In the latest in a series of studies examining the impact of mass distribution of azithromycin on child mortality in sub-Saharan Africa, researchers found that giving the antibiotic to all children up to age 5 had a greater impact than limiting it to younger children.

of studyAnnounced yesterday New England Journal of Medicine, Distribution of twice-yearly doses of azithromycin to children aged 1 to 59 months in rural Niger was found to reduce child mortality by 14% compared with children who received a placebo.

The findings are important because in 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) Recommendation This intervention should be considered in areas of sub-Saharan Africa where child mortality is high, but only for children aged 1 to 11 months. 2018 Survey Large-scale distribution of azithromycin (an intervention originally implemented to eliminate trachoma in parts of Africa) has been found to have significantly reduced child mortality in rural areas of Niger, Malawi, and Tanzania.

The WHO wanted to limit treatment to younger people because that is where they saw the greatest impact on mortality, and because of concerns that wider distribution of azithromycin could promote antibiotic resistance.

But the new study found that focusing only on children aged 1 to 11 months did not result in a significant reduction in child mortality compared with the placebo group, and the reduction in mortality in younger infants was even greater when older children were also given azithromycin.

“This suggests that to achieve significant reductions in mortality among young children, effects need to be at the community level,” lead study author Kieran O'Brien, PhD, MPH, epidemiologist and assistant professor at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) Francis I. Proctor Foundation, told CIDRAP News.

Seeking maximum mortality benefit

In the AVENIR (Azithromycin for Children's Lives in Niger: Implementation and Research) trial, researchers from UCSF, the Niger Ministry of Health, and Niger's Center for Public Health Research and Interventions conducted a cluster-randomized trial, assigning rural areas of Niger to three different treatment groups from November 2020 to July 2023.

Niger saw the biggest decline in deaths in Mordor in 2018 (Oral macrolides to target resistance and reduce mortality) This study was selected due to the high mortality rate in the under-five population.

In 1,273 communities, all children aged 1 to 59 months were given oral azithromycin twice a year (pediatric azithromycin group). In 773 communities, only children aged 1 to 11 months were given azithromycin (infant azithromycin group). In 954 communities, children aged 1 to 59 months were given a placebo (placebo group). The primary outcome was all-cause mortality 2 years after azithromycin distribution.

The trial ultimately had several goals, O'Brien said. One was to see if researchers could replicate the results of the MORDOR trial, which found that twice-yearly distribution of azithromycin reduced mortality by 14% in rural areas of Niger, Tanzania, and Malawi. But the researchers also wanted to directly test the effectiveness of the WHO recommendation, which had never been studied before. To do so, they added an additional group that only gave azithromycin to infants aged 1 to 11 months, and compared their results to a placebo group.

“I, [WHO] “The guidelines must be followed because the risk of death is high for the entire 1-59 month age group,” she said. “The number of children in the 12-59 month age group is much higher than the number of children in the 1-11 month age group, so more lives could be saved if the entire 1-59 month age group is included.”

Of 382,586 children in the AVENIR trial, 5,503 deaths occurred. In children aged 1 to 59 months, the mortality rate in the pediatric azithromycin group (risk of 11.9 deaths per 1,000 person-years) was 14% lower than that in the placebo group (risk of 13.9 deaths per 1,000 person-years). However, in infants aged 1 to 11 months, the mortality rate in the infant azithromycin group (risk of 22.3 deaths per 1,000 person-years) was only 6% lower than that in the placebo group (risk of 23.9 deaths per 1,000 person-years), a difference that was not considered statistically significant.

The researchers also found a 17% reduction in mortality among infants aged 1 to 11 months in the pediatric azithromycin group (18.5 deaths per 1,000 person-years) compared with the infant azithromycin group (22.3 deaths per 1,000 person-years).

“We think this is evidence that it's reasonable to have a treatment duration of one to 59 months to achieve the mortality reduction benefits that were originally envisaged in the WHO guidelines,” O'Brien said.

The authors also note that the study showed that mass distribution of azithromycin had an impact on child mortality even in the presence of seasonal malaria chemoprophylaxis (which includes the antibiotic sulfadoxine, which is routinely administered to children aged 3 to 59 months in the study area). TrialStudies conducted in Mali and Burkina Faso found that mass distribution of azithromycin in conjunction with seasonal malaria chemoprophylaxis had no additional effect on mortality.

Antibiotic resistance remains a concern

However, the question that remains is what effect routine twice-yearly dosing of azithromycin in children under 5 years of age will have on antimicrobial resistance (AMR). analysis Pediatric microbiology data from the MORDOR trial found that high-dose azithromycin increased the prevalence of macrolide resistance in children. Streptococcus pneumoniae Over the course of a few years, the presence of genetic resistance mechanisms in enterobacteria also increased.

But Tom Rietman, MD, a UCSF ophthalmologist involved in both the MORDOR and AVENIR trials, theorizes that because children are no longer given antibiotics after age 59 months, and new children entering the programs aren't being exposed to azithromycin, resistance levels may be plateauing.

“I think if they choose resistance it will ease the concerns a little bit, but it looks like they're going to plateau rather than continue to rise,” Rietman said.

Rietman also noted that unlike mass distribution of azithromycin to treat trachoma, which targets all members of a community, the interventions studied in MORDOR and AVENIR targeted only preschool-age children.

“Our theory is that there's less antibiotic pressure because we're only targeting preschool children and not the whole community, as is the case with trachoma,” he said.

O'Brien said resistance data from the AVENIR trial still needs to be analyzed, and he expects WHO experts will wait until those data, and data from several other trials of the intervention, are available before deciding whether to update the guidelines.

This may be considered evidence that it is reasonable to provide treatment for 1–59 months to achieve the mortality reduction effect originally envisaged in the WHO guidelines.

But at a time when the WHO and health authorities around the world are increasingly concerned about AMR and the threat of an antibiotic-free world, is mass distributing azithromycin to children a good idea?

For O'Brien and Rietman, the effectiveness of this strategy ultimately highlights the lack of access to health care in places like rural Niger, which contributes greatly to high child mortality rates. Until these communities have stronger health systems and better access to effective antibiotics when needed, they say, strategies like mass distribution of azithromycin may be necessary to reduce what Rietman calls “unacceptably high” child mortality rates.

“We think there may be some kind of niche for this intervention,” Rietman said. “It's not going to last forever.”