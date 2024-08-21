Why the recent MPOX epidemic is raising alarm among medical professionals

The growing MPOX epidemic has caused alarm among some medical experts, who warn that the latest strain of the virus could spread faster and be more deadly than the early 2022 outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared MPOX a global public health emergency last week after the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) spread to neighboring countries.

Since the new outbreak, cases have been confirmed in countries where MPOX is not endemic, such as Sweden, Pakistan and Thailand, although it is unclear which strain has been identified in some of these countries.

Mpox is a viral infection It is spread by close contact and causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions that are usually mild but can be fatal.

Dr Hans Kluge, WHO's Regional Director for Europe, said: said on Tuesday He said the epidemic was “not COVID-19” and that it could be stopped through international cooperation.

But health experts have warned there are “many unknowns” about the current outbreak, particularly the new variants, which could make it even harder to contain.

“Lineage 1b has only recently emerged, and there are many unknowns to address.” said Trudie Lang, Professor of Global Health Research at the University of Oxford and Director of the Global Health Network;

“There is emerging evidence that there are differences in how the virus is transmitted and symptoms, with person-to-person and pregnant mother-to-baby transmission being more common,” she said.

There are two main types of mpox, known as lineages. The most recent outbreak has been identified as lineage 1. Compared to lineage 2, the 2022 lineage, the current lineage is It appears to spread more easily and be more deadly.

The newly identified lineage 1b subvariant is particularly prevalent among young people and appears to be spreading through sexual networks, said Jonas Arbanaz, a research fellow specializing in poxviruses at the Pirbright Institute.

But he noted that more data is needed to understand the dynamics of infection transmission and “inform control strategies.”