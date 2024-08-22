The new frontier for antibiotic discovery: the gut

Scientists from Stanford University and the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia have discovered a potential new antibiotic in an unexpected place: the human gut.

In mice, the antibiotic — a peptide called prevotelin 2 — showed antibacterial activity comparable to that of polymyxin B, an antibiotic used to treat multidrug-resistant infections, but it had no effect on primarily commensal, or beneficial, bacteria. cellwe have also identified several other potent antibiotic peptides that may combat antibiotic-resistant infections.

This study is part of a larger inquiry. Discovering new antibiotics It could combat drug-resistant infections, a major public health threat affecting more than 2.8 million people. 35,000 deaths “The need for this research grows more urgent in the United States every year,” said Dr. Cesar de la Fuente, a professor of bioengineering at the University of Pennsylvania and an author of the study.

“The main pillars that have allowed us to almost double our lifespan over the last 100 years or so are antibiotics, vaccines, and clean water,” de la Fuente says. “Imagine losing one of those things. I think that would be pretty dramatic.” (De la Fuente's lab has become known for finding antibiotic candidates in unusual places, like ancient genetic code.) Neanderthals And mammoths.

Penicillin, the first widely used antibiotic, 1928When doctors are studying Staphylococcus Returning to the lab after the summer break, the bacteria discovered mold growing on one of the petri dishes.However, many other antibiotics, including streptomycin, tetracycline, and erythromycin, were discovered in soil bacteria that produced variations of these substances to compete with other microbes.

By looking at the gut microbiome, the researchers hoped to identify peptides that trillions of microbes use against each other in their battle for limited resources — ideally peptides that wouldn't cause widespread death across the microbiome.

Kill the bad guys and save the good guys

Many traditional antibiotics are small molecules that can kill good bacteria in the body, and each targets a specific bacterial function, which can cause bad bacteria to become resistant to the antibiotic.

Peptide antibiotics, on the other hand, do not distribute throughout the body: if taken orally, they remain in the intestine, and if taken intravenously, they usually remain in the bloodstream. They also kill bacteria by targeting their membranes, making them less susceptible to bacterial resistance.

Ami Bhatt, M.D., a hematologist at Stanford University and one of the study's authors, said the microbiome is like a big reservoir of pathogens. Because many antibiotics kill healthy gut bacteria, “what's left is a big empty space that gets filled with bacteria like multidrug-resistant bacteria,” Bhatt said. E. coli [Escherichia coli] or vancomycin resistance Enterococcus“

Bhatt has seen cancer patients die from multi-drug resistant infections after successful treatment because current antibiotics are ineffective against those pathogens. “It's like winning the battle but losing the war,” he said.

By studying the microbiome, “we wanted to see if we could identify antimicrobial peptides that could protect key members of the normal microbiome, so we aren't completely destroying it, as would be the case with broad-spectrum, small-molecule-based antibiotics,” Bhatt said.

The researchers artificial intelligence They scanned 400,000 proteins and predicted which peptide sequences might have antibacterial activity based on known antibiotics, then selected 78 peptides to synthesize and test.

“The application of combining computational methods with validation is very powerful and exciting,” said Jennifer Geddes McAllister, PhD, professor of cell biology at the University of Guelph in Guelph, Ontario, Canada, who was not involved in the study. “This study is a robust approach to sampling the microbiome.”

The long journey from lab to clinic

More than half of the peptides the research team tested effectively inhibited the growth of harmful bacteria, with prevotelin 2 (derived from bacteria) showing Prevotella cover) stood out as the most powerful.

“This study validates laboratory data in animal models and brings the findings closer to the clinic,” said Geddes-McAllister. “Further testing in clinical trials is needed, but the potential for clinical application is promising.”

Unfortunately, that's not likely to happen anytime soon, says de la Fuente. “There's not enough economic incentive for companies to develop new antibiotics,” he says. He sees the next decade as the most promising time for Prevotelin 2 and similar antibiotics to complete clinical trials.