



Pro Stock Studio / iStock a study An analysis of patient data from the 2019-20 U.S. flu season found that the MF59-adjuvanted influenza vaccine was more effective than high-dose influenza vaccines at preventing severe influenza complications in older adults with risk factors, researchers announced last weekend. Open forum on infectious diseases. Both the MF59 adjuvanted trivalent influenza vaccine (aTIV) and the high-dose trivalent influenza vaccine (HD-TIV) are designed for adults aged 65 years and older who are at high risk for serious influenza complications. Adjuvants are immune-boosting agents added to vaccines. Previous studies have shown that the two vaccines are equally effective in older adults, including those with at least one underlying condition known to increase the risk of developing severe influenza, but there is limited research on how the co-occurrence of multiple high-risk conditions affects vaccine efficacy. aTIV more effective in adults with multiple risk factors Researchers used electronic health record data linked to pharmacy and medical insurance claims to estimate relative vaccine effectiveness (rVE) among 1,115,725 aTIV recipients and 2,561,718 HD-TIV recipients from August 2019 to January 2020. The primary outcome measure was prevention of influenza-related medical encounters (IRMEs). Secondary outcomes were outpatient IRMEs and influenza- and pneumonia-related hospitalizations. In older adults with risk factors for comorbidities, aTIV was more effective than HD-TIV in preventing IRME, with rVE of 12.5% ​​(95% CI 0.01–0.05). [CI]The prevalence was 10.0% (95% CI, 13.7% to 22.8%) in adults with one or more risk factors, 18.4% (95% CI, 13.7% to 22.8%) in adults with one or two risk factors, and 10.4% (95% CI, 7.4% to 13.3%) in adults with three or more risk factors. No differences in rVE were found in older adults with no risk factors. Similar trends were observed for the secondary outcomes of outpatient IRME and influenza- or pneumonia-related hospitalization. The study authors suggest that the broader immune responses conferred by the MF59 adjuvant may explain the higher vaccine efficacy observed among the most vulnerable people in the population study, but say further research is needed to investigate how the immune responses generated by aTIV contribute to vaccine efficacy across populations with different risk profiles.

