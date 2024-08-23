Connect with us

Health

Recent advances in Alzheimer’s disease: Mechanisms, clinical trials and new drug development strategies

Recent advances in Alzheimer’s disease: Mechanisms, clinical trials and new drug development strategies
Recent advances in Alzheimer’s disease: Mechanisms, clinical trials and new drug development strategies

 


  • WHO. A blueprint for dementia research. Geneva: World Health Organization (2022).

  • Knopman, D. S. et al. Alzheimer disease. Nat. Rev. Dis. Prim. 7, 33 (2021).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Querfurth, H. W. & LaFerla, F. M. Alzheimer’s disease. N. Engl. J. Med. 362, 329–344 (2010).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • 2023 Alzheimer’s disease facts and figures. Alzheimers Dement. 19, 1598–1695 (2023).

  • Abdelnour, C. et al. Perspectives and challenges in patient stratification in Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimers Res. Ther. 14, 112 (2022).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Cummings, J. New approaches to symptomatic treatments for Alzheimer’s disease. Mol. Neurodegener. 16, 2 (2021).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Graff-Radford, J. et al. New insights into atypical Alzheimer’s disease in the era of biomarkers. Lancet Neurol. 20, 222–234 (2021).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Falgàs, N., Walsh, C. M., Neylan, T. C. & Grinberg, L. T. Deepen into sleep and wake patterns across Alzheimer’s disease phenotypes. Alzheimers Dement. 17, 1403–1406 (2021).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Atri, A. The Alzheimer’s disease clinical spectrum: diagnosis and management. Med. Clin. North Am. 103, 263–293 (2019).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Maciejewska, K., Czarnecka, K. & Szymański, P. A review of the mechanisms underlying selected comorbidities in Alzheimer’s disease. Pharm. Rep. 73, 1565–1581 (2021).

    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • Dubois, B. et al. Biomarkers in Alzheimer’s disease: role in early and differential diagnosis and recognition of atypical variants. Alzheimers Res. Ther. 15, 175 (2023).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Katabathula, S., Davis, P. B. & Xu, R. Comorbidity-driven multi-modal subtype analysis in mild cognitive impairment of Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimers Dement. 19, 1428–1439 (2023).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Gong, X. et al. A red-emitting mitochondria targetable fluorescent probe for detecting viscosity in HeLa, zebrafish, and mice. Anal. Methods 16, 293–300 (2024).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wang, S. et al. ALDH2 contributes to melatonin-induced protection against APP/PS1 mutation-prompted cardiac anomalies through cGAS-STING-TBK1-mediated regulation of mitophagy. Signal Transduct. Target Ther. 5, 119 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Salasova, A., Monti, G., Andersen, O. M. & Nykjaer, A. Finding memo: versatile interactions of the VPS10p-Domain receptors in Alzheimer’s disease. Mol. Neurodegener. 17, 74 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Marde, V. S. et al. Alzheimer’s disease and sleep disorders: Insights into the possible disease connections and the potential therapeutic targets. Asian J. Psychiatr. 68, 102961 (2022).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Fehsel, K. & Christl, J. Comorbidity of osteoporosis and Alzheimer’s disease: Is ‘AKT ‘-ing on cellular glucose uptake the missing link? Ageing Res. Rev. 76, 101592 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Gunes, S. et al. Biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease in the current state: a narrative review. Int J. Mol. Sci. 23, 4962 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Song, T. et al. Mitochondrial dysfunction, oxidative stress, neuroinflammation, and metabolic alterations in the progression of Alzheimer’s disease: A meta-analysis of in vivo magnetic resonance spectroscopy studies. Ageing Res. Rev. 72, 101503 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Lloret, A. et al. When does Alzheimer’s disease really start? The role of biomarkers. Int J. Mol. Sci. 20, 5536 (2019).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Porsteinsson, A. P. et al. Diagnosis of early Alzheimer’s disease: Clinical practice in 2021. J. Prev. Alzheimers Dis. 8, 371–386 (2021).

    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Nedelec, T. et al. Identifying health conditions associated with Alzheimer’s disease up to 15 years before diagnosis: an agnostic study of French and British health records. Lancet Digit. Health 4, e169–e178 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Zhang, X. X. et al. The Epidemiology of Alzheimer’s Disease Modifiable Risk Factors and Prevention. J. Prev. Alzheimers Dis. 8, 313–321 (2021).

    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Logroscino, G. Prevention of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia: the evidence is out there, but new high-quality studies and implementation are needed. J. Neurol. Neurosurg. Psychiatry 91, 1140–1141 (2020).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Crous-Bou, M., Minguillón, C., Gramunt, N. & Molinuevo, J. L. Alzheimer’s disease prevention: from risk factors to early intervention. Alzheimers Res. Ther. 9, 71 (2017).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Omura, J. D. et al. Modifiable Risk Factors for Alzheimer Disease and Related Dementias Among Adults Aged ≥45 Years – United States, 2019. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly Rep. 71, 680–685 (2022).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Zhang, D. F. & Li, M. Toward a Full Understanding of Causal and Modifiable Risk Factors for Alzheimer’s Disease by Integrative Phenome-wide Association Studies. Biol. Psychiatry 93, 756–758 (2023).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Silva, M. V. F. et al. Alzheimer’s disease: risk factors and potentially protective measures. J. Biomed. Sci. 26, 33 (2019).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Beata, B. K. et al. Alzheimer’s Disease-Biochemical and Psychological Background for Diagnosis and Treatment. Int J. Mol. Sci. 24, 1059 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Thakral, S. et al. Alzheimer’s disease: Molecular aspects and treatment opportunities using herbal drugs. Ageing Res. Rev. 88, 101960 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Stanciu, G. D. et al. Alzheimer’s Disease Pharmacotherapy in Relation to Cholinergic System Involvement. Biomolecules 10, 40 (2019).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Hampel, H., Lista, S. & Khachaturian, Z. S. Development of biomarkers to chart all Alzheimer’s disease stages: the royal road to cutting the therapeutic Gordian Knot. Alzheimers Dement. 8, 312–336 (2012).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Sutphen, C. L., Fagan, A. M. & Holtzman, D. M. Progress update: fluid and imaging biomarkers in Alzheimer’s disease. Biol. Psychiatry 75, 520–526 (2014).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Lista, S. et al. CSF Aβ1-42 combined with neuroimaging biomarkers in the early detection, diagnosis and prediction of Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimers Dement. 10, 381–392 (2014).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Reiman, E. M. Alzheimer disease in 2016: Putting AD treatments and biomarkers to the test. Nat. Rev. Neurol. 13, 74–76 (2017).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Davis, K. L. & Powchik, P. Tacrine. Lancet 345, 625–630 (1995).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Qizilbash, N. et al. Cholinesterase inhibition for Alzheimer disease: a meta-analysis of the tacrine trials. Dementia Trialists’ Collaboration. JAMA 280, 1777–1782 (1998).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Jarrott, B. Tacrine: In vivo veritas. Pharm. Res. 116, 29–31 (2017).

    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • Watkins, P. B. et al. Hepatotoxic effects of tacrine administration in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. JAMA 271, 992–998 (1994).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • de Los Ríos, C. & Marco-Contelles, J. Tacrines for Alzheimer’s disease therapy. III. The PyridoTacrines. Eur. J. Med. Chem. 166, 381–389 (2019).

    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • Birks, J. S. & Harvey, R. J. Donepezil for dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease. Cochrane Database Syst. Rev. 6, CD001190 (2018).

    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Cui, X. et al. Donepezil, a drug for Alzheimer’s disease, promotes oligodendrocyte generation and remyelination. Acta Pharm. Sin. 40, 1386–1393 (2019).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Brewster, J. T. 2nd, Dell’Acqua, S., Thach, D. Q. & Sessler, J. L. Classics in Chemical Neuroscience: Donepezil. ACS Chem. Neurosci. 10, 155–167 (2019).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Feldman, H. H. & Lane, R. Rivastigmine: a placebo controlled trial of twice daily and three times daily regimens in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. J. Neurol. Neurosurg. Psychiatry 78, 1056–1063 (2007).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Rösler, M. et al. Efficacy and safety of rivastigmine in patients with Alzheimer’s disease: international randomised controlled trial. BMJ 318, 633–638 (1999).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Coyle, J. & Kershaw, P. Galantamine, a cholinesterase inhibitor that allosterically modulates nicotinic receptors: effects on the course of Alzheimer’s disease. Biol. Psychiatry 49, 289–299 (2001).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Scott, L. J. & Goa, K. L. Galantamine: a review of its use in Alzheimer’s disease. Drugs 60, 1095–1122 (2000).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Marco-Contelles, J. et al. Synthesis and pharmacology of galantamine. Chem. Rev. 106, 116–133 (2006).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Robinson, D. M. & Keating, G. M. Memantine: a review of its use in Alzheimer’s disease. Drugs 66, 1515–1534 (2006).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Reisberg, B. et al. Memantine in moderate-to-severe Alzheimer’s disease. N. Engl. J. Med. 348, 1333–1341 (2003).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Greig, S. L. Memantine ER/Donepezil: A Review in Alzheimer’s Disease. CNS Drugs 29, 963–970 (2015).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Deardorff, W. J. & Grossberg, G. T. A fixed-dose combination of memantine extended-release and donepezil in the treatment of moderate-to-severe Alzheimer’s disease. Drug Des. Dev. Ther. 10, 3267–3279 (2016).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Benek, O., Korabecny, J. & Soukup, O. A Perspective on Multi-target Drugs for Alzheimer’s Disease. Trends Pharm. Sci. 41, 434–445 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Syed, Y. Y. Sodium Oligomannate: First Approval. Drugs 80, 441–444 (2020).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wang, T. et al. A phase II randomized trial of sodium oligomannate in Alzheimer’s dementia. Alzheimers Res. Ther. 12, 110 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Xiao, S. et al. A 36-week multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, phase 3 clinical trial of sodium oligomannate for mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s dementia. Alzheimers Res. Ther. 13, 62 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Cummings, J. & Salloway, S. Aducanumab: Appropriate use recommendations. Alzheimers Dement 18, 531–533 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Dhillon, S. Aducanumab: First Approval. Drugs 81, 1437–1443 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Behl, T. et al. “Aducanumab” making a comeback in Alzheimer’s disease: An old wine in a new bottle. Biomed. Pharmacother. 148, 112746 (2022).

  • Larkin, H. D. Lecanemab Gains FDA Approval for Early Alzheimer Disease. JAMA 329, 363 (2023).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Harris, E. Alzheimer Drug Lecanemab Gains Traditional FDA Approval. JAMA 330, 495 (2023).

    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • van Dyck, C. H. et al. Lecanemab in early Alzheimer’s disease. N. Engl. J. Med. 388, 9–21 (2023).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Sims, J. R. et al. Donanemab in Early Symptomatic Alzheimer Disease: The TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA 330, 512–527 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Hippius, H. & Neundörfer, G. The discovery of Alzheimer’s disease. Dialogues Clin. Neurosci. 5, 101–108 (2003).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Hajjo, R., Sabbah, D. A., Abusara, O. H. & Al Bawab, A. Q. A Review of the Recent Advances in Alzheimer’s Disease Research and the Utilization of Network Biology Approaches for Prioritizing Diagnostics and Therapeutics. Diagnostics 12, 2975 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Burns, S. et al. Therapeutics of Alzheimer’s Disease: Recent Developments. Antioxidants 11, 2402 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Chen, J. et al. Targeting Bromodomain-Selective Inhibitors of BET Proteins in Drug Discovery and Development. J. Med. Chem. 65, 5184–5211 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Feng, L. et al. Dual-target inhibitors of bromodomain and extra-terminal proteins in cancer: A review from medicinal chemistry perspectives. Med. Res. Rev. 42, 710–743 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Tan, L. et al. Development of Dual Inhibitors Targeting Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor in Cancer Therapy. J. Med. Chem. 65, 5149–5183 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Silva, G. M. et al. Allosteric Modulators of Potential Targets Related to Alzheimer’s Disease: a Review. ChemMedChem 14, 1467–1483 (2019).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wu, P., Clausen, M. H. & Nielsen, T. E. Allosteric small-molecule kinase inhibitors. Pharm. Ther. 156, 59–68 (2015).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Boike, L., Henning, N. J. & Nomura, D. K. Advances in covalent drug discovery. Nat. Rev. Drug Discov. 21, 881–898 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • He, M. et al. PROTACs: great opportunities for academia and industry (an update from 2020 to 2021). Signal Transduct. Target Ther. 7, 181 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Scott, D. E., Bayly, A. R., Abell, C. & Skidmore, J. Small molecules, big targets: drug discovery faces the protein-protein interaction challenge. Nat. Rev. Drug Discov. 15, 533–550 (2016).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Blazer, L. L. & Neubig, R. R. Small molecule protein-protein interaction inhibitors as CNS therapeutic agents: current progress and future hurdles. Neuropsychopharmacology 34, 126–141 (2009).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Liu, P. P., Xie, Y., Meng, X. Y. & Kang, J. S. History and progress of hypotheses and clinical trials for Alzheimer’s disease. Signal Transduct. Target Ther. 4, 29 (2019).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Fedele, E. Anti-Amyloid Therapies for Alzheimer’s Disease and the Amyloid Cascade Hypothesis. Int. J. Mol. Sci. 24, 14499 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Kepp, K. P. et al. The amyloid cascade hypothesis: an updated critical review. Brain 146, 3969–3990 (2023).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Rubin, L. et al. Genetic Risk Factors for Alzheimer’s Disease in Racial/Ethnic Minority Populations in the U.S.: A Scoping Review. Front. Public Health 9, 784958 (2021).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Kunkle, B. W. et al. Genetic meta-analysis of diagnosed Alzheimer’s disease identifies new risk loci and implicates Aβ, tau, immunity and lipid processing. Nat. Genet. 51, 414–430 (2019).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Andrews, S. J. et al. The complex genetic architecture of Alzheimer’s disease: novel insights and future directions. EBioMedicine 90, 104511 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Bellenguez, C. et al. New insights into the genetic etiology of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. Nat. Genet. 54, 412–436 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Hampel, H. et al. The Amyloid-β Pathway in Alzheimer’s Disease. Mol. Psychiatry 26, 5481–5503 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Eid, A., Mhatre, I. & Richardson, J. R. Gene-environment interactions in Alzheimer’s disease: A potential path to precision medicine. Pharm. Ther. 199, 173–187 (2019).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Boyd, R. J., Avramopoulos, D., Jantzie, L. L. & McCallion, A. S. Neuroinflammation represents a common theme amongst genetic and environmental risk factors for Alzheimer and Parkinson diseases. J. Neuroinflamm. 19, 223 (2022).

