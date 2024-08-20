



Reuters A leading World Health Organisation (WHO) expert has said that chickenpox (MPOX) is “not COVID-19” and that authorities clearly know how to control its spread. Despite serious concerns and global alarm about new variants of the virus, European Regional Director Dr Hans Kluge told reporters that together we can and must tackle MPOX. And strong action now, including ensuring vaccines get to the communities that need them most, could prevent a new cycle of panic and neglect. Cases of clade Ib, a new variant The virus was confirmed in Sweden last week and has been linked to the spread of infection in Africa. Over the past few months, at least 450 people have died in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (formerly Zaire) from Mpox, which is linked to lineage Ib. Experts say there is still much to learn about the new variant, but it may spread more easily and cause more severe illness. No cases of clade Ib have been confirmed in the UK, but experts have warned that it could spread further unless international action is taken. The 2022 outbreak, which initially affected Europe and has since continued to spread around the world, is caused by a different variant, “clade II.” But Dr. Kluj says experts know how to control MPOX through non-discriminatory public health actions and equitable access to vaccines, regardless of the variant. The virus, which causes fever and a rash, can be transmitted through skin-to-lesion contact, including sexual contact. Spreading rapidly Dr Kluj said the risk to the general public was low. “Will there be a lockdown in the WHO European region? This is a new COVID-19. The answer is clearly 'no',” he said. “Two years ago we were able to control MPOX in Europe thanks to our direct engagement with the gay male communities most affected,” Dr Kluge said. “In 2022, mpox has demonstrated the potential for rapid spread across the world. “We can and must work together across regions and continents to tackle MPOX. “Will we choose to put in place systems to control and eradicate MPOX globally, or will we again fall into a cycle of panic and subsequent neglect?” Dr Kluge added that currently around 100 new clade II cases are being reported each month in the European Region. Travelers to infected areas of Africa Advice received Consider getting vaccinated. WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said the organization does not recommend the use of masks. “We are not recommending mass vaccination, we are simply recommending vaccination of the highest-risk groups in the context of epidemic spread,” he added.

