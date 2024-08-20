Health
Drinking large amounts of caffeine five days a week may increase your risk of heart disease
- There are numerous studies investigating the potential positive and negative effects of caffeine on human health.
- Much of the research to date has focused on how caffeine affects heart health.
- A new study suggests that people who chronically consume large amounts of caffeine may be at higher risk of cardiovascular disease, even if they are otherwise healthy.
Over the years, many studies have been conducted to explore its potential effects, both positive and negative.
Much of this research has focused on the effects of caffeine, a stimulant found in beverages such as: coffeetea, and
One of the most recent studies recently published ACC Asia 2024 A study in India found that people who chronically consume large amounts of caffeine, at least five days a week, may be at higher risk of cardiovascular disease, even if they are in good health.
For the study, researchers randomly recruited 92 healthy subjects between the ages of 18 and 45. blood pressure and pulse After the measurements, participants took part in a three-minute step test, after which their blood pressure and pulse were measured again one and five minutes after the test.
The scientists also collected participants' usual daily caffeine intake and socio-demographic information.
“Regular consumption of caffeine
In the study, researchers defined chronic caffeine intake as drinking caffeinated beverages, such as coffee, tea, soda or energy drinks, five days a week for at least a year.
At the study's conclusion, the team found that 19.6% of study participants consumed more than 400 milligrams (mg) of caffeine per day, the equivalent of about four cups of coffee, two energy drinks, or 10 cans of soda.
According to the US FDA:
Scientists have found that chronic consumption of 400 mg of caffeine daily: Autonomic nervous systemOver time, your heart rate and blood pressure increase.
The scientists reported that participants who chronically consumed 600 mg of caffeine per day (above the recommended daily intake) had significantly increased heart rate and blood pressure after a five-minute rest period following a three-minute step test, suggesting that habitual high caffeine intake may impede the recovery of heart rate and blood pressure after everyday activity.
“Caffeine affects the autonomic nervous system, so even healthy people can experience side effects if they consume it regularly. High blood pressure “This may increase the risk of heart disease and other cardiovascular events,” Kagatala said. “Increasing awareness of these risks is essential to improving cardiac health for everyone.”
Past studies have shown that consuming more than 400 mg of caffeine per day can lead to the following health problems:
Today's Medical News He said Monique Richard, MS, RDN, LDN, Commenting on the study, researcher and registered dietitian and owner of Nutrition-In-Sight said the findings were not surprising.
“Caffeine tolerance varies from person to person, resulting in different effects and outcomes. However, we understand its stimulating potential and also recognize that the general public consumes caffeine frequently. For some, it may be too much. Chronically excessive caffeine intake can increase heart rate and blood pressure at levels above 400 mg per day, but depending on the form, it may come with further drawbacks such as excess sugar, calories, sodium, additives and artificial ingredients.”
— Monique Richard, MS, RDN, LDN
MNT We spoke again Dr. Yuming NeeA board-certified cardiologist and lipidologist at MemorialCare Heart and Vascular Institute at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California, he expressed frustration with the large number of studies focusing on coffee and caffeine, many of which have produced conflicting results.
“With coffee, there are so many unknown variables. There was a study not that long ago that said drinking four or more cups of coffee a day could help you live longer. I feel like we're just stretching it out over and over again with coffee. Coffee is either great or it's terrible or it's probably somewhere in between,” he said.
Caffeine in energy drinks
Richard also mentioned other sources of caffeine besides coffee.
“In fact, we are seeing increased consumption of energy drinks, energy shots and other beverages containing excessive caffeine by adolescents who are more susceptible to the dangerous effects of excess caffeine,” Richard said.
She also pointed out the side effects of consuming too much caffeine.
“Some of the side effects are [of too much caffeine] “A variety of symptoms can appear, including dizziness, palpitations, irritability, anxiety, trouble sleeping, dehydration, diarrhea, nausea, loss of appetite, agitation and difficulty concentrating,” Richard explained.
Meanwhile, Ni said he would like to see more research on energy drinks and their effects on cardiovascular health, rather than focusing on coffee in caffeine-related research.
“Energy drinks can have as much as 300 milligrams of caffeine per serving, which is insane,” he said.
Ni said some people enjoy the taste of coffee, which can make it difficult for those looking to reduce their daily caffeine intake.
“When it comes to caffeine in general, I think part of the issue is whether it's helping you get through your day,” he continued. “If so, try just drinking water during those times and see what happens. After a week or so, once the caffeine has left your system and you don't really need it anymore, I wouldn't be surprised if you feel the same way.”
“People think they need coffee to keep them awake, but having coffee in the morning can become a ritual, and if you get it out of your system for a period of time, you might not actually need it at the end of the day. So it's worth a try.”
— Dr. Yuming Nee
To cut down on your daily caffeine intake, Richard suggested:
- You'll begin to gradually reduce your daily intake, while monitoring for withdrawal symptoms like headaches, irritability, low energy, and brain confusion.
- Stay hydrated with water and unsweetened drinks throughout the day.
- Eat plenty of foods that are naturally high in water (salads, vegetables like cucumbers, peppers, celery, tomatoes, and fruits like watermelon, citrus fruits, grapes, and melon)
- Recruit your friends and social network to support your goals and “decaf” with you
“Take the time to stop and make decisions today for your tomorrow. Rapid consumption of caffeinated and sugary drinks to 'function', 'reach the next level' or 'get something done' is not conducive to long-term health,” says Richard. “Enjoy your chocolate, coffee or tea in a shared environment, in nature or with a favourite book!”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/chronic-high-caffeine-consumption-coffee-increase-heart-disease-risk
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Drinking large amounts of caffeine five days a week may increase your risk of heart disease
- Football is ranked 20th in the D2Football.com Top 25 poll
- Exclusive: Conservative Republican endorses Harris, calls Trump a threat to democracy
- Six more Adiala Jail employees under investigation for helping Imran Khan
- Earthquakes hit Kashmir – Kashmir Reader
- Jokowi grateful for Palestinian president's award
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has applied to become Chancellor of Oxford University in Britain from prison
- KOVACS ADDED TO 2024-25 STARS STAFF
- Turkish-Syrian rapprochement: a path strewn with contradictory objectives
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi instructs KPU to finalize preparations for 2024 regional elections. President Jokowi instructs KPU to finalize preparations for 2024 regional elections.
- Italy’s Budget Crisis Leaves Quake-Hit Towns in Uncertainty – POLITICO
- Six more arrested for allegedly facilitating Imran Khan's presence in Adiala jail premises – Pakistan