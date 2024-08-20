West Nile Virus: New York City Health Department conducts spraying sessions to curb spread of disease





NEW YORK (WABC) — The New York City Department of Health is taking steps to stop the spread of West Nile Virus. The department will be carrying out a series of spraying operations across the city in a bid to eradicate the pests. The efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus come after four confirmed cases were reported in the city, in Queens and Manhattan. One person was diagnosed with West Nile fever and three others were hospitalized. Three additional cases remain under investigation in the Bronx. The virus has been detected in at least three blood donors who gave to a local blood bank. Officials say the peak season for West Nile virus infections runs from now until the end of September. In addition to spraying, the city says there are proactive steps people can take in their daily lives to lower the risk of contracting the virus. “We all have a role to play in protecting ourselves and each other, and using EPA-registered insect repellents is one of the most important steps we can take, especially when we're outdoors at dusk and dawn, when the species of mosquito that carry West Nile virus are most active,” Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Versa said in a press release. Experts say draining standing water in mosquito breeding areas is a good defense. READ ALSO | Mystery solved: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims he dumped a dead bear in Central Park Sonia Rincon has the details. ———- * Delivering Eyewitness News * More New York City news * Send us your news tip * Download the abc7NY app to receive breaking news alerts * Follow us on YouTube Submit your tips and story ideas to Eyewitness News Have a breaking news tip or idea for a story we should feature? Submit it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If you'd like to attach a video or photo, Terms and conditions apply.

