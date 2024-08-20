Brain stimulation adjusts quickly in real time. Parkinson's disease Small early studies suggest that symptoms may occur.

The device in question is described in a paper published in the journal Nature on Monday (August 19). Nature Medicine , It uses implanted electrodes that automatically respond to brain signals related to the slowness and seizures seen in people with Parkinson's disease, increasing or decreasing electrical stimulation as needed.

In comparison, Traditional Brain Stimulation A constant electrical impulse is administered and the patient must have the intensity of stimulation adjusted by their doctor.

The new adaptive deep brain stimulation (aDBS) system “cuts the duration of motor symptoms in half and improves quality of life,” say the lead study author. Dr. Karina Oren a cognitive neuroscientist at the University of California, San Francisco, told Live Science.

Related: New blood test could flag Parkinson's disease years before symptoms appear, study suggests

Parkinson's disease It is a neurodegenerative disease in which certain brain cells that make dopamine, which plays a key role in movement, malfunction and gradually die.

Many people with Parkinson's disease take the drug levodopa, which increases dopamine levels in the brain, but as the disease progresses, levodopa alone often is not enough to control symptoms.

Get the world's most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.

At that point, many patients also receive medication plus continuous deep brain stimulation (cDBS), in which surgeons implant electrodes to alter the signals that underlie Parkinson's symptoms. The treatment is safe and effective, but because the stimulation is continuous, it can under- or over-compensate for patients' symptoms.

To see if there was a better way, O'Arne and his colleagues implanted a device that could switch between continuous DBS and aDBS into four men with Parkinson's disease. The researchers asked each patient which symptom bothered them most — three said bradykinesia, or slow movements, and one said seizures. They then zeroed in on the brain signals related to the symptom in question.

After continuously recording from two areas of the brain, the team trained an algorithm to predict and respond to the course of a patient's condition. The aDBS device responded to brain signals that indicated when a patient's dopamine levels rose (shortly after taking the drug) and when they fell as the drug's effects wore off.

The diagram shows how the device monitors the brain in real time and adjusts stimulation accordingly. (Image credit: Illustration by Kenneth X. Probst, published in Nature Medicine: Chronic adaptive deep brain stimulation is superior to conventional stimulation in Parkinson's disease: a blinded randomized feasibility trial, Nature Medicine, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41591-024-03196-z)

After the training period, the patients left the clinic and returned to their daily lives, some of them working full time. The device then delivered either cDBS or aDBS, alternating over time. In theory, patients would not know which type of stimulation was active at any given time.

“But after a while, the motor symptoms were so well controlled that patients could really tell the days they were having aDBS,” Oren said. Patients rated which type of stimulation they preferred via a mobile app and reported that aDBS was better.

Oren said many patients will likely be fine with just cDBS because their symptoms don't change throughout the day. Those whose symptoms fluctuate will likely benefit most from the new system, she suggested.

While the researchers focused on just one symptom at a time in this study, Orne hopes that future algorithms will be able to address other conditions. Next month, Orne said, they plan to explore how the device affects memory and mood disorders associated with Parkinson's disease.

The study is notable because it examines a new type of brain signal as a trigger to activate a device, which could open the door to a wider range of applications than previously thought possible. Dr. Martin Boydell “The researchers found that the pulmonary circulation was significantly lower in patients with pulmonary circulation than in those with pulmonary circulation,” said Dr.

Budel, who was not involved in the study, said the new research represents a “significant advance” in the therapy's potential to treat Parkinson's disease.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide medical advice.