' school coronavirus tests Parents ABC7 News spoke with weren't too concerned. “I'm not as worried about COVID-19 as I am about other infectious diseases,” Oakland resident Addie Price said. Dr. Chin-Hong predicts a winter season that could make the current COVID surge even worse. “Hopefully we can get through this summer,” he said. “It'll be calm for a while, but what I'm really worried about is the winter.” more: Bay Area experts warn summer surge in coronavirus cases could continue as new school year begins The FDA is expected to approve improved COVID-19 vaccines as early as this week, and both Pfizer and Moderna have said they could have vaccines available within days. “Please get your COVID vaccination along with your flu vaccination. All children over six months of age are eligible for the booster shot. It's really important that you try to protect your children to protect your family and loved ones,” Dr. Chin Hong said.

