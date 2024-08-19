“Slapped cheek” rash: prevalence, symptoms, and treatment of parvovirus B19 in adults and children

If your child comes home with red cheeks this back-to-school season, there may be more to it than just spending recess in the late-summer heat: They could be infected with parvovirus B19, a nationwide disease that causes a “slapped cheek” rash in children.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said last week A health advisory was issued. Also known as seasonal respiratory viruses The fifth disease or erythema infectiosum. This virus is not under routine surveillance, Like COVID-19The CDC warned the public that the virus was becoming more active in the US after “exceptionally high numbers of cases” continued. Earlier this year in Europe.

According to the CDC, clinical samples testing positive for parvovirus B19 are on the rise. In June, 10% of people tested positive for recent infection. By comparison, that rate was less than 3% in 2022-24. Children ages 5-9 have seen the largest increase, increasing from 15% in 2022-24 to 40% in June of this year.

According to the CDC, the prevalence of parvovirus B19 in plasma samples collected from an unnamed “large commercial laboratory” increased from 1.5% in December to 19.9% ​​in June, and the agency has received reports of complications related to the virus. Pregnant people This also applies to people with sickle cell disease.

According to the CDC, small outbreaks of parvovirus B19 occur in the United States every 3 to 4 years. coronavirus pandemic This may also be a factor in the recent increase in cases. Infections tend to be more prevalent in late winter, spring, and early summer, but people can be infected with the virus at any time of the year.

How does Parvovirus B19 spread?

You've probably already been infected with the virus in your lifetime: According to the CDC, roughly half of adults have detectable antibodies by age 20, and more than 70% have antibodies by age 40. There is no vaccine for parvovirus B19, but these antibodies may help prevent reinfection.

Like the common cold, parvovirus B19 spreads from person to person through respiratory droplets in phlegm, saliva, and nasal mucus. Touching objects that have the virus on them puts people at risk of contracting the virus. People can prevent infection by practicing basic public health hygiene, such as washing their hands, covering their mouth when coughing, wearing a mask in crowded places, and staying home when they are sick. Prevent the spread of diseaseDon't forget to disinfect frequently touched surfaces, such as doorknobs, counters and light switches.

Parvovirus B19 can also be transmitted through blood and blood products, although transfusion transmission is rare. In addition, infected pregnant women can transmit the virus to their fetus. Infection during early pregnancy can result in: A slightly increased risk of miscarriageAccording to the CDC, the fetus may also become anemic. If you're pregnant, the virus is unlikely to affect your pregnancy, especially if you've had it before, but you should still tell your doctor if you think you may have been infected.

Parvovirus B19 is Most common in school-age childrenTeachers, childcare workers, and others who work with children are at increased occupational risk: The CDC estimates that 20% to 50% of susceptible students and staff will become infected during their time at school. Spread of infection in schoolsAbout half of susceptible people will become infected if someone in their household has the disease.

Testing for parvovirus B19 isn't usually necessary unless you're pregnant or at high risk for complications, but your doctor may recommend blood tests to determine if antibodies are present. Md Saiful Islam Khan — Getty Images

What are the symptoms of Parvovirus B19?

Some people are asymptomatic, meaning they could have the virus without knowing it, while others may develop symptoms. Mild symptomsDepending on age:

cough

heat

headache

Joint pain/swelling (common in adults, especially women)

Rash (common in children)

sore throat

According to the CDC, symptoms usually appear in two stages. About a week after infection, when patients are most contagious, they may experience cold-like symptoms that may last for five days. After seven to 10 days, children may develop a sometimes-itchy rash on their cheeks. The rash may also appear on the arms, back, chest, legs, and buttocks and may recur over the course of several weeks. Adults tend to experience joint pain during this second stage, which may appear in the feet, hands, and knees and may last for weeks, months, or longer.

According to the CDC, once patients develop the rash and joint pain, they are no longer contagious, and it is safe to return to work or school once they have recovered.

How is Parvovirus B19 diagnosed and treated?

To check for parvovirus infection, Streptococcus testThere is no need to Unless you are pregnant or at high risk of complicationsConsult a doctor Blood tests to detect parvovirus B19 antibodies They fit you like a glove.

Just as there is no vaccine for the virus, there is no cure. Over-the-counter medications are available to treat cold-like symptoms. There is a risk of rare illnesses that can occur after a viral infection. Reye's syndromeThe National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke does not recommend giving aspirin to children.

Parvovirus B19 often causes mild illness and resolves completely in healthy adults and children, but people with the following conditions may be at higher risk of complications:

Blood disorders such as sickle cell disease and thalassemia

HIV infection

Leukemia and other cancers

Organ transplantation

Can I get Parvovirus B19 from my pet?

No, this disease is officially called human parvovirus B19 because it only infects humans, so it cannot be transmitted to pets, although other parvoviruses can infect animals. Canine parvovirus type 2For example, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association, the bacteria attacks the white blood cells and gastrointestinal tracts of dogs, wolves, foxes, and coyotes.

