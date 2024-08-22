COVID Booster Vaccine Approved: Vaccination

. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve a new COVID-19 vaccine soon to help protect people against the latest strains of the virus.

new COVID Vaccines are designed to keep shots up to date with the virus as it continues to evolve to evade our immune system.

“The new formulation covers the variants that have been circulating recently,” the doctor said. Peter Markswho runs the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research told NPR, “So the hope is that the closer we can get to the strain, the better protection we're going to have and probably the longer we're going to be protected.”

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines are expected to be approved this week. KP.2 typeNovavax's vaccine is based on older technology and targets an earlier strain called JN.1.

Even an incomplete vaccine can provide protection

The two targeted strains have already been overtaken by newer variants, both of which are still part of the Omicron group, and the hope is that vaccines are close to building up enough immunity to protect people to weather the remnants of the surprisingly large summer wave and an expected surge in infections this winter.

“Vaccines aren't meant to be perfect. They're not going to completely prevent you from getting COVID-19,” Marks said, “but if we can prevent you from getting so severely ill that you end up in the emergency room or in the hospital, or in the worst case scenario, die, then that's what this vaccine is trying to do.”

Marks said the new vaccine cuts the risk of contracting COVID-19 by 60-70% and reducing the risk of severe illness by 80-90%. The vaccine is expected to be available to everyone over the age of six months as early as this weekend.

The timing of vaccination is left to individual decision

“Right now we're in the middle of a wave of the epidemic, so you want to have protection against what's going on,” Marks said. “So I would get vaccinated as timely as possible because at this point, it's relatively close, and we're going to get the most benefit out of this vaccine against what's going on right now. So when this vaccine becomes available in pharmacies, I'll probably get it on line as soon as it's distributed.”

Marks said for the best protection, people should wait at least two to three months since their last COVID-19 infection or last dose before getting a new vaccine.

Some may consider waiting until September or October if they are particularly concerned about winter spread and maximizing protection over the holidays.

“Getting vaccinated in September, early October seems like a pretty reasonable way to maintain immunity through December and January,” Marks said. “It's not like it suddenly becomes ineffective — it's not like it suddenly becomes ineffective in three or four months — but it does wane over time.”

Vaccination could help slow the spread of COVID-19

“My opinion is that everyone should get one of the new vaccines,” the doctor says. George Diaz“By getting vaccinated yourself, you are preventing yourself from infecting others, which helps reduce the spread of the disease in the community, especially those who are most vulnerable. So you're not only helping yourself, you're helping others,” said Dr. Ian, medical director at Providence Regional Medical Center Everett in Everett, Washington, and a spokesman for the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

Additionally, getting vaccinated reduces the risk of developing long-term COVID-19, Diaz added.

Some have questioned whether everyone necessarily needs to get a second shot, arguing that most young and healthy people should have enough immunity from all the shots and infections they've had so far to prevent severe illness.

“Anyone who wants to get this vaccine should get it,” the doctor said. Paul Offit“It makes sense that people would want to get the vaccine because it reduces your chances of getting a mild or moderate infection for four to six months and reduces your chances of spreading the virus to some extent,” said Offit, a vaccine expert at the University of Pennsylvania who advises the FDA. But the calculations may be different for younger people. “If I were a healthy 35-year-old adult who'd already had several doses of the vaccine and one or two natural infections, I probably wouldn't feel the need to get it,” Offit says.

And it's not at all clear how many people will want the new vaccine, despite public health advice: Only about 22% of eligible adults have received the previous dose.

But those who want the COVID vaccine: Get a flu vaccination at the same time In addition, federal officials are also vaccinating people aged 75 and older. A new vaccine to protect against respiratory syncytial virusor respiratory syncytial virus infection. Pregnant women and people aged 65 to 74 are also at high risk of becoming seriously ill from RSV infection.

At-risk older adults could be given a second dose of a new COVID vaccine in the spring or early summer in preparation for a new wave next summer.

Insured people can get all three vaccines for free if they get the shots at an in-network provider, but a federal program that covered the costs of vaccinations for uninsured adults has expired.