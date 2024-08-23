Drug that restores brain metabolism could help treat Alzheimer's : NPR

A drug that restores brain metabolism in mouse models of Alzheimer's disease also improves cognitive function, a finding that may help researchers find new pathways to combat symptoms of the brain disease beyond the amyloid plaques and tau tangles that characterize the disease.

Scientists are experimenting with a new way to treat Alzheimer's disease in mice. They're using a drug that helps the brain produce energy. NPR's John Hamilton reports that, at least in mice, the treatment can reverse memory loss.

JOHN HAMILTON, BYLINE: The brain runs on sugar in the form of glucose. Brain cells in young, healthy people are very good at converting glucose into energy. But Dr. Katrin Andreasson of Stanford University has found that in people with Alzheimer's…

Katrin Andreasson: Your energy metabolism really slows down. It really slows down.

HAMILTON: Andreasson and a team of scientists worked with mice that had a form of Alzheimer's disease. They genetically altered the mice in a way that they thought would make their glucose metabolism even worse, and ultimately speed up the progression of the disease.

Andreasson: We expected everything to be much, much worse. But it was the exact opposite.

HAMILTON: Eventually, the team found an explanation: their genetic tweaks changed the behavior of cells called astrocytes. Normally, these cells are responsible for supplying energy to neurons involved in memory and thinking. But when Alzheimer's plaques and tangles start to appear in the brain, the astrocytes stop doing this, Andreasson says.

Andreasson: Astrocytes are asleep, but they need to be woken up to help neurons.

HAMILTON: The gene tweak seemed to return the astrocytes to their normal state. To test that idea, the team did another experiment. Andreasson says they placed mice in the center of a shiny white disk under a bright light.

ANDREASON: I hate it. I want to get out of there, but I have to remember where the escape route is.

HAMILTON: By following visual cues. Andreasson says healthy mice learned how to find the exit almost instantly.

ANDREASON: But in the Alzheimer's mice, it took them a lot longer to find the escape route.

HAMILTON: That was until the team gave the mice an anti-cancer drug. As well as tweaking genes, it woke up the astrocytes. It also restored glucose metabolism in the hippocampus, which is important for memory and navigation. The treatment allowed the mice to escape bright light as quickly as healthy animals. In a separate experiment, the drug also restored human astrocytes and neurons taken from Alzheimer's patients. The results, published in Science, show that Shannon McCauley of the University of Kentucky says Alzheimer's involves more than plaques and neurofibrillary tangles.

Shannon McCauley: The idea that these metabolic changes can occur in the brain and yet are reversible is a really exciting development to me and could change the way we think about targeting this disease.

HAMILTON: McCauley, who wrote an editorial accompanying the study, says the work adds to evidence that cells other than neurons play an important role in Alzheimer's. The brain is like a beehive, she says: Neurons may be the queen bee, but it's kept alive by worker bees like astrocytes.

McCauley: And the worker bees are incredibly overtaxed by all the work that's being asked of them, and then the whole system just doesn't work as well. And I think that's exactly what happens in the brains of people with Alzheimer's.

HAMILTON: McCauley says that a treatment that targets worker bees could eventually help Alzheimer's patients, including those who are already taking new drugs that remove amyloid plaques. While amyloid drugs can slow the progression of the disease, he says, a metabolism drug could actually reverse some symptoms.

McCauley: Maybe this will help the astrocytes and neurons work a little better, and improve physical function a little bit, maybe slow down memory decline, maybe restore a little bit of executive function.

HAMILTON: If this method works in humans and not just in mice, she says.

John Hamilton, NPR News.

