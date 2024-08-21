Health
Why the recent MPOX epidemic is raising alarm among medical professionals
Color transmission electron micrograph of mpox virus particles (red) found within infected laboratory-grown cells (blue).
Bsip | Universal Images Group | Getty Images
The growing MPOX epidemic has caused alarm among some medical experts, who warn that the latest strain of the virus could spread faster and be more deadly than the early 2022 outbreak.
The World Health Organization declared MPOX a global public health emergency last week after the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) spread to neighboring countries.
Since the new outbreak, cases have been confirmed in countries where MPOX is not endemic, such as Sweden, Pakistan and Thailand, although it is unclear which strain has been identified in some of these countries.
Mpox is a viral infection It is spread by close contact and causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions that are usually mild but can be fatal.
Dr Hans Kluge, WHO's Regional Director for Europe, said: said on Tuesday He said the epidemic was “not COVID-19” and that it could be stopped through international cooperation.
But health experts have warned there are “many unknowns” about the current outbreak, particularly the new variants, which could make it even harder to contain.
“Lineage 1b has only recently emerged, and there are many unknowns to address.” said Trudie Lang, Professor of Global Health Research at the University of Oxford and Director of the Global Health Network;
“There is emerging evidence that there are differences in how the virus is transmitted and symptoms, with person-to-person and pregnant mother-to-baby transmission being more common,” she said.
There are two main types of mpox, known as lineages. The most recent outbreak has been identified as lineage 1. Compared to lineage 2, the 2022 lineage, the current lineage is It appears to spread more easily and be more deadly.
The newly identified lineage 1b subvariant is particularly prevalent among young people and appears to be spreading through sexual networks, said Jonas Arbanaz, a research fellow specializing in poxviruses at the Pirbright Institute.
But he noted that more data is needed to understand the dynamics of infection transmission and “inform control strategies.”
More vulnerable countries
Clade 1 is already known to cause severe disease in young children.It affects a wide range of people, including the elderly, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems, which is why it spreads faster in countries with more people with certain health conditions or with weaker healthcare systems.
“Because MPOX disease is more severe in immunocompromised individuals, it is also of concern that the current epidemic is occurring in areas with relatively high HIV infection rates but poor access to antiretroviral drugs.” said Brian Ferguson, Associate Professor of Immunology, University of Cambridge.
Ongoing conflicts in some parts of Africa, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, where large numbers of displaced people have been forced into refugee camps, are also worsening sanitation conditions and accelerating the spread of the disease.
So far this year, the Democratic Republic of Congo has reported more than 15,000 cases and at least 537 deaths. To the WHOMore cases have been reported elsewhere.
Ferguson said more cases could be confirmed in the coming days and weeks due to poor controls to prevent the virus from spreading from country to country, and that lessons had not been learned from the previous outbreak, which was declared a public health emergency in July 2022 and lifted in May 2023.
“The lack of action in the interim has now led to what could become a new pandemic. More efforts should have been made to produce a vaccine and distribute it to affected areas, but that has not happened,” he said.
Vaccines for young people
This comes after the company submitted data to the European Union's medicines regulator on Friday calling for expanded use of its MPOX vaccine in adolescents.
CEO Paul Chaplin He told CNBC At the time, it was thought that gaining approval for 12 to 17-year-olds would be crucial in tackling the outbreak of the latest strain of the virus.
“Currently, more than 70% of cases in Africa are under 18 years old so the ability to use our vaccine in this younger age group will be very important,” he said.
