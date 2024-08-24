Health officials in metropolitan Cincinnati are tracking an increase in gastrointestinal illnesses linked to swimming pools.





Workers at Campbell County's Splash Park behind Wilder City Hall got a crash course in Cryptosporidium on Friday. Workers spent hours disinfecting hard surfaces and flushing the park's pipes with 10 times the usual amount of chlorine. All to remove any traces of the diarrheal disease that's suddenly on many people's minds. “The long name is Cryptosporidium, but the short name is crypto. It's basically a parasite,” said Steve Devine. Devine is director of the Northern Kentucky Health Department's environmental health and safety division. Test results showed 31 people were infected as of Friday afternoon, Devine said, with more likely to be infected. “Right now, overall, it's a pretty small outbreak, but these sorts of things can change quickly, so we're trying to be as aggressive as we can to make sure it doesn't get worse,” Devine said. People with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and daycare children are especially susceptible to Cryptosporidium, he said. Swimming in pools with spores can lead to infection. “It only takes a tiny bit to infect an entire pool,” Devine said. With temperatures expected to soar to nearly 30 degrees Fahrenheit this weekend, Devine knows there will be plenty of families wanting to cool off at their favorite watering holes. In that case, Devine recommends frequent hand-washing. Parents should change babies' diapers in the bathrooms, not poolside. He also says swimmers should try not to swallow the water, even if it's chlorinated. “At least we know the outdoor pool season is coming to an end, so that might be a little bit of a blessing,” Devine said. “But we're not saying you can't swim. We just want you to remember the people who are out there and hope they're following the guidelines and do your best to avoid getting water in your mouth and swallowing it.” Northern Kentucky health officials aren't the only ones monitoring cases of cryptosporidium infections. The same thing is happening across the Ohio River in Hamilton County, where public health experts said Friday there's a chance for “rapid and widespread contamination.” Click here for more information from Hamilton County Public Health.