    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • Rahman, M. A. et al. Emerging risk of environmental factors: insight mechanisms of Alzheimer’s diseases. Environ. Sci. Pollut. Res. Int. 27, 44659–44672 (2020).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Galton, C. J., Patterson, K., Xuereb, J. H. & Hodges, J. R. Atypical and typical presentations of Alzheimer’s disease: a clinical, neuropsychological, neuroimaging and pathological study of 13 cases. Brain 123, 484–498 (2000).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Sirkis, D. W. et al. Dissecting the clinical heterogeneity of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. Mol. Psychiatry 27, 2674–2688 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Lam, B. et al. Clinical, imaging, and pathological heterogeneity of the Alzheimer’s disease syndrome. Alzheimers Res. Ther. 5, 1 (2013).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Aisen, P. S. et al. On the path to 2025: understanding the Alzheimer’s disease continuum. Alzheimers Res. Ther. 9, 60 (2017).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Morató, X. et al. Symptomatic and Disease-Modifying Therapy Pipeline for Alzheimer’s Disease: Towards a Personalized Polypharmacology Patient-Centered Approach. Int. J. Mol. Sci. 23, 9305 (2022).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Selkoe, D. J. Alzheimer’s disease: genes, proteins, and therapy. Physiol. Rev. 81, 741–766 (2001).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Whitehouse, P. J. et al. Alzheimer’s disease and senile dementia: loss of neurons in the basal forebrain. Science 215, 1237–1239 (1982).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Perry, E. Acetylcholine and Alzheimer’s disease. Br. J. Psychiatry 152, 737–740 (1988).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Tagliavini, F. & Pilleri, G. Neuronal counts in basal nucleus of Meynert in Alzheimer disease and in simple senile dementia. Lancet 1, 469–470 (1983).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Li, J., Sun, M., Cui, X. & Li, C. Protective Effects of Flavonoids against Alzheimer’s Disease: Pathological Hypothesis, Potential Targets, and Structure-Activity Relationship. Int J. Mol. Sci. 23, 10020 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Auld, D. S., Kornecook, T. J., Bastianetto, S. & Quirion, R. Alzheimer’s disease and the basal forebrain cholinergic system: relations to beta-amyloid peptides, cognition, and treatment strategies. Prog. Neurobiol. 68, 209–245 (2002).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Chen, Z. R., Huang, J. B., Yang, S. L. & Hong, F. F. Role of Cholinergic Signaling in Alzheimer’s Disease. Molecules 27, 1816 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Chen, X. Q. & Mobley, W. C. Exploring the Pathogenesis of Alzheimer Disease in Basal Forebrain Cholinergic Neurons: Converging Insights From Alternative Hypotheses. Front. Neurosci. 13, 446 (2019).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Hampel, H. et al. The cholinergic system in the pathophysiology and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Brain 141, 1917–1933 (2018).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Giacobini, E., Cuello, A. C. & Fisher, A. Reimagining cholinergic therapy for Alzheimer’s disease. Brain 145, 2250–2275 (2022).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Breijyeh, Z. & Karaman, R. Comprehensive Review on Alzheimer’s Disease: Causes and Treatment. Molecules 25, 5789 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ferreira-Vieira, T. H., Guimaraes, I. M., Silva, F. R. & Ribeiro, F. M. Alzheimer’s disease: Targeting the Cholinergic System. Curr. Neuropharmacol. 14, 101–115 (2016).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Bekdash, R. A. The Cholinergic System, the Adrenergic System and the Neuropathology of Alzheimer’s Disease. Int. J. Mol. Sci. 22, 1273 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Berry, A. S. & Harrison, T. M. New perspectives on the basal forebrain cholinergic system in Alzheimer’s disease. Neurosci. Biobehav. Rev. 150, 105192 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Majdi, A. et al. Amyloid-β, tau, and the cholinergic system in Alzheimer’s disease: seeking direction in a tangle of clues. Rev. Neurosci. 31, 391–413 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Malik, R. et al. Overview of therapeutic targets in management of dementia. Biomed. Pharmacother. 152, 113168 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Moreira, F. T. C., Sale, M. G. F. & Di Lorenzo, M. Towards timely Alzheimer diagnosis: A self-powered amperometric biosensor for the neurotransmitter acetylcholine. Biosens. Bioelectron. 87, 607–614 (2017).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Schneider, L. S. et al. Clinical trials and late-stage drug development for Alzheimer’s disease: an appraisal from 1984 to 2014. J. Intern. Med. 275, 251–283 (2014).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Morris, J. C. et al. Autosomal dominant and sporadic late onset Alzheimer’s disease share a common in vivo pathophysiology. Brain 145, 3594–3607 (2022).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • O’Brien, R. J. & Wong, P. C. Amyloid precursor protein processing and Alzheimer’s disease. Annu. Rev. Neurosci. 34, 185–204 (2011).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Chen, G. F. et al. Amyloid beta: structure, biology and structure-based therapeutic development. Acta Pharm. Sin. 38, 1205–1235 (2017).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Lanoiselée, H. M. et al. APP, PSEN1, and PSEN2 mutations in early-onset Alzheimer disease: A genetic screening study of familial and sporadic cases. PLoS Med. 14, e1002270 (2017).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Pimplikar, S. W. et al. Amyloid-independent mechanisms in Alzheimer’s disease pathogenesis. J. Neurosci. 30, 14946–14954 (2010).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Lee, J. H. et al. Faulty autolysosome acidification in Alzheimer’s disease mouse models induces autophagic build-up of Abeta in neurons, yielding senile plaques. Nat. Neurosci. 25, 688–701 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Sun, L., Zhou, R., Yang, G. & Shi, Y. Analysis of 138 pathogenic mutations in presenilin-1 on the in vitro production of Aβ42 and Aβ40 peptides by γ-secretase. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 114, E476–E485 (2017).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ullah, R., Park, T. J., Huang, X. & Kim, M. O. Abnormal amyloid beta metabolism in systemic abnormalities and Alzheimer’s pathology: Insights and therapeutic approaches from periphery. Ageing Res. Rev. 71, 101451 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ayton, S. & Bush, A. I. beta-amyloid: The known unknowns. Ageing Res. Rev. 65, 101212 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Raulin, A. C. et al. ApoE in Alzheimer’s disease: pathophysiology and therapeutic strategies. Mol. Neurodegener. 17, 72 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Verghese, P. B., Castellano, J. M. & Holtzman, D. M. Apolipoprotein E in Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological disorders. Lancet Neurol. 10, 241–252 (2011).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Koutsodendris, N., Nelson, M. R., Rao, A. & Huang, Y. Apolipoprotein E and Alzheimer’s Disease: Findings, Hypotheses, and Potential Mechanisms. Annu. Rev. Pathol. 17, 73–99 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Bu, G. Apolipoprotein E and its receptors in Alzheimer’s disease: pathways, pathogenesis and therapy. Nat. Rev. Neurosci. 10, 333–344 (2009).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Serrano-Pozo, A., Das, S. & Hyman, B. T. APOE and Alzheimer’s disease: advances in genetics, pathophysiology, and therapeutic approaches. Lancet Neurol. 20, 68–80 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Troutwine, B. R. et al. Apolipoprotein E and Alzheimer’s disease. Acta Pharm. Sin. B 12, 496–510 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Rosenberg, R. N., Lambracht-Washington, D., Yu, G. & Xia, W. Genomics of Alzheimer Disease: A Review. JAMA Neurol. 73, 867–874 (2016).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Nicolas, G. Recent advances in Alzheimer disease genetics. Curr. Opin. Neurol. 37, 154–165 (2024).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Cline, E. N., Bicca, M. A., Viola, K. L. & Klein, W. L. The Amyloid-beta Oligomer Hypothesis: Beginning of the Third Decade. J. Alzheimers Dis. 64, S567–S610 (2018).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Giuffrida, M. L. et al. The monomer state of beta-amyloid: where the Alzheimer’s disease protein meets physiology. Rev. Neurosci. 21, 83–93 (2010).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Kent, S. A., Spires-Jones, T. L. & Durrant, C. S. The physiological roles of tau and Abeta: implications for Alzheimer’s disease pathology and therapeutics. Acta Neuropathol. 140, 417–447 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Zhang, Y. et al. Amyloid beta-based therapy for Alzheimer’s disease: challenges, successes and future. Signal Transduct. Target Ther. 8, 248 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Cline, E. N., Bicca, M. A., Viola, K. L. & Klein, W. L. The Amyloid-β Oligomer Hypothesis: Beginning of the Third Decade. J. Alzheimers Dis. 64, S567–S610 (2018).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Yu, H. & Wu, J. Amyloid-beta: A double agent in Alzheimer’s disease? Biomed. Pharmacother. 139, 111575 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Lee, S. J. et al. Towards an understanding of amyloid-beta oligomers: characterization, toxicity mechanisms, and inhibitors. Chem. Soc. Rev. 46, 310–323 (2017).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Viles, J. H. Imaging Amyloid-β Membrane Interactions: Ion-Channel Pores and Lipid-Bilayer Permeability in Alzheimer’s Disease. Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. Engl. 62, e202215785 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Salminen, A. et al. Inflammation in Alzheimer’s disease: amyloid-beta oligomers trigger innate immunity defence via pattern recognition receptors. Prog. Neurobiol. 87, 181–194 (2009).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • White, J. A. et al. Differential effects of oligomeric and fibrillar amyloid-beta 1-42 on astrocyte-mediated inflammation. Neurobiol. Dis. 18, 459–465 (2005).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Demuro, A., Parker, I. & Stutzmann, G. E. Calcium signaling and amyloid toxicity in Alzheimer disease. J. Biol. Chem. 285, 12463–12468 (2010).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Norambuena, A. et al. A novel lysosome-to-mitochondria signaling pathway disrupted by amyloid-β oligomers. EMBO J. 37, e100241 (2018).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Reddy, P. H. Amyloid beta, mitochondrial structural and functional dynamics in Alzheimer’s disease. Exp. Neurol. 218, 286–292 (2009).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wang, X. et al. Insights into amyloid-beta-induced mitochondrial dysfunction in Alzheimer disease. Free Radic. Biol. Med 43, 1569–1573 (2007).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Butterfield, D. A., Swomley, A. M. & Sultana, R. Amyloid beta-peptide (1-42)-induced oxidative stress in Alzheimer disease: importance in disease pathogenesis and progression. Antioxid. Redox Signal 19, 823–835 (2013).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wilcox, K. C., Lacor, P. N., Pitt, J. & Klein, W. L. Aβ oligomer-induced synapse degeneration in Alzheimer’s disease. Cell Mol. Neurobiol. 31, 939–948 (2011).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Hardy, J. A. & Higgins, G. A. Alzheimer’s disease: the amyloid cascade hypothesis. Science 256, 184–185 (1992).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Makin, S. The amyloid hypothesis on trial. Nature 559, S4–S7 (2018).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Frisoni, G. B. et al. The probabilistic model of Alzheimer disease: the amyloid hypothesis revised. Nat. Rev. Neurosci. 23, 53–66 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Granzotto, A. & Sensi, S. L. Once upon a time, the Amyloid Cascade Hypothesis. Ageing Res. Rev. 93, 102161 (2024).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Morris, G. P., Clark, I. A. & Vissel, B. Questions concerning the role of amyloid-beta in the definition, aetiology and diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. Acta Neuropathol. 136, 663–689 (2018).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Glass, D. J. & Arnold, S. E. Some evolutionary perspectives on Alzheimer’s disease pathogenesis and pathology. Alzheimers Dement. 8, 343–351 (2012).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Roda, A. R. et al. Amyloid-beta peptide and tau protein crosstalk in Alzheimer’s disease. Neural Regen. Res. 17, 1666–1674 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Zhang, H. et al. Interaction between Aβ and Tau in the Pathogenesis of Alzheimer’s Disease. Int J. Biol. Sci. 17, 2181–2192 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Bruni, A. C., Bernardi, L. & Gabelli, C. From beta amyloid to altered proteostasis in Alzheimer’s disease. Ageing Res. Rev. 64, 101126 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ossenkoppele, R., van der Kant, R. & Hansson, O. Tau biomarkers in Alzheimer’s disease: towards implementation in clinical practice and trials. Lancet Neurol. 21, 726–734 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Sinsky, J., Pichlerova, K. & Hanes, J. Tau Protein Interaction Partners and Their Roles in Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Tauopathies. Int J. Mol. Sci. 22, 9207 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wei, Y., Liu, M. & Wang, D. The propagation mechanisms of extracellular tau in Alzheimer’s disease. J. Neurol. 269, 1164–1181 (2022).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Tang, Y., Zhang, D., Gong, X. & Zheng, J. A mechanistic survey of Alzheimer’s disease. Biophys. Chem. 281, 106735 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Chong, F. P., Ng, K. Y., Koh, R. Y. & Chye, S. M. Tau Proteins and Tauopathies in Alzheimer’s Disease. Cell Mol. Neurobiol. 38, 965–980 (2018).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Bjørklund, G., Aaseth, J., Dadar, M. & Chirumbolo, S. Molecular Targets in Alzheimer’s Disease. Mol. Neurobiol. 56, 7032–7044 (2019).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Almansoub, H. et al. Tau Abnormalities and the Potential Therapy in Alzheimer’s Disease. J. Alzheimers Dis. 67, 13–33 (2019).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wu, X. L. et al. Tau-mediated Neurodegeneration and potential implications in diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease. Chin. Med. J. 130, 2978–2990 (2017).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Yin, X. et al. Dendritic/Post-synaptic Tau and Early Pathology of Alzheimer’s Disease. Front Mol. Neurosci. 14, 671779 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Amadoro, G., Latina, V., Corsetti, V. & Calissano, P. N-terminal tau truncation in the pathogenesis of Alzheimer’s disease (AD): Developing a novel diagnostic and therapeutic approach. Biochim Biophys. Acta Mol. Basis Dis. 1866, 165584 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Novak, M., Kabat, J. & Wischik, C. M. Molecular characterization of the minimal protease resistant tau unit of the Alzheimer’s disease paired helical filament. EMBO J. 12, 365–370 (1993).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wang, J. Z., Grundke-Iqbal, I. & Iqbal, K. Glycosylation of microtubule-associated protein tau: an abnormal posttranslational modification in Alzheimer’s disease. Nat. Med. 2, 871–875 (1996).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Liu, K. et al. Glycation alter the process of Tau phosphorylation to change Tau isoforms aggregation property. Biochim. Biophys. Acta 1862, 192–201 (2016).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Luo, H. B. et al. SUMOylation at K340 inhibits tau degradation through deregulating its phosphorylation and ubiquitination. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 111, 16586–16591 (2014).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ray, W. J. & Buggia-Prevot, V. Novel Targets for Alzheimer’s Disease: A View Beyond Amyloid. Annu. Rev. Med. 72, 15–28 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Sintini, I. et al. Longitudinal rates of atrophy and tau accumulation differ between the visual and language variants of atypical Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimers Dement. 19, 4396–4406 (2023).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Whitwell, J. L. et al. Imaging correlations of tau, amyloid, metabolism, and atrophy in typical and atypical Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimers Dement. 14, 1005–1014 (2018).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Weston, P. S. J. et al. Cortical tau is associated with microstructural imaging biomarkers of neurite density and dendritic complexity in Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimers Dement. 19, 2750–2754 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Sala Frigerio, C. & De Strooper, B. Alzheimer’s Disease Mechanisms and Emerging Roads to Novel Therapeutics. Annu. Rev. Neurosci. 39, 57–79 (2016).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Leng, F. & Edison, P. Neuroinflammation and microglial activation in Alzheimer disease: where do we go from here? Nat. Rev. Neurol. 17, 157–172 (2021).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • von Bernhardi, R., Eugenín-von Bernhardi, L. & Eugenín, J. Microglial cell dysregulation in brain aging and neurodegeneration. Front Aging Neurosci. 7, 124 (2015).

  • Balducci, C. & Forloni, G. Novel targets in Alzheimer’s disease: A special focus on microglia. Pharm. Res. 130, 402–413 (2018).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Hickman, S. E., Allison, E. K. & El Khoury, J. Microglial dysfunction and defective beta-amyloid clearance pathways in aging Alzheimer’s disease mice. J. Neurosci. 28, 8354–8360 (2008).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ferrari, C. & Sorbi, S. The complexity of Alzheimer’s disease: an evolving puzzle. Physiol. Rev. 101, 1047–1081 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Venegas, C. et al. Microglia-derived ASC specks cross-seed amyloid-β in Alzheimer’s disease. Nature 552, 355–361 (2017).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Busche, M. A. & Hyman, B. T. Synergy between amyloid-β and tau in Alzheimer’s disease. Nat. Neurosci. 23, 1183–1193 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Španić, E., Langer Horvat, L., Hof, P. R. & Šimić, G. Role of Microglial Cells in Alzheimer’s Disease Tau Propagation. Front. Aging Neurosci. 11, 271 (2019).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Sumsuzzman, D. M. et al. Microglia in Alzheimer’s Disease: A Favorable Cellular Target to Ameliorate Alzheimer’s Pathogenesis. Mediators Inflamm. 2022, 6052932 (2022).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Althafar, Z. M. Targeting Microglia in Alzheimer’s Disease: From Molecular Mechanisms to Potential Therapeutic Targets for Small Molecules. Molecules 27, 4124 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Heneka, M. T. ApoE4 makes microglia trem(2)bling. Neuron 111, 142–144 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Guo, T. et al. Molecular and cellular mechanisms underlying the pathogenesis of Alzheimer’s disease. Mol. Neurodegener. 15, 40 (2020).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Liu, C. C. et al. Cell-autonomous effects of APOE4 in restricting microglial response in brain homeostasis and Alzheimer’s disease. Nat. Immunol. 24, 1854–1866 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Self, W. K. & Holtzman, D. M. Emerging diagnostics and therapeutics for Alzheimer disease. Nat. Med. 29, 2187–2199 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Zhang, W., Xiao, D., Mao, Q. & Xia, H. Role of neuroinflammation in neurodegeneration development. Signal Transduct. Target Ther. 8, 267 (2023).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Nouraeinejad, A. The Link Between COVID-19 and Alzheimer Disease Through Neuroinflammation. Clin. Med. Res. 21, 119–121 (2023).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Bello-Corral, L. et al. Implications of gut and oral microbiota in neuroinflammatory responses in Alzheimer’s disease. Life Sci. 333, 122132 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wong-Guerra, M., Calfio, C., Maccioni, R. B. & Rojo, L. E. Revisiting the neuroinflammation hypothesis in Alzheimer’s disease: a focus on the druggability of current targets. Front. Pharm. 14, 1161850 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Calsolaro, V. & Edison, P. Neuroinflammation in Alzheimer’s disease: Current evidence and future directions. Alzheimers Dement. 12, 719–732 (2016).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Lecca, D. et al. Role of chronic neuroinflammation in neuroplasticity and cognitive function: A hypothesis. Alzheimers Dement. 18, 2327–2340 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Praticò, D. Oxidative stress hypothesis in Alzheimer’s disease: a reappraisal. Trends Pharm. Sci. 29, 609–615 (2008).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Christen, Y. Oxidative stress and Alzheimer disease. Am. J. Clin. Nutr. 71, 621S–629S (2000).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Markesbery, W. R. Oxidative stress hypothesis in Alzheimer’s disease. Free Radic. Biol. Med. 23, 134–147 (1997).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Miranda, S. et al. The role of oxidative stress in the toxicity induced by amyloid beta-peptide in Alzheimer’s disease. Prog. Neurobiol. 62, 633–648 (2000).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Bai, R. et al. Oxidative stress: The core pathogenesis and mechanism of Alzheimer’s disease. Ageing Res. Rev. 77, 101619 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Chen, Z. & Zhong, C. Oxidative stress in Alzheimer’s disease. Neurosci. Bull. 30, 271–281 (2014).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Rosini, M. et al. Oxidative stress in Alzheimer’s disease: are we connecting the dots? J. Med. Chem. 57, 2821–2831 (2014).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ferreira, M. E. et al. Oxidative Stress in Alzheimer’s Disease: Should We Keep Trying Antioxidant Therapies? Cell Mol. Neurobiol. 35, 595–614 (2015).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Poprac, P. et al. Targeting Free Radicals in Oxidative Stress-Related Human Diseases. Trends Pharm. Sci. 38, 592–607 (2017).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Perluigi, M., Di Domenico, F. & Butterfield, D. A. Oxidative damage in neurodegeneration: roles in the pathogenesis and progression of Alzheimer disease. Physiol. Rev. 104, 103–197 (2024).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Roy, R. G., Mandal, P. K. & Maroon, J. C. Oxidative Stress Occurs Prior to Amyloid Aβ Plaque Formation and Tau Phosphorylation in Alzheimer’s Disease: Role of Glutathione and Metal Ions. ACS Chem. Neurosci. 14, 2944–2954 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Sanders, O. D., Rajagopal, L. & Rajagopal, J. A. The oxidatively damaged DNA and amyloid-β oligomer hypothesis of Alzheimer’s disease. Free Radic. Biol. Med. 179, 403–412 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Chen, L. L. et al. The metal ion hypothesis of Alzheimer’s disease and the anti-neuroinflammatory effect of metal chelators. Bioorg. Chem. 131, 106301 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ayton, S., Lei, P. & Bush, A. I. Metallostasis in Alzheimer’s disease. Free Radic. Biol. Med. 62, 76–89 (2013).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Sensi, S. L., Granzotto, A., Siotto, M. & Squitti, R. Copper and Zinc Dysregulation in Alzheimer’s Disease. Trends Pharm. Sci. 39, 1049–1063 (2018).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • D’Acunto, C. W. et al. Metallomics for Alzheimer’s disease treatment: Use of new generation of chelators combining metal-cation binding and transport properties. Eur. J. Med. Chem. 150, 140–155 (2018).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Caraci, F., Nicoletti, F. & Copani, A. Metabotropic glutamate receptors: the potential for therapeutic applications in Alzheimer’s disease. Curr. Opin. Pharm. 38, 1–7 (2018).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Sharma, P. et al. Comprehensive review of mechanisms of pathogenesis involved in Alzheimer’s disease and potential therapeutic strategies. Prog. Neurobiol. 174, 53–89 (2019).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Zhong, W. et al. Pathogenesis of sporadic Alzheimer’s disease by deficiency of NMDA receptor subunit GluN3A. Alzheimers Dement. 18, 222–239 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Verma, M., Lizama, B. N. & Chu, C. T. Excitotoxicity, calcium and mitochondria: a triad in synaptic neurodegeneration. Transl. Neurodegener. 11, 3 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Granzotto, A., Canzoniero, L. M. T. & Sensi, S. L. A Neurotoxic Ménage-à-trois: Glutamate, Calcium, and Zinc in the Excitotoxic Cascade. Front. Mol. Neurosci. 13, 600089 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Bi, D., Wen, L., Wu, Z. & Shen, Y. GABAergic dysfunction in excitatory and inhibitory (E/I) imbalance drives the pathogenesis of Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimers Dement. 16, 1312–1329 (2020).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Liu, S. et al. Gut Microbiota and Dysbiosis in Alzheimer’s Disease: Implications for Pathogenesis and Treatment. Mol. Neurobiol. 57, 5026–5043 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Bulgart, H. R., Neczypor, E. W., Wold, L. E. & Mackos, A. R. Microbial involvement in Alzheimer disease development and progression. Mol. Neurodegener. 15, 42 (2020).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • La Rosa, F. et al. The Gut-Brain Axis in Alzheimer’s Disease and Omega-3. A Critical Overview of Clinical Trials. Nutrients 10, 1267 (2018).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Hu, X., Wang, T. & Jin, F. Alzheimer’s disease and gut microbiota. Sci. China Life Sci. 59, 1006–1023 (2016).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Sochocka, M. et al. The Gut Microbiome Alterations and Inflammation-Driven Pathogenesis of Alzheimer’s Disease-a Critical Review. Mol. Neurobiol. 56, 1841–1851 (2019).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Megur, A., Baltriukienė, D., Bukelskienė, V. & Burokas, A. The Microbiota-Gut-Brain Axis and Alzheimer’s Disease: Neuroinflammation Is to Blame? Nutrients 13, 37 (2020).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ferreiro, A. L. et al. Gut microbiome composition may be an indicator of preclinical Alzheimer’s disease. Sci. Transl. Med. 15, eabo2984 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Zhang, X.-W., Zhu, X.-X., Tang, D.-S. & Lu, J.-H. Targeting autophagy in Alzheimer’s disease: Animal models and mechanisms. Zool. Res. 44, 1132–1145 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Aman, Y. et al. Autophagy in healthy aging and disease. Nat. Aging 1, 634–650 (2021).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Eshraghi, M. et al. Enhancing autophagy in Alzheimer’s disease through drug repositioning. Pharm. Ther. 237, 108171 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Kaushik, S. & Cuervo, A. M. The coming of age of chaperone-mediated autophagy. Nat. Rev. Mol. Cell Biol. 19, 365–381 (2018).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Klionsky, D. J. et al. Guidelines for the use and interpretation of assays for monitoring autophagy (4th edition)(1). Autophagy 17, 1–382 (2021).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Nedelsky, N. B., Todd, P. K. & Taylor, J. P. Autophagy and the ubiquitin-proteasome system: Collaborators in neuroprotection. Biochim Biophys. Acta 1782, 691–699 (2008).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Dong, Z. & Cui, H. The Autophagy-Lysosomal Pathways and Their Emerging Roles in Modulating Proteostasis in Tumors. Cells 8, 4 (2018).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Deng, Z. et al. Pharmacological modulation of autophagy for Alzheimer’s disease therapy: Opportunities and obstacles. Acta Pharm. Sin. B 12, 1688–1706 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Iranpour, M. et al. Apoptosis, autophagy and unfolded protein response pathways in Arbovirus replication and pathogenesis. Expert Rev. Mol. Med. 18, e1 (2016).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Nixon, R. A. The role of autophagy in neurodegenerative disease. Nat. Med. 19, 983–997 (2013).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Yu, W. H. et al. Macroautophagy—a novel β-amyloid peptide-generating pathway activated in Alzheimer’s disease. J. Cell Biol. 171, 87–98 (2005).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Kerr, J. S. et al. Mitophagy and Alzheimer’s Disease: Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms. Trends Neurosci. 40, 151–166 (2017).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Bourdenx, M. et al. Chaperone-mediated autophagy prevents collapse of the neuronal metastable proteome. Cell 184, 2696–2714.e2625 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wang, Z. et al. Microglial autophagy in Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. Front. Aging Neurosci. 14, 1065183 (2023).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Litwiniuk, A., Juszczak, G. R., Stankiewicz, A. M. & Urbańska, K. The role of glial autophagy in Alzheimer’s disease. Mol. Psychiatry 28, 4528–4539 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Zhang, Z., Yang, X., Song, Y.-Q. & Tu, J. Autophagy in Alzheimer’s disease pathogenesis: Therapeutic potential and future perspectives. Ageing Res. Rev. 72, 101464 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Chandra, S. & Pahan, K. Gemfibrozil, a Lipid-Lowering Drug, Lowers Amyloid Plaque Pathology and Enhances Memory in a Mouse Model of Alzheimer’s Disease via Peroxisome Proliferator-Activated Receptor α. J. Alzheimers Dis. Rep. 3, 149–168 (2019).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Luo, R. et al. Activation of PPARA-mediated autophagy reduces Alzheimer disease-like pathology and cognitive decline in a murine model. Autophagy 16, 52–69 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Zheng, Y. et al. Inflammatory signaling pathways in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease with inhibitors, natural products and metabolites (Review). Int. J. Mol. Med. 52, 111 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Thakur, S. et al. Neuroinflammation in Alzheimer’s Disease: Current Progress in Molecular Signaling and Therapeutics. Inflammation 46, 1–17 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Dhapola, R. et al. Recent advances in molecular pathways and therapeutic implications targeting neuroinflammation for Alzheimer’s disease. Inflammopharmacology 29, 1669–1681 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Li, Z. et al. Targeting protein kinases for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease: Recent progress and future perspectives. Eur. J. Med. Chem. 261, 115817 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Huang, R. et al. Whole-plant foods and their macromolecules: untapped approaches to modulate neuroinflammation in Alzheimer’s disease. Crit. Rev. Food Sci. Nutr. 63, 2388–2406 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Seo, E.-J., Fischer, N. & Efferth, T. J. P. Phytochemicals as inhibitors of NF-κB for treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Pharm. Res. 129, 262–273 (2018).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Morgan, M. J. & Liu, Z. G. Crosstalk of reactive oxygen species and NF-κB signaling. Cell Res. 21, 103–115 (2011).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Zhao, K. et al. The miR-25802/KLF4/NF-κB signaling axis regulates microglia-mediated neuroinflammation in Alzheimer’s disease. Brain Behav. Immun. 118, 31–48 (2024).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Blevins, H. M., Xu, Y., Biby, S. & Zhang, S. The NLRP3 Inflammasome Pathway: A Review of Mechanisms and Inhibitors for the Treatment of Inflammatory Diseases. Front Aging Neurosci. 14, 879021 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Naeem, A. et al. MCC950 reduces autophagy and improves cognitive function by inhibiting NLRP3-dependent neuroinflammation in a rat model of Alzheimer’s disease. Brain Behav. Immun. 116, 70–84 (2024).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Terzioglu, G. & Young-Pearse, T. L. Microglial function, INPP5D/SHIP1 signaling, and NLRP3 inflammasome activation: implications for Alzheimer’s disease. Mol. Neurodegener. 18, 89 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Moonen, S. et al. Pyroptosis in Alzheimer’s disease: cell type-specific activation in microglia, astrocytes and neurons. Acta Neuropathol. 145, 175–195 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wang, C. et al. Microglial NF-κB drives tau spreading and toxicity in a mouse model of tauopathy. Nat. Commun. 13, 1969 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Dutta, D. et al. Tau fibrils induce glial inflammation and neuropathology via TLR2 in Alzheimer’s disease-related mouse models. J. Clin. Invest. 133, e161987 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ising, C. et al. NLRP3 inflammasome activation drives tau pathology. Nature 575, 669–673 (2019).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Xie, X. et al. Activation of innate immune cGAS-STING pathway contributes to Alzheimer’s pathogenesis in 5×FAD mice. Nat. Aging 3, 202–212 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Huang, Y. et al. Mechanism and therapeutic potential of targeting cGAS-STING signaling in neurological disorders. Mol. Neurodegener. 18, 79 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Jorfi, M., Maaser-Hecker, A. & Tanzi, R. E. The neuroimmune axis of Alzheimer’s disease. Genome Med. 15, 6 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Dionisio-Santos, D. A., Olschowka, J. A. & O’Banion, M. K. Exploiting microglial and peripheral immune cell crosstalk to treat Alzheimer’s disease. J. Neuroinflamm. 16, 74 (2019).

    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • Jorfi, M. et al. Infiltrating CD8+ T cells exacerbate Alzheimer’s disease pathology in a 3D human neuroimmune axis model. Nat. Neurosci. 26, 1489–1504 (2023).

  • Unger, M. S. et al. CD8(+) T-cells infiltrate Alzheimer’s disease brains and regulate neuronal- and synapse-related gene expression in APP-PS1 transgenic mice. Brain Behav. Immun. 89, 67–86 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wang, Y. et al. TREM2 ameliorates neuroinflammatory response and cognitive impairment via PI3K/AKT/FoxO3a signaling pathway in Alzheimer’s disease mice. Aging 12, 20862–20879 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Zhong, L. et al. TREM2 receptor protects against complement-mediated synaptic loss by binding to complement C1q during neurodegeneration. Immunity 56, 1794–1808.e8 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Cao, M., Luo, X., Wu, K. & He, X. Targeting lysosomes in human disease: from basic research to clinical applications. Signal Transduct. Target Ther. 6, 379 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Hu, Y. B., Dammer, E. B., Ren, R. J. & Wang, G. The endosomal-lysosomal system: from acidification and cargo sorting to neurodegeneration. Transl. Neurodegener. 4, 18 (2015).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Orr, M. E. & Oddo, S. Autophagic/lysosomal dysfunction in Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimers Res. Ther. 5, 53 (2013).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Xiong, J. & Zhu, M. X. Regulation of lysosomal ion homeostasis by channels and transporters. Sci. China Life Sci. 59, 777–791 (2016).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Lo, C. H. & Zeng, J. Defective lysosomal acidification: a new prognostic marker and therapeutic target for neurodegenerative diseases. Transl. Neurodegener. 12, 29 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Lee, J. H. et al. Lysosomal proteolysis and autophagy require presenilin 1 and are disrupted by Alzheimer-related PS1 mutations. Cell 141, 1146–1158 (2010).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Zhang, X. et al. A role for presenilins in autophagy revisited: normal acidification of lysosomes in cells lacking PSEN1 and PSEN2. J. Neurosci. 32, 8633–8648 (2012).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Coen, K. et al. Lysosomal calcium homeostasis defects, not proton pump defects, cause endo-lysosomal dysfunction in PSEN-deficient cells. J. Cell Biol. 198, 23–35 (2012).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Lee, J. H. et al. Presenilin 1 Maintains Lysosomal Ca(2+) Homeostasis via TRPML1 by Regulating vATPase-Mediated Lysosome Acidification. Cell Rep. 12, 1430–1444 (2015).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Tong, B. C. et al. Lysosomal TPCN (two pore segment channel) inhibition ameliorates beta-amyloid pathology and mitigates memory impairment in Alzheimer disease. Autophagy 18, 624–642 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Im, E. et al. Lysosomal dysfunction in Down syndrome and Alzheimer mouse models is caused by v-ATPase inhibition by Tyr(682)-phosphorylated APP βCTF. Sci. Adv. 9, eadg1925 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Dietschy, J. M. & Turley, S. D. Cholesterol metabolism in the brain. Curr. Opin. Lipido 12, 105–112 (2001).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ahmed, H. et al. Brain cholesterol and Alzheimer’s disease: challenges and opportunities in probe and drug development. Brain 147, 1622–1635 (2024).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Qian, L., Chai, A. B., Gelissen, I. C. & Brown, A. J. J. Eo. N. T. Balancing cholesterol in the brain: From synthesis to disposal. Explor Neuroprot. Ther. 2, 1–27 (2022).

    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • Li, D., Zhang, J. & Liu, Q. Brain cell type-specific cholesterol metabolism and implications for learning and memory. Trends Neurosci. 45, 401–414 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Feringa, F. M. & van der Kant, R. Cholesterol and Alzheimer’s Disease; From Risk Genes to Pathological Effects. Front Aging Neurosci. 13, 690372 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wolozin, B. Cholesterol and the biology of Alzheimer’s disease. Neuron 41, 7–10 (2004).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wang, H. et al. Regulation of beta-amyloid production in neurons by astrocyte-derived cholesterol. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 118, e2102191118 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Huang, S. et al. Chimeric cerebral organoids reveal the essentials of neuronal and astrocytic APOE4 for Alzheimer’s tau pathology. Signal Transduct. Target Ther. 7, 176 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Litvinchuk, A. et al. Amelioration of Tau and ApoE4-linked glial lipid accumulation and neurodegeneration with an LXR agonist. Neuron 112, 384–403.e8 (2024).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • de Dios, C. et al. Inflammasome activation under high cholesterol load triggers a protective microglial phenotype while promoting neuronal pyroptosis. Transl. Neurodegener. 12, 10 (2023).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Gowda, P., Reddy, P. H. & Kumar, S. Deregulated mitochondrial microRNAs in Alzheimer’s disease: Focus on synapse and mitochondria. Ageing Res. Rev. 73, 101529 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wang, W. et al. Mitochondria dysfunction in the pathogenesis of Alzheimer’s disease: recent advances. Mol. Neurodegener. 15, 30 (2020).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Kapogiannis, D. & Mattson, M. P. Disrupted energy metabolism and neuronal circuit dysfunction in cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease. Lancet Neurol. 10, 187–198 (2011).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Godoy, J. A. et al. Signaling pathway cross talk in Alzheimer’s disease. Cell Commun. Signal 12, 23 (2014).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Eckert, A., Schmitt, K. & Götz, J. Mitochondrial dysfunction – the beginning of the end in Alzheimer’s disease? Separate and synergistic modes of tau and amyloid-β toxicity. Alzheimers Res. Ther. 3, 15 (2011).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Lustbader, J. W. et al. ABAD directly links Abeta to mitochondrial toxicity in Alzheimer’s disease. Science 304, 448–452 (2004).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ye, Z. et al. Aβ-binding with alcohol dehydrogenase drives Alzheimer’s disease pathogenesis: A review. Int. J. Biol. Macromol. 264, 130580 (2024).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Misrani, A., Tabassum, S. & Yang, L. Mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress in Alzheimer’s disease. Front. Aging Neurosci. 13, 57 (2021).

