



WASHINGTON, DC – As deaths from MPOX rise in Africa, Public Citizen has called on Bavarian Nordic CEO Paul Chaplin to lower the price of the biotech company's vaccine. Gineosprevents smallpox and MPOX in adults. On August 14, the World Health Organization declared MPOX a global health emergency. The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Zynneos is being sold for $100 per dose, but due to a lack of transparency from Bavarian Nordic, the official price and legitimacy of the price remain unclear. As the highly contagious virus spreads across multiple African countries, Peter Mabardach, Director of the Public Access to Medicines Program Wrote a letter Chaplin criticised Bavarian Nordic for remaining tight-lipped about the current price of Zinneos and refusing to reduce it, calling it “unfair”. “Without changing [its] “Its pricing and transparency practices leave us concerned that Bavaria Nordic is exploiting the latest global health crisis and putting profits over people,” Mybalduk said. Previous Public Citizen research We have identified several global manufacturers that use manufacturing processes similar to those used by Bayern Nordic. Our research has found that manufacturers in low- and middle-income countries are using similar processes to sell vaccines for less than $4 per dose, a fraction of the price of Bayern Nordic's MPO vaccine. In the event of a global virus outbreak in 2022-2023, Public Citizen shares the same concerns as Bavarian Nordic. Pricing is a barrier to access.



