Unique strain of probiotic bacteria shows potential to fight inflammatory diseases





A significant unmet need exists to strengthen the intestinal barrier and keep it healthy, thus treating leaky gut. Researchers have found that a unique strain of probiotic bacteria may: Bifidobacteria BB1 enhances the intestinal barrier function and prevents the infiltration of intestinal bacteria and various harmful substances. American Journal of PathologyThe study, published by Elsevier, could help facilitate the development of new, targeted, natural probiotic therapies for patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and other inflammatory diseases. Fatty liver disease or diseases associated with a leaky or impaired intestinal barrier, such as alcoholic liver disease. “The study is a first-of-its-kind opportunity for patients with pulmonary circulation problems,” explains lead researcher Thomas Y. Marr, MD, of Pennsylvania State University Hershey Medical Center. “The development of non-toxic, patient-friendly natural products such as probiotics is crucial for the treatment of IBD and other inflammatory diseases associated with leaky gut. Our study suggests that BB1 is such a precision probiotic strain. BB1 has unique biological activity to maximally strengthen the intestinal barrier and prevent inflammatory activation.” In patients with active IBD, levels of proinflammatory cytokines, including tumor necrosis factor (TNF), are increased.be and IL1β. TNF-be TNF-α levels are significantly elevated in the intestinal tissue, serum, and stool of IBD patients, and elevated levels are associated with increased intestinal tight junction permeability.be plays a central role in promoting intestinal inflammation in IBD patients and is anti-TNF-be The antibody is highly effective in treating active disease, and previous research from laboratories at the Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine has shown that BB1 significantly enhances intestinal epithelial barrier function and prevents the development of dextran sulfate sodium-induced enteritis. Dr Ma added: “Our results suggest that BB1 inhibits TNF-be Increased intestinal tight junction permeability and inhibition of NF-κB p50/p65 activation via the Toll-like receptor (TLR)-2 signaling pathway. MLCK Gene. We also found that a protein called PPAR-γ is a key enterocyte mediator that controls intestinal barrier protection. Treating patients with active ulcerative colitis with the PPAR-γ agonist rosiglitazone significantly reduced their Ulcerative Colitis Disease Activity Index scores and improved their quality of life. Dr Ma concludes: “These studies elucidate a novel intracellular mechanism for the unique probiotic bacterial strain BB1, demonstrating its potential to promote health by maintaining a healthy intestinal barrier and preventing leaky gut and intestinal barrier breakdown, as well as treat inflammatory diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease.” IBD, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, is an inflammatory disease of the gastrointestinal tract. Defects in the intestinal epithelial tight junction barrier are an important pathogenic factor contributing to the development of IBD. IBD patients have defective intestinal tight junction barriers and are characterized by increased intestinal permeability and increased luminal antigen penetration. Intestinal epithelial cells cover the entire intestinal mucosal surface and act as a physical and functional barrier against the intestinal penetration of harmful luminal substances such as bacteria. antigentoxins, digestive enzymes, food by-products, etc. sauce: Journal References: Abdulkadir, R. Others. (2024) Bifidobacterium bifidum strain BB1 inhibits TNF-α-induced increase in intestinal epithelial tight junction permeability via TLR-2/TLR-6 receptor complex-dependent PPAR-γ stimulation and NF-κB p65 suppression. American Journal of Pathology. doi.org/10.1016/j.ajpath.2024.05.012.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240823/Unique-strain-of-probiotic-bacteria-shows-potential-in-combating-inflammatory-diseases.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos