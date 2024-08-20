Study finds genetic link between Alzheimer's and heart disease





news It is hoped that new insights into the relationship between the two diseases will significantly change patient care.

Dementia and coronary artery disease or heart disease are the two leading underlying causes of death among Australians.



Researchers say there is a significant genetic link between Alzheimer's disease and some coronary artery diseases, which could provide an opportunity for health care providers to improve patient outcomes.





the study, Edith Cowen University Centre for Precision MedicineResearch has found that angina, atherosclerosis, ischemic heart disease, myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease, and lipids such as cholesterol, triglycerides, high-density lipoprotein (HDL) and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) may have similar biological origins to Alzheimer's disease.





Through their analysis, the researchers found “significant global genetic correlations” between Alzheimer's disease and three lipid profiles (LDL, triglycerides, and total cholesterol).





“These correlations suggest that at least some individuals with a genetic predisposition to elevated lipid levels may be at increased risk for Alzheimer's disease,” the study said.





The study suggests that this means some of the same genes play a role in or are linked to both conditions.





Lead researcher Artika Kirby is optimistic that the findings will open up “new research avenues that have the potential to improve the lives of millions of people around the world.”





“Although there is a large body of evidence from observational and other studies supporting an association between these conditions, the complex biological mechanisms of Alzheimer's disease are not fully understood, and the relationships with lipids and CHD features remain unresolved,” she said.





“In our study, we employed a genetic approach to investigate the complex relationships between these comorbidities and provide new insights into the common biological underpinnings of these diseases.”





Dr Marita Long, general practitioner and clinical educator at Dementia Training Australia, welcomed the findings but said she was not surprised because coronary artery disease, Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia “share very similar risk factors”.





“We see mixed pathology of both Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia as the cause of dementia symptoms,” she said. NewsGP.





“Obviously, the more we understand about the genetics and biological origins, the better we can target prevention and treatment.”





Dr Long said it was vital for general practice to address modifiable risk factors for both heart disease and Alzheimer's, but more could be done to better assess brain health.





“We are fortunate to have a Medicare item number for heart health screening and a cardiovascular risk assessment tool built into our software, but we don't have one for brain health screening,” she said.





“But by utilising health screenings for 45-49 year olds, annual health screenings for people aged over 75, and health screenings for more vulnerable groups, we can better address this issue.”





“We are now 14 Modifiable Risk Factors for Dementia This treatment could prevent or delay the onset of 45% of dementia cases globally, making it a cost-effective treatment by promoting brain health at all ages, especially in middle age.”





Dr. Long said, Dementia risk assessment tool If you are 18 or over please carry out a risk assessment.





The researchers say there may be other links beyond just the association between these symptoms and poorer health outcomes.





They now hope that their findings will one day lead to improved patient care and outcomes for these two major health problems.







To join the conversation, please log in below.

Alzheimer's disease Cardiovascular disease dementia Dementia risk Heart disease

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www1.racgp.org.au/newsgp/clinical/research-finds-genetic-link-between-alzheimer-s-an The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos