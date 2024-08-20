Drinking large amounts of caffeine five days a week may increase your risk of heart disease

Share on Pinterest Too much caffeine can be bad for your heart health. twomeows/Getty Images There are numerous studies investigating the potential positive and negative effects of caffeine on human health.

Much of the research to date has focused on how caffeine affects heart health.

A new study suggests that people who chronically consume large amounts of caffeine may be at higher risk of cardiovascular disease, even if they are otherwise healthy. Over the years, many studies have been conducted to explore its potential effects, both positive and negative. Caffeine It affects people's health. Much of this research has focused on the effects of caffeine, a stimulant found in beverages such as: coffeetea, and Energy Drinks And foods like: chocolate – On Heart Health . One of the most recent studies recently published ACC Asia 2024 A study in India found that people who chronically consume large amounts of caffeine, at least five days a week, may be at higher risk of cardiovascular disease, even if they are in good health.

For the study, researchers randomly recruited 92 healthy subjects between the ages of 18 and 45. blood pressure and pulse After the measurements, participants took part in a three-minute step test, after which their blood pressure and pulse were measured again one and five minutes after the test. The scientists also collected participants' usual daily caffeine intake and socio-demographic information. “Regular consumption of caffeine Parasympathetic nervous system which leads to increased blood pressure and heart rate,” said Dr. Nenshi Kagatala, a research fellow in the department of internal medicine at Zydus Medical College and Hospital in India and lead author of the study. press release“Our study aimed to determine the effects of chronic caffeine intake on cardiac health, specifically heart rate and blood pressure recovery.” In the study, researchers defined chronic caffeine intake as drinking caffeinated beverages, such as coffee, tea, soda or energy drinks, five days a week for at least a year. At the study's conclusion, the team found that 19.6% of study participants consumed more than 400 milligrams (mg) of caffeine per day, the equivalent of about four cups of coffee, two energy drinks, or 10 cans of soda. According to the US FDA: 400mg of caffeine per day For healthy adults, caffeine is not typically associated with adverse health effects, but the FDA warns that people respond to and metabolize caffeine differently, and some people may be more sensitive to caffeine than others.

Scientists have found that chronic consumption of 400 mg of caffeine daily: Autonomic nervous systemOver time, your heart rate and blood pressure increase. The scientists reported that participants who chronically consumed 600 mg of caffeine per day (above the recommended daily intake) had significantly increased heart rate and blood pressure after a five-minute rest period following a three-minute step test, suggesting that habitual high caffeine intake may impede the recovery of heart rate and blood pressure after everyday activity. “Caffeine affects the autonomic nervous system, so even healthy people can experience side effects if they consume it regularly. High blood pressure “This may increase the risk of heart disease and other cardiovascular events,” Kagatala said. “Increasing awareness of these risks is essential to improving cardiac health for everyone.” Past studies have shown that consuming more than 400 mg of caffeine per day can lead to the following health problems: anxiety and insomnia .

Today's Medical News He said Monique Richard, MS, RDN, LDN, Commenting on the study, researcher and registered dietitian and owner of Nutrition-In-Sight said the findings were not surprising. “Caffeine tolerance varies from person to person, resulting in different effects and outcomes. However, we understand its stimulating potential and also recognize that the general public consumes caffeine frequently. For some, it may be too much. Chronically excessive caffeine intake can increase heart rate and blood pressure at levels above 400 mg per day, but depending on the form, it may come with further drawbacks such as excess sugar, calories, sodium, additives and artificial ingredients.”

— Monique Richard, MS, RDN, LDN MNT We spoke again Dr. Yuming NeeA board-certified cardiologist and lipidologist at MemorialCare Heart and Vascular Institute at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California, he expressed frustration with the large number of studies focusing on coffee and caffeine, many of which have produced conflicting results. “With coffee, there are so many unknown variables. There was a study not that long ago that said drinking four or more cups of coffee a day could help you live longer. I feel like we're just stretching it out over and over again with coffee. Coffee is either great or it's terrible or it's probably somewhere in between,” he said. Caffeine in energy drinks Richard also mentioned other sources of caffeine besides coffee. “In fact, we are seeing increased consumption of energy drinks, energy shots and other beverages containing excessive caffeine by adolescents who are more susceptible to the dangerous effects of excess caffeine,” Richard said. She also pointed out the side effects of consuming too much caffeine. “Some of the side effects are [of too much caffeine] “A variety of symptoms can appear, including dizziness, palpitations, irritability, anxiety, trouble sleeping, dehydration, diarrhea, nausea, loss of appetite, agitation and difficulty concentrating,” Richard explained. Meanwhile, Ni said he would like to see more research on energy drinks and their effects on cardiovascular health, rather than focusing on coffee in caffeine-related research. “Energy drinks can have as much as 300 milligrams of caffeine per serving, which is insane,” he said.