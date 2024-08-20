Eating iron-rich meat increases risk of type 2 diabetes











Add a topic to an email alert

Get emails when new articles are published Enter your email address to receive emails when new articles are published. . ” data-action=”subscribe”> Subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later. If the problem persists, [email protected] . Back to Healio Highlights: Those with the highest intake of heme iron had a 26% higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

An association was found between increased heme iron intake and elevated biomarker levels. A new study suggests that high intake of heme iron may increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Natural Metabolism showed. The researchers also reported that an updated analysis of findings from retrospective cohort studies found an association between heme iron intake and higher levels of several biomarkers.





Data source: Wang F, et al. Nutmetab. 2024;doi:10.1038/s42255-024-01109-5.



“Now, for the first time, we've put all the data together and are able to paint a pretty comprehensive picture of the relationship between heme iron, red meat and diabetes.” Frank B. HuDoctor of Medicine, Master of Public Health, PhD, “These findings suggest that the body's ability to produce high-quality, high-quality foods is crucial to maintaining a healthy diet,” Frederick J. Steer, professor of nutrition and epidemiology at Harvard University, told Healio. According to background information from the American Red Cross, heme iron is found in foods such as meat, seafood, and poultry, while non-heme iron is found in vegetables, nuts, and fruits. In the study, Hu and her colleagues evaluated 36 years of dietary data from 204,615 participants (79% women) from the Nurses' Health Studies I and II and the Health Professionals Follow-up Study. The researchers also assessed plasma metabolic biomarkers in 37,544 participants and metabolic profiles in 9,024 participants to gain a deeper understanding of the biological mechanisms behind the association between diabetes and heme iron. Overall, participants in the highest heme iron intake group had a 26% higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes compared with those in the lowest group (HR = 1.26; 95% CI, 1.2-1.33). “A stronger unfavorable association with heme iron intake was observed in participants with lower BMI compared with those with higher BMI,” Hu et al. wrote. The findings could be due to the potential impact of obesity on the body's ability to store iron, the researchers added. The researchers reported no association between diabetes and increased intake of total iron, nonheme iron, or iron supplements. Heme iron accounts for most of the association between unprocessed red meat intake and diabetes risk, “and also accounts for a moderate to moderate proportion in several dietary patterns,” Hu and his colleagues write. The researchers also found an association between higher heme iron intake and increased levels of biomarkers such as leptin, C-peptide, triglycerides, and C-reactive protein, and identified several metabolites, including uric acid, that link heme iron to diabetes risk. Hu and his colleagues note that the study has several limitations, including that most participants were white health professionals, making the findings unlikely to be generalizable to other diverse populations. Furthermore, the researchers noted, “we were unable to identify other prospective cohorts with repeated measurements of heme iron intake and similar metabolic and metabolomic biomarkers to replicate our findings.” “Iron is an essential nutrient, so it's a double-edged sword,” Hu explains. “On the one hand, iron deficiency is bad because it causes anemia, but on the other hand, excess iron, especially heme iron, is harmful because it increases inflammation and diabetes risk.” He said that switching from a meat-based diet, especially one focused on red meat, to a plant-based diet “can significantly reduce your heme iron intake and therefore your risk of type 2 diabetes.” Hu added that people who still want to eat animal products don't need to avoid red meat completely, but “can replace it with healthy plant-based proteins such as chicken, fish, nuts and legumes”. References:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/primary-care/20240819/consuming-ironrich-meats-linked-to-greater-risk-for-type-2-diabetes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos