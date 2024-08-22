Mental illness risk soars after severe COVID infection





August 22, 2024 – If unvaccinated people become seriously ill COVID-19 Whether you have been vaccinated or not, certain symptoms may become more common in the weeks after diagnosis and you may be at increased risk of developing mental health problems. Previous studies have linked COVID-19 to an increased risk of mental illness. JAMA Psychiatryshowed the highest risk of depression, but nearly all of about 10 common mental illnesses were more likely to be diagnosed after COVID infection, with the greatest risk seen after hospitalization and in unvaccinated people. Among people hospitalized with COVID, the risk of depression after hospitalization is 16 times higher The risk is higher than it was pre-COVID or without COVID. About studyThe researchers looked at health data for more than 18 million adults registered with primary care clinics in England and analysed the data across three groups. Unvaccinated people early in the pandemic (January 2020 to June 2021) when vaccines were not yet available

People who were not vaccinated during the delta variant era (June to December 2021) when vaccines were widely available.

People who were vaccinated during the delta variant era (June to December 2021) when vaccines were widely available. The researchers found that early in the pandemic, before a vaccine was available, all people diagnosed with COVID-19 were at increased risk of mental illness, similar to the risk rates among unvaccinated people when a vaccine became available later in the pandemic. “These findings suggest that vaccination may reduce the adverse mental health effects of COVID-19,” the authors write. Among the conditions they looked at were depression, generalized anxiety disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, eating disorders, addictions, self-harm, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and suicide. Risk for most of these was higher in the first four weeks after a COVID diagnosis. People who have been vaccinated against COVID are less likely to develop these mental illnesses, but they often remain at increased risk even after a COVID diagnosis. People hospitalized with COVID are at highest risk. For unvaccinated people, the increased risk can last for up to a year if they become seriously ill with COVID.

The researchers noted some limitations to the study, including that unvaccinated people may be less likely to seek medical care or get tested for COVID, meaning the findings may underestimate some effects. Another limitation is that the study relied on health record data, which often has incomplete information on mental illness. Study participants were also more likely to have documented psychiatric disorders “due to their greater contact with health services,” the authors wrote. “However, this is unlikely to fully explain the adverse effects, given the continuing rise in the incidence of psychiatric disorders after COVID-19 involving hospitalization and the variability across psychiatric disorders,” they wrote. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free, confidential help from trained counselors 24/7. If you need help for yourself or a loved one, please call or text 988. chat Talk to a counsellor online or Lifeline website To learn more about services and resources:

