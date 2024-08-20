Doctors say vaccinations should be added to back-to-school checklist to curb COVID-19 spread





BALTIMORE — As you prepare to send your kids back to school, put vaccinations on your to-do list: Doctors are urging parents to schedule their children's vaccinations now to prevent a surge in respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. Summer travel could make the first day of school a breeding ground for the virus to spread, but a prick in your child's arm can help prevent them from getting sick and spreading it to other family members. More doses of new COVID vaccines are expected to be administered later this month and into September to combat the latest variants, which is why doctors are urging parents to call their pediatrician now. “The new vaccines coming out just as kids are starting school will protect them against certain variants,” said Atul Grover, director of the AAMC Research and Action Institute. Glover is particularly concerned about the plummeting vaccination rates for children: Kindergarten vaccination rates are at their lowest in decades, with just 93% of preschoolers covered, according to CDC data. “That means 750,000 elementary school students will be entering school at higher risk,” Dr. Glover said. and 35 states see surge in coronavirus casesDr. Glover is also concerned about the decline in COVID testing, but testing could be a game changer. “There are drugs like Tamiflu for the flu and Paxolf for COVID,” he says, “that, if taken within the first few days of symptoms, will greatly reduce your chances of getting seriously ill and shorten the time you have to miss school or work because of the illness.” Ensuring your child's vaccination efforts may help prevent a dangerous resurgence of COVID-19. “We know that COVID-19 doesn't affect them as severely. But if your child gets sick and they come back to you as an adult or a grandparent, they are more likely to make them very seriously ill.” And don't forget measles, mumps, and rubella. Because of vaccination shortages this year, these diseases have skyrocketed and can be deadly to your child. The CDC recommends that children receive their first dose between the ages of 12-15 months, then a second dose between the ages of 4-6 years. More from CBS News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/baltimore/news/doctors-urging-parents-to-get-children-vaccinated-amid-spike-in-covid-cases/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos