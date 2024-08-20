'This place saved our lives': Fresno residents first to try new Alzheimer's drug





Several people in Fresno are among the first in the country to receive a new treatment for Alzheimer's disease. Patients are now very optimistic that this treatment will help improve their memory. [RELATED] The FDA just approved the drug, called Kisunla, in early July. Some people here in Fresno have participated in clinical trials. One man told FOX 26 his wife's memory has improved significantly. “This is the best place in the world because my daughter's clarity has increased and her memory has improved,” Chance McInerney said. He said his wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease three years ago. He recognised the signs immediately as his mother also had the disease. “Deep down, I knew I couldn't believe it would happen again to my mother and my wife,” McInerney said. When McInerney heard about a new clinical trial for a drug called Kisunra being conducted at Neuro Pain Medical Center in Fresno, she immediately signed up. “My mother had nowhere to go, but now things are different because there is a road,” he said. Now his wife, Susie, says after 18 months at Kisunla, they are beginning to see changes. “I feel like I have a lot more clarity of mind,” Suzie McInerney said. “I used to be really absent-minded and forgetful, so I always had to carry a notepad or a planner with me and write things down as events came up. I still have a calendar.” Her husband said he now had a reason to live. “There's no life after she dies… there's nothing left after she dies,” McInerney said, “So she saved my life. This place saved our lives and my children's lives.” It gives hope to people like Karen Self. Her father had Alzheimer's, and when he began to show early symptoms of the disease “he had problems with short-term memory and would lose things,” she says, “that's when I realized that I was probably going to go down this path.” She participated in the program as a volunteer. Her first injection was on Monday. “There are different approaches, there are medications that work to some extent, but the only way we're going to make a difference is if people are willing to do what we're doing.” Doctors administering the treatment say it's a breakthrough for people suffering from mild to moderate symptoms of Alzheimer's.

