Benefits of Walking: Walk for 11 minutes and get these 11 benefits







According to a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, walking for at least 11 minutes every day reduces the risk of premature death by about 25%. The large-scale study analyzed health data from more than 30 million people to examine the correlation between physical activity and life expectancy and health status.

In this increasingly busy world we live in, the concept of micro-workouts is quickly becoming popular.

If you can't establish a proper fitness routine, simply walking for 11 minutes each day can be effective. According to the NHS UK, 10 minutes of brisk walking each day has many health benefits. Walking improves blood circulation, providing more oxygen and nutrients to your organs and heart, reducing the risk of heart disease. Manage stress

Walking calms the nervous system and releases mood-boosting endorphins, helping you de-stress and unwind from everyday stresses. Improves mood

Walking can boost your mood by regulating your breathing, taking your attention away from stressful situations, helping you connect with nature, and promoting relaxation. Joint pain Walking is effective in managing arthritis as it strengthens muscles, distributes pressure on joints and reduces pain. Walking for 11 minutes every day compresses and releases the cartilage in your knees, improving the circulation of synovial fluid that oxygenates and nourishes the joints. Burn Fat

Combining brisk walking with slow walking or even short inclines can help burn stubborn fat. Reduces risk of type 2 diabetes

Brisk walking can help lower your risk of type 2 diabetes. Walking at a pace of 4km or more per hour significantly reduces your risk of type 2 diabetes, according to a study published online in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. Another study published in Diabetes Care found that moderate exercise, such as brisk walking, can reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes. Improved sleep

Walking improves sleep quality, depression symptoms, sleep efficiency, and reduces nighttime awakenings and next-day fatigue. According to a study published in Sport Sciences for Health, walking is associated with improved sleep quality in older adults and patients in clinical settings. Boosts brain health

Walking at a moderate pace is known to stimulate the release of a protein called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which helps grow new brain cells. Digestive Health

Walking for 11 minutes after a meal can help regulate blood sugar and improve digestion, as well as helping to eliminate acidity and bloating. 5 daily chores that will help you burn belly fat

