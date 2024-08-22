El Paso reports first West Nile virus death of the year, urges prevention measures





A man in his 50s in El Paso has died from West Nile virus, the first death from the disease in the area this year. The El Paso Health Department confirmed Wednesday that a man in his 50s has died, marking the El Paso area's first fatality this year from neuroinvasive West Nile Virus (WNV) infection. Public Health said the man had underlying health conditions but did not say whether that contributed to his death. “Severe central nervous system West Nile virus infection is extremely dangerous and can lead to complications, disability and even death,” said City-County Health Officer Dr. Hector Ocaranza. “With the recent rains, it is imperative that the public take precautions to reduce their risk of contracting West Nile virus by practicing the 4 Ds to avoid mosquito bites.” El Paso residents can “fight the bites” by taking these four preventative steps. DEET: When you're outdoors, use insect repellent that contains DEET.

Clothing: Wear long sleeves, pants, and socks when outdoors.

Dusk and dawn: Although WNV-associated mosquitoes may be active throughout the day, residents should be especially vigilant during times when mosquitoes are most likely to bite (dusk to dawn) or consider avoiding outdoor activity during those times.

Drainage: Drain standing water from flower pots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, bird baths, etc. After it rains or after watering the lawn, you should “dump” any standing water outdoors. Symptoms of West Nile virus infection include fever, headache, fatigue, body aches, nausea, vomiting and swollen lymph nodes, according to the Department of Public Health. It is estimated that 8 out of 10 people infected with WNV do not develop symptoms. However, one in five people may experience symptoms such as fever, body aches, joint pain, headache and rash. Meanwhile, about 1 in 150 infected people develop a severe illness that affects the central nervous system, and 1 in 10 of those infected will die. Residents can report standing water or mosquito breeding by calling 915-212-6000. Recommended: We'll deliver the most interesting news from in and around our community to your inbox once a day.

