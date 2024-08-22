First drug to slow Alzheimer's disease is too expensive for the NHS

Getty Images

The first drug to slow the early stages of Alzheimer's disease is not available on the NHS in England because health assessment body NICE says its benefits are “too small to be justified” by the costs. Lecanemab is approved by the UK medicines regulator MHRA and can be prescribed privately. In the examStudies have shown that the drug slows cognitive decline by about a quarter in patients with the early stages of Alzheimer's disease over an 18-month period. but Draft GuidanceNICE said the treatment comes at significant costs, including intensive monitoring for side effects and patients having to visit hospital every two weeks.

Alzheimer's Research UK said it was a “bittersweet moment”. “The approval of lecanemab is a groundbreaking milestone but NICE's decision not to approve it for use on the NHS is deeply disappointing,” said David Thomas, head of policy. Dr Samantha Roberts, chief executive of NICE, said the agency rigorously assessed the available evidence, including the benefits to carers, but could only recommend treatments that “offer good value for the taxpayer”. “Lecanemab slows the progression of mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease by an average of four to six months, but this is not an effective treatment to justify the extra cost to the NHS,” said Helen Knight, NICE's director of medicines evaluation. Around 70,000 adults in England were eligible to receive treatment with lecanemab. Wales and Northern Ireland tend to follow England's health guidelines. The body that assesses newly approved medicines in Scotland has yet to make a decision on the medicine's value. Lecanemab works by removing abnormal proteins called amyloid that build up in the brains of people with Alzheimer's disease. It is given by intravenous infusion every two weeks. Alzheimer's researchers hailed the trial results as historic because no previous drugs had convincingly shown they could slow the underlying mechanisms of the disease. But there have been concerns about the frequent occurrence of so-called amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA), such as small brain bleeds or temporary swelling on MRI scans. Most of these symptoms in the trials were mild or asymptomatic, but some participants required hospital treatment. The drug's price has not been published in the UK, but in the US it costs around £20,000 per patient per year. Fiona Carragher, from the Alzheimer's Society, told BBC News that the decision would “cause anxiety and confusion for almost a million people living with dementia”.

The MHRA has approved the drug in the UK but places some restrictions on who can receive it because of the risk of side effects. People who have two copies of the apolipoprotein E4 gene (ApoE4) and those taking blood-thinning medications are excluded. About 15% of people have two copies of the APOE4 gene.

Lecanemab, branded Leqembi, is already approved in the United States, Japan and China. But last month, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Denied license They said the benefits were small and did not offset the risk of serious side effects, particularly bleeding and swelling in the brain. To assess whether a patient is a candidate for lecanemab, the level of amyloid in the brain must be measured, which can be done by PET brain scan or lumbar puncture. Neither are standard diagnostic tools for patients suspected of having dementia and are only used in research settings. It is estimated that only 2% of people with Alzheimer's have access to either of these “gold standard” diagnostic methods.