Health
This is an ultra-processed food I will never buy.
The more we learn about ultra-processed foods, How unhealthy is it for your overall health?.
US doctors say regularly consuming ultra-processed foods increases the risk of developing health conditions including heart disease and dementia. American Medical Association.
Ultra-processed foods are typically high in sugar and salt and made from ingredients “not typically found in our kitchens.” Bangna, JinanShe is a professor of nutrition at the University of Hawaii and a registered dietitian. He told CNBC's Make It In July.
Vanna said if she had to choose the ultra-processed food she most wanted to avoid, it would be soda, but another quick and easy but unhealthy option also doesn't meet her health standards.
Nutritionist says instant soup is “not something you should buy”
“I don't normally eat any instant soup,” Vanna told CNBC Make It. “It's not something I buy. If I do eat soup, I make it myself.”
Vanna found that instant soups often contain noodles and seasonings, but are generally high in sodium and saturated fat and low in dietary fiber.
“In general, I don't think of instant soup as a very healthy food,” she told Make It.
Food High in sodium or High in saturated fat Vanna said it could contribute to the development of chronic diseases such as heart disease.
“Of course, we all need sodium to some extent, so we're talking about excess intake here.”
If instant soup is your go-to meal, she suggests considering choosing canned soups that are lower in sodium and contain vegetables and beans.
As for sodium and saturated fat content, “a good way to know if a product is low or high in these nutrients is to Use the 5/20 rule” says Vanna.
“When looking at the daily intake, anything below 5% can generally be considered a low intake of that nutrient. Anything above 20% indicates a fairly high intake.”
You can also make soup at home, which usually has much less sodium and can include your favorite vegetables or beans for fiber, she says. Many Americans don't eat enough fiberAnd this nutrient is important for “healthy digestion and maintaining a healthy weight,” she added.
But if instant soup is your favorite, don't worry: “It's okay to eat it every once in a while,” Vanna says. “Any food is fine.” [in your diet] “In moderation.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/08/22/dietician-this-is-the-ultra-processed-food-that-i-never-buy.html