  • De Nicolo, B., Cataldi-Stagetti, E., Diquigiovanni, C. & Bonora, E. Calcium and Reactive Oxygen Species Signaling Interplays in Cardiac Physiology and Pathologies. Antioxidants 12, 353 (2023).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Bezprozvanny, I. & Mattson, M. P. Neuronal calcium mishandling and the pathogenesis of Alzheimer’s disease. Trends Neurosci. 31, 454–463 (2008).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Resende, R., Ferreiro, E., Pereira, C. & Resende de Oliveira, C. Neurotoxic effect of oligomeric and fibrillar species of amyloid-beta peptide 1-42: involvement of endoplasmic reticulum calcium release in oligomer-induced cell death. Neuroscience 155, 725–737 (2008).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Calvo-Rodriguez, M. & Bacskai, B. J. High mitochondrial calcium levels precede neuronal death in vivo in Alzheimer’s disease. Cell Stress 4, 187–190 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Calvo-Rodriguez, M. et al. Increased mitochondrial calcium levels associated with neuronal death in a mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease. Nat. Commun. 11, 2146 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Du, H. & ShiDu Yan, S. Unlocking the Door to Neuronal Woes in Alzheimer’s Disease: Aβ and Mitochondrial Permeability Transition Pore. Pharmaceuticals 3, 1936–1948 (2010).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Calvo-Rodriguez, M. & Bacskai, B. J. Mitochondria and Calcium in Alzheimer’s Disease: From Cell Signaling to Neuronal Cell Death. Trends Neurosci. 44, 136–151 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Millecamps, S. & Julien, J. P. Axonal transport deficits and neurodegenerative diseases. Nat. Rev. Neurosci. 14, 161–176 (2013).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Chen, W., Zhao, H. & Li, Y. Mitochondrial dynamics in health and disease: mechanisms and potential targets. Signal Transduct. Target Ther. 8, 333 (2023).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Cho, D. H. et al. S-nitrosylation of Drp1 mediates beta-amyloid-related mitochondrial fission and neuronal injury. Science 324, 102–105 (2009).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Bossy, B. et al. S-Nitrosylation of DRP1 does not affect enzymatic activity and is not specific to Alzheimer’s disease. J. Alzheimers Dis. 20 (Suppl 2), S513–526 (2010).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Flannery, P. J. & Trushina, E. Mitochondrial dynamics and transport in Alzheimer’s disease. Mol. Cell Neurosci. 98, 109–120 (2019).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Pradeepkiran, J. A. & Reddy, P. H. Defective mitophagy in Alzheimer’s disease. Ageing Res. Rev. 64, 101191 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • John, A. & Reddy, P. H. Synaptic basis of Alzheimer’s disease: Focus on synaptic amyloid beta, P-tau and mitochondria. Ageing Res. Rev. 65, 101208 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Li, X. et al. Molecular mechanisms of mitophagy and its roles in neurodegenerative diseases. Pharm. Res. 163, 105240 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Zeng, K. et al. Defective mitophagy and the etiopathogenesis of Alzheimer’s disease. Transl. Neurodegener. 11, 32 (2022).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Mary, A., Eysert, F., Checler, F. & Chami, M. Mitophagy in Alzheimer’s disease: Molecular defects and therapeutic approaches. Mol. Psychiatry 28, 202–216 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Webber, E. K., Fivaz, M., Stutzmann, G. E. & Griffioen, G. Cytosolic calcium: Judge, jury and executioner of neurodegeneration in Alzheimer’s disease and beyond. Alzheimers Dement. 19, 3701–3717 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • McDaid, J., Mustaly-Kalimi, S. & Stutzmann, G. E. Ca(2+) Dyshomeostasis Disrupts Neuronal and Synaptic Function in Alzheimer’s Disease. Cells 9, 2655 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Pedriali, G. et al. Regulation of Endoplasmic Reticulum-Mitochondria Ca(2+) Transfer and Its Importance for Anti-Cancer Therapies. Front. Oncol. 7, 180 (2017).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Kawamoto, E. M., Vivar, C. & Camandola, S. Physiology and pathology of calcium signaling in the brain. Front. Pharm. 3, 61 (2012).

    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • Madreiter-Sokolowski, C. T., Thomas, C. & Ristow, M. Interrelation between ROS and Ca(2+) in aging and age-related diseases. Redox Biol. 36, 101678 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Baracaldo-Santamaría, D. et al. Role of Calcium Modulation in the Pathophysiology and Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease. Int. J. Mol. Sci. 24, 9067 (2023).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Mochida, S. Calcium Channels and Calcium-Binding Proteins. Int J. Mol. Sci. 24, 14257 (2023).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Mattson, M. P. Calcium and neurodegeneration. Aging Cell 6, 337–350 (2007).

    Article 
    CAS 