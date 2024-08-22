Platelet Score detects previously unmeasured risk of heart attack and stroke

Platelets are cell fragments that circulate in the blood and are known to clump together to form clots and stop bleeding in damaged blood vessels. Cardiologists have known for some time that platelets can “overreact” and cause abnormal clotting, blocking arteries and contributing to heart attacks, strokes, and reduced blood flow in the legs (peripheral artery disease) for millions of Americans.

Despite this significant contribution to cardiovascular risk, it has previously not been feasible to routinely measure whether each patient's platelets are clumping (aggregating) excessively, because the methods commonly used to determine platelet activity (aggregometry) give results that vary widely from laboratory to laboratory.

To address this challenge, a new study led by researchers at the New York University Grossman School of Medicine precisely identified and examined a group of patients with platelet hypersensitivity, uncovering 451 genes whose activity differed significantly between patients with and without platelet hypersensitivity. Published online August 20, Nature CommunicationsThe research team then used bioinformatics to assign weights to each genetic difference, generating a Platelet Reactivity Expression Score (PRESS) for each patient.

“Our findings demonstrate that a new platelet-centric scoring system can, for the first time and in any population, reliably predict platelet hyperresponsiveness and associated risk of cardiovascular events, avoiding aggregation measurements,” said Jeffrey Berger, MD, PhD, director of the Center for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and corresponding author of the study.

The researchers found that their new score could detect platelet overreactions in both patients at immediate risk of heart attack and in healthy patients whose future risk was unknown.

“Currently, physicians prescribe aspirin, a drug that inhibits platelet activity, to patients based on risk factors such as high cholesterol or high blood pressure that are not directly related to platelet function,” Berger added. “PRESS is expected to help physicians limit antiplatelet therapy to those patients most likely to benefit – those with platelet hypersensitivity.”

“Aspirin is known to affect platelets and prevent abnormal clotting, but it also increases the risk of bleeding, the study authors say. The field needs reliable methods to identify patients in whom the benefits of heart attack prevention outweigh the bleeding risks.”

Platelet Score

Progress toward designing PRESS began with a shift in the field away from aggregometry, in which each patient's platelets are exposed to high doses of proteins known to strongly promote aggregation. Platelets that do not aggregate under these extreme conditions are classified as dysfunctional, but these tests were not designed to directly assess hypersensitivity.

Experience from Berger's team and other laboratories working with platelets led them to switch to an aggregometry method in which platelets are exposed to very small amounts (4 μM, or micromolar) of epinephrine, which is known to weakly promote clumping. The field has established that a 60 percent clumping rate in a platelet sample and greater than 0.4 μM epinephrine are the thresholds at which platelets are deemed hypersensitive. While this method is not new, the study provides new evidence that patients who meet this definition of hypersensitivity are at much higher risk of cardiovascular events.

Specifically, the research team used a new, but still labor-intensive, aggregometry method to track the impact of platelet activation status on MACLE (major adverse cardiovascular and limb events), a composite measure of death, heart attack, stroke, and leg amputation in patients enrolled in the Platelet Activation and Cardiovascular Events in PAD (PACE-PAD) clinical trial. MACLE was measured in a high-risk group of patients undergoing lower extremity revascularization (LER), a series of procedures to open blocked arteries.

Of 254 PACE-PAD patients in whom platelet aggregation was measured with 0.4 μM epinephrine, 17.5% had platelet hypersensitivity, and patients who showed hypersensitivity were more than twice as likely to develop a heart attack, stroke, acute limb ischemia, or severe amputation within 30 days after LER than patients without hypersensitivity.

Despite the research team's extraordinary expertise in agglutination assays, their goal was to create a generalizable risk measure that could one day be easily implemented in a doctor's office. To enable global implementation, the researchers designed PRESS to be based on genetic signatures and independent of blood collection technique and other variables that affect agglutination assays.

To create PRESS, researchers collected genetic material from platelets from 129 PACE-PAD patients before they underwent LER surgery and designed a score based on the genetic differences seen in hypersensitivity. They verified the accuracy of the score by cross-checking it with platelet aggregation tests.

To further validate PRESS, the team looked at the association between the score and cardiovascular risk in other patient groups, including a heart attack research program that enrolled women undergoing coronary angiograms. In this group, they found that patients who had a heart attack had a higher PRESS than those with stable coronary artery disease. Among patients with lower extremity atherosclerosis who were followed for an average of 18 months, they found that those with a PRESS score above the midpoint (mean) score were 90% more likely to experience a major cardiovascular event than those with a lower score.

“In current practice, antiplatelet therapy is not routinely recommended to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, but a platelet-based test could help identify patients who are at highest risk and who would benefit most from antiplatelet therapy to prevent cardiovascular events,” said study author Tessa Barrett, PhD, assistant professor in the departments of medicine and pathology at NYU Langone. “Our score has the potential to further individualize cardiovascular disease risk prevention.”

In addition to Berger and Barrett, study authors from the Department of Medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine were MacIntosh Cornwell, Yuhe Xia, Matthew Mueller, Nathaniel Smilowitz, Jonathan Newman, Florencia Schlumpf, Caron Rockman, Kelly Ruggles and Judith Hochman, MD., Leon H. Charney, vice chief of the Department of Cardiology. Deepak Vohra, MD, PhD, of the Duke Center for Applied Genomic Sciences and Precision Medicine, are also authors of the study.

This research was supported by National Institutes of Health (NIH) grants R01HL114978, R35HL144993, R01HL167917, 5R01HL118049, and K23HL150315. NYU CTSA grant UL1TR001445 from the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) also partially supported this research. The NYU Langone Health DART Genomic Technology Core is funded in part by NYU Cancer Center Support Grant NIH/NCI P30CA016087.