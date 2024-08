Oxford parents say outdoor ban not needed to prevent EEE: 'Let us decide'

OXFORD — There's been a big debate in the small town of Oxford where the state has reported a new COVID-19 case. First human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) this yearThis has led the health committee to consider imposing an outdoor curfew. Curfew could impact fall sports “Having your voice heard is our No. 1 goal,” said Josh Zimski, Oxford Webster assistant director of football and cheer. Oxford Health Board is considering imposing a 6pm curfew on venues in the town in a bid to prevent new infections. “We don't want to see any new cases of EEE this year,” said Surgeon General Lyke Sterrett. “One is already too many.” The move could have an impact on fall sports, and the Fournier sisters worry their only season together to cheer could be in jeopardy. “This is my last year as a cheerleader for this team, so I would be really disappointed if I couldn't participate,” eighth-grader Alia Fournier said. He says parents should decide what is safe. “We believe that parents, as parents, should be able to make decisions for their children and for their children's well-being,” Oxford Little League President Philip Davis said. He remembers the impact EEE had in 2019, when schools had to reschedule sports games and practices to avoid peak mosquito times. “We took the kids and we put everybody back inside,” Davis explained. “We saw the impacts. The impacts were not great, they were awful. Kids were not going outside. They were not being active.” Massachusetts had 12 confirmed cases of EEE in 2019, half of which were fatal due to the mosquito-borne disease. “Even if you survive, there are usually serious health effects, neurological effects,” Starrett stressed. “The numbers show that the drastic action they're taking is not necessary,” Alia's mother, Sarah Fournier, said. The Fourniers, along with more than 800 other Oxford residents, plan to sign an online petition calling for the playground to remain open. “Let us decide. I'm a parent and I coach my son. If something does happen, we can take precautions,” Ziemski said. The Oxford Health Board will decide on Wednesday at 6pm. “But we have human cases in our immediate vicinity,” Reich warned. “It can happen.” Oxford has joined the towns of Douglas, Sutton and Webster in areas at “significant risk” of EEE. More from CBS News Tiffany Chan



Tiffany Chan is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV.

