Six cats in Colorado infected with bird flu | The Transmission





Veterinarian 360 middle Increasing number of infected people Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI H5N1) in Colorado1 Cases of infection have also been diagnosed in domestic cats in the state so far this year. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), six cases of HPAI H5N1 in cats have been reported this year, with two of the infected animals being indoor cats that had not been directly exposed to the virus.2 Colorado veterinarian Kay Russo said: Colorado Public Radio News, He said indoor cats could bring the virus into the home through contact with mice, and he also speculated that owners may be feeding their cats raw food (a risk factor for viral transmission) or that the cats actually spend their time outdoors, the report said.3 Meanwhile, one of Colorado's six cases is directly linked to an infected commercial dairy facility, and the other three are linked to indoor-outdoor cats that spent time indoors with their owners hunting mice and small birds.2 Other risk factors for H5N1 in cats include feeding raw or discarded milk, association with dairy operations, and hunting or eating rodents or birds.4 Five of the six cats showed similar clinical signs and disease progression. According to state health officials, the five cats initially presented with lethargy and loss of appetite, followed in some cases by worsening respiratory symptoms and in most cases by consistently progressive neurological signs. Some of the cats were also tested for rabies before being diagnosed with H5N1 infection, as the neurological signs they were showing were similar to rabies and it was not possible to distinguish between the two conditions.2 Five of the reported cat cases occurred in northern Colorado, specifically in Larimer, Adams and Morgan counties. All were infected with the H5N1 strain, raising the level of concern, according to the report. Colorado Public Radio News, The statement quoted Mei Chu, an epidemiologist and clinical professor at the Colorado School of Public Health in Aurora, Colo. According to the report, Chu recommended further testing, including whole genome sequencing of these strains, to investigate the route of transmission.3 read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.unmc.edu/healthsecurity/transmission/2024/08/20/6-cats-in-colorado-are-diagnosed-with-avian-influenza/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos