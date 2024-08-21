Whooping cough cases on the rise in Grant County





The Grant County Health Department says the past few months have seen the highest number of whooping cough cases since 2019.

GRANT COUNTY, WA — The Grant County Health Department (GCHD) has announced a significant increase in whooping cough cases in Grant County. According to the report, as of Aug. 21, 21 people have been confirmed to be infected with whooping cough, with seven of them having developed symptoms since June. All but one of the people with confirmed whooping cough symptoms had either not been vaccinated or their whooping cough vaccine doses were not up to date, according to GCHD. Twenty-two of the 28 cases are associated with the Moses Lake and Soap Lake Slavic Churches, and 23 of the 28 cases are believed to have occurred in people aged 16 or younger. The last confirmed case before this year was in 2019. GCHD urges area residents to make sure they have up-to-date pertussis vaccinations and asks health care workers to notify GCHD if they suspect an infection by contacting (509) 766-7960. There are two types of vaccines to prevent whooping cough. DTaP is intended for infants and children under 7 years of age.

Tdap is intended for children age 7 and older, adolescents, and adults (including pregnant women). Pregnant people A Tdap vaccination is required during each pregnancy. If you were vaccinated as a teenager (age 11 or older), you do not need to get a booster shot as an adult unless you are pregnant.

GCHD says it took immediate steps to notify anyone who may have come into contact with the infected person, and is working with the Slavic community in Moses Lake to provide advisories and information regarding the situation. Whooping cough is highly contagious and is especially dangerous for babies under 1 year old, pregnant women, and people with chronic respiratory diseases. According to GCHD, whooping cough is spread primarily by coughing and sneezing. Whooping cough symptoms are often mistaken for allergies, asthma or the common cold, and symptoms can appear up to three weeks after infection. Early symptoms (within 1-2 weeks of infection) usually include: Late symptoms (1-2 weeks after infection) usually include: Frequent, rapid coughing fits followed by a high-pitched whooshing sound

Vomiting during or after a coughing attack

Fatigue after coughing GCHD urges anyone who has been exposed to whooping cough or has symptoms to call their health care provider to make an appointment and to call the clinic before coming in. They recommend wearing a mask and following the clinic's instructions to prevent the spread of infection. Whooping cough can be treated with antibiotics. GCHD says it's important to start treatment as soon as possible to avoid spreading the disease to others. Early treatment will help symptoms clear up faster and be less severe. If you have been prescribed antibiotics to treat whooping cough, follow your doctor's instructions and take the entire prescription. GCHD says anyone who has been near a whooping cough patient should be given antibiotics to prevent the disease from progressing and should avoid contact with others until they have completed the first five days of treatment. For more information about whooping cough, King County Public Health Information Page.

