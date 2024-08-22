Rustrela virus variant identified in Colorado





A recent study published in the August issue of Emerging infectious diseases The journal reported that researchers have identified a variant of the Rastrella virus (RusV) in wild mountain lions in Colorado. The discovery marks the first documented case of a “dreaded disease” linked to the Rastrella virus in North America. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA),1 Rubella disease is an often fatal neurological disease that has threatened domestic cats in Europe for decades, especially in Austria and Sweden. It has recently been linked to RusV, a close relative of the rubella virus that causes rubella in humans. The study researchers reported that in May 2023, a free-roaming, 1-year-old female mountain lion was euthanized in Douglas County by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) personnel after being reported to be exhibiting severe symptoms of ataxia and paralysis in her hind legs.2 When authorities arrived, the cougar appeared depressed, was refusing to stand and had a significantly reduced ability to move or support its weight on its hind legs. After being euthanized, tissue analysis revealed the presence of RusV.1 In cases of staggering disease, the most common clinical sign is hind limb ataxia, typically with increased muscle tone, resulting in an animal with a staggered gait. A range of other clinical signs may also occur, including inability to retract claws, hyperesthesia and occasionally tremors and seizures. Affected animals may also exhibit behavioural changes such as depression, increased affection, increased vocalisation and rarely aggression. The disease usually lasts for a few days to a few weeks but can last for a year, usually progressing to such an extent that euthanasia is required for welfare reasons. At the moment, scientists do not know to what extent RusV is widespread among domestic cats and wild animals. RusV causes a devastating disease not only in cats, but also in other species such as rodents, donkeys, and European marsupials. Surveillance of the virus in small rodents may help identify local reservoir hosts, because rodents in the RusV genus are Apodemus It has been identified as a reservoir host for the virus. Apodemus Although rodents are not native to North America, there are several genera of small rodents in Colorado that could be candidates for further screening. Future studies should also take into account that the zoonotic potential of RusV is currently undetermined. “Given the broad host range of the virus in Europe, RusV should be considered a potential cause of neurological disease in any mammalian species in North America,” the authors conclude.2 References 'Alarming Illness' Discovered in Colorado Mountain Lions. News Release. American Veterinary Medical Association. August 15, 2024. Accessed August 21, 2024. https://www.avma.org/news/staggering-disease-discovered-colorado-mountain-lion?utm_source=delivra&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=todays-headlines-news Fox KA, Breithaupt A, Beer M, et al. Rustrela virus in staggering disease in wild mountain lions (Puma concolor) in Colorado, USA. Emerging infectious diseases. 2024;30(8):1664-1667. doi:10.3201/eid3008.240411.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dvm360.com/view/rustrela-virus-variant-identified-in-colorado

