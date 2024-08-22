Health
The new frontier for antibiotic discovery: the gut
Scientists from Stanford University and the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia have discovered a potential new antibiotic in an unexpected place: the human gut.
In mice, the antibiotic — a peptide called prevotelin 2 — showed antibacterial activity comparable to that of polymyxin B, an antibiotic used to treat multidrug-resistant infections, but it had no effect on primarily commensal, or beneficial, bacteria. cellwe have also identified several other potent antibiotic peptides that may combat antibiotic-resistant infections.
This study is part of a larger inquiry. Discovering new antibiotics It could combat drug-resistant infections, a major public health threat affecting more than 2.8 million people. 35,000 deaths “The need for this research grows more urgent in the United States every year,” said Dr. Cesar de la Fuente, a professor of bioengineering at the University of Pennsylvania and an author of the study.
“The main pillars that have allowed us to almost double our lifespan over the last 100 years or so are antibiotics, vaccines, and clean water,” de la Fuente says. “Imagine losing one of those things. I think that would be pretty dramatic.” (De la Fuente's lab has become known for finding antibiotic candidates in unusual places, like ancient genetic code.) Neanderthals And mammoths.
Penicillin, the first widely used antibiotic, 1928When doctors are studying Staphylococcus Returning to the lab after the summer break, the bacteria discovered mold growing on one of the petri dishes.However, many other antibiotics, including streptomycin, tetracycline, and erythromycin, were discovered in soil bacteria that produced variations of these substances to compete with other microbes.
By looking at the gut microbiome, the researchers hoped to identify peptides that trillions of microbes use against each other in their battle for limited resources — ideally peptides that wouldn't cause widespread death across the microbiome.
Kill the bad guys and save the good guys
Many traditional antibiotics are small molecules that can kill good bacteria in the body, and each targets a specific bacterial function, which can cause bad bacteria to become resistant to the antibiotic.
Peptide antibiotics, on the other hand, do not distribute throughout the body: if taken orally, they remain in the intestine, and if taken intravenously, they usually remain in the bloodstream. They also kill bacteria by targeting their membranes, making them less susceptible to bacterial resistance.
Ami Bhatt, M.D., a hematologist at Stanford University and one of the study's authors, said the microbiome is like a big reservoir of pathogens. Because many antibiotics kill healthy gut bacteria, “what's left is a big empty space that gets filled with bacteria like multidrug-resistant bacteria,” Bhatt said. E. coli [Escherichia coli] or vancomycin resistance Enterococcus“
Bhatt has seen cancer patients die from multi-drug resistant infections after successful treatment because current antibiotics are ineffective against those pathogens. “It's like winning the battle but losing the war,” he said.
By studying the microbiome, “we wanted to see if we could identify antimicrobial peptides that could protect key members of the normal microbiome, so we aren't completely destroying it, as would be the case with broad-spectrum, small-molecule-based antibiotics,” Bhatt said.
The researchers artificial intelligence They scanned 400,000 proteins and predicted which peptide sequences might have antibacterial activity based on known antibiotics, then selected 78 peptides to synthesize and test.
“The application of combining computational methods with validation is very powerful and exciting,” said Jennifer Geddes McAllister, PhD, professor of cell biology at the University of Guelph in Guelph, Ontario, Canada, who was not involved in the study. “This study is a robust approach to sampling the microbiome.”
The long journey from lab to clinic
More than half of the peptides the research team tested effectively inhibited the growth of harmful bacteria, with prevotelin 2 (derived from bacteria) showing Prevotella cover) stood out as the most powerful.
“This study validates laboratory data in animal models and brings the findings closer to the clinic,” said Geddes-McAllister. “Further testing in clinical trials is needed, but the potential for clinical application is promising.”
Unfortunately, that's not likely to happen anytime soon, says de la Fuente. “There's not enough economic incentive for companies to develop new antibiotics,” he says. He sees the next decade as the most promising time for Prevotelin 2 and similar antibiotics to complete clinical trials.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/next-frontier-antibiotic-discovery-inside-your-gut-2024a1000fdr
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The new frontier for antibiotic discovery: the gut
- Putin meets Chinese Premier Li Keqiang as Moscow, Beijing deepen ties
- Here's what Donald Trump said at his campaign rally in Asheboro
- Indian diaspora hails PM Modi's speech in Poland, which reflects India's growth story
- Indonesia protests block efforts to revise electoral law
- Nigerian Quadri Aruna goes to ITTF tribunal after being fined $5,000 by World Table Tennis
- The panda twins are now fuzzy and cute
- Tim Walz Says Harris Will Turn the Page on Donald Trump
- Blue Jackets and Sillinger sign two-year contract
- Islamabad administration revokes permission for Imran Khan's party's public rally scheduled to take place today
- Russia supports dialogue between Turkey and Syria, condemns Ukraine's attacks on Kursk
- Russian oil exports to China fall after Putin's visit to Xi Jinping