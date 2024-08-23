Mediterranean diet may offer some protection against COVID-19





Fiona Moore / Flickr cc Strict adherence to a Mediterranean diet may help prevent COVID-19, but its effect on symptoms and severity is unclear, Indonesian researchers report. PLOS One. of Systematic reviewThe study, conducted in August 2023, identified six observational studies based on food frequency questionnaires published in five countries between 2020 and 2023. The total sample size was 55,489 people. The Mediterranean diet, which is dominated by plant-based foods such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts and olive oil, is rich in antioxidants and may lead to a lower risk of infection and faster clearance of viruses, the authors say. “The Mediterranean diet has been reported to have immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory properties,” the researchers wrote. “These properties are closely related to the immunopathology of COVID-19.” No association was found with symptoms or severity. Four of the six studies found a statistically significant correlation between adherence to a Mediterranean diet and a reduced risk of COVID-19 infection, while one study found no significant association. One study reported a significant association between higher dietary adherence and reduced COVID-19 symptoms, while three studies showed no significant association.One study found that participants with higher dietary adherence were less likely to develop severe COVID-19, while two other studies were inconclusive. Overall, the analysis suggests that greater adherence to the Mediterranean diet was associated with significantly reduced odds of COVID-19, but the results for COVID-19 symptoms and severity were not significant. One study concluded that adherence to the diet significantly reduced the likelihood of all reported COVID-19 symptoms, with odds ratios (ORs) ranging from 0.06 to 0.34 per symptom, but three studies found no significant associations (OR, 0.84 to 0.992), and one analysis concluded the association was not significant. One report found that participants in the top third of dietary adherence were less likely to develop severe COVID-19 than those in the bottom third (OR, 0.23); two studies reported nonsignificant associations (OR, 0.22-0.89). Of two studies that analyzed the effect of individual dietary components on disease severity, one found no significant association, while the other reported a protective effect of high intakes of vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, whole grains, and fish. “Overall, the analysis suggests that greater adherence to the Mediterranean diet was associated with a significantly reduced odds of developing COVID-19, although the results for COVID-19 symptoms and severity were not significant,” the researchers wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/covid-19/eating-mediterranean-diet-may-offer-some-protection-against-covid-19 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos