COVID-related smell loss linked to brain changes





new study A study of 73 adults who had recovered from COVID-19 found behavioral, functional and structural brain changes in those who lost their sense of smell. Chilean researchers conducted cognitive screening, decision-making task performance, functional tests, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) results in 73 patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infection and 27 patients with infections caused by other pathogens but without COVID-19. They followed up twice, 15 days apart. Patients were recruited from public and private hospitals in Santiago, on average 9 months after diagnosis, between February 2020 and May 2023. The mean age was 40.1 years. The research team used loss of smell and need for hospitalization as proxies for potential indicators of neurological involvement and disease severity, respectively. The results were announced last weekend. Scientific Reports. “Given the high global incidence of COVID-19, identifying factors that can distinguish individuals at risk of developing brain alterations is crucial for prioritizing follow-up care,” the study authors wrote. Role as a marker for smell loss twenty two Of the 73 COVID-19 patients, 30.1% reported having varying degrees of problems with attention and memory. Seven patients reported headaches, six reported fatigue, and four had anosmia that lasted an average of 1.3 months. Of these patients, 68% lost their sense of smell completely, and the remaining patients had an altered sense of smell. Given the high global incidence of COVID-19, identifying factors that can distinguish individuals at risk of developing brain changes is essential for prioritizing follow-up care. Of the 43 patients who lost their sense of smell during acute infection, six had changes in their self-reported sense of smell and were able to identify a maximum of four out of six odors on olfactory testing, suggesting persistent impairment. Although the COVID and non-COVID groups were similar in age and cognitive ability, patients who lost their sense of smell were more impulsive and more likely to make different choices when faced with negative outcomes when performing a behavioral task (a game), whereas hospitalized patients were less able to think strategically and repeatedly made the same incorrect choices. In MRIs taken during the game, loss of smell was associated with reduced functional activity during decision-making, loss of white matter integrity, and thinning of the outer layers of the cerebrum in the parietal regions (responsible for processing sensory input, understanding spatial relationships, and how to navigate). “Only six patients showed signs of persistent anosmia, and therefore our results are not due to a true disorder,” the study authors wrote. “Osmia may therefore serve as a potential marker of viral damage to neural tissue and as a marker for individuals susceptible to brain injury.” Further research is needed to determine to what extent smell loss reflects COVID-related brain damage, whether it is an indicator of patient susceptibility to various neuropathological mechanisms, the mechanisms of association between smell loss and brain changes, and treatment targets, the researchers concluded.

