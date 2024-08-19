



Massachusetts doctor speaks out about surge in whooping cough cases Updated: August 19, 2024, 6:10 PM EDT 5:30. The number of whooping cough cases this year is three times higher than it was this time last year. This is according to the CDC. So what does this mean for your family? Here are some thoughts. Dr. Ali Raja, Associate Director of Emergency Medicine at MGH. Dr. Raja, nice to see you. You too. Ben. Okay. I don't know anything about whooping cough, but I'm a little surprised that the numbers are so high. Especially considering it's summertime. Are you surprised by these numbers? Actually I'm not Ben. The fact is you're right. We're at about 10,000 confirmed cases so far this year versus 3,000 last year. But I have to say that the number of cases last year was actually still lower because of the pandemic. Social distancing, isolation, mask wearing. So now that those barriers are gone, we're starting to see numbers similar to what we saw last winter when RSV was around. That's what I would have predicted if the pandemic hadn't happened. It makes sense. You know, parents are dealing with this infection for the first time. What do parents need to know? I mean, should they wait to go see a doctor? When is a good time to have them see you or a colleague at the emergency room? Jessica, that's such a great point, because of the fact that there's a low number of cases and the disease usually strikes children around 6 months to 6 years of age. Some parents have never raised a child with whooping cough before. First, the most important thing is that there's been a very effective vaccine for whooping cough since the 1940s and 1950s. Most people vaccinate their kids and everyone should. If you have any reservations about vaccines in general, talk to your pediatrician and get educated about them. But generally, most cases of whooping cough can be treated with antibiotics by your pediatrician. But if your child is really having trouble breathing or starts turning blue, take them to the emergency room and get the vaccine. That's whooping cough. Yes. That's the name of the vaccine. So if you get this vaccine as a child, does that mean you won't get whooping cough, or will it just be less severe? Generally, it will be less severe. You know, if you compare the data from before the vaccine, that is, in the '20s and '30s, to now, the cases of whooping cough or whooping cough have gone down by about 90%. And the severity has gone down a lot. So, overall, it's a very effective vaccine. But like all vaccines before, it's not perfect. So you can still get the disease. It's just that it will be less severe than it would be otherwise. Okay. Dr. Ali Razi The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that pertussis cases have soared three-fold this year compared to the same period last year. 