EU offers to lead delivery of MPOX vaccine donations – Euractiv





EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides has contacted EU Health Ministers and offered to coordinate the delivery of additional donations of the MPOX vaccine and treatment to affected areas in the coming months. The European Commission, through its Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Agency (HERA), The donation was made to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa DCD) through what Kyriakides describes as a “tried and tested Team Europe approach”, which has been used effectively during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many countries are being cautious about stockpiling vaccines and are assessing their needs before pledging any donations. France is closely monitoring the epidemic and has already set up 232 vaccination sites. French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said his country could donate 100,000 vaccine doses, adding that “this cooperation will strengthen the current European effort by almost 50 percent.” But not all EU countries are eligible to donate: a Czech official told Euraactive that the country “cannot take part in the vaccine donation scheme.” He noted the need to maintain sufficient vaccine stocks to cover at-risk populations. However, the Czech Ministry of Health fully supports HERA's donation plans to Africa CDC. Similarly, Greece's national public health agency, EODY, told EurActive Greece that it “will not participate in any donation schemes at this time” due to limited supplies of 3,500 doses of vaccines for around 100 people and treatments. Vaccine manufacturer Bavarian Nordic Announced On Wednesday (August 21), an undisclosed European country announced it had ordered 440,000 doses of the vaccine. Better value Swedish National Radio Reported It was announced today (23 August) that a Swedish development has revealed that the MPOX vaccine can be injected into the skin rather than subcutaneously, meaning only one-fifth of the normal vaccine dose needs to be administered. The method is already being used by the Swedish health service and both the WHO and the Africa CDC have expressed interest, he said. Anna Mia EkstromHe is a global expert in infectious disease epidemiology and chairs the group within WHO responsible for vaccine distribution. solidarity Kyriakides appealed to the ministers' “spirit of global solidarity and cooperation” and called for coordinated and sustained action to support countries most affected by the outbreak. “Will we choose to put in place systems to control and eliminate MPOX worldwide, or will we fall back into a cycle of panic and then neglect?” Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, asked at a press conference (August 20). Emphasise the need More consistent support and solidarity for Africa; The leading medical journal, The Lancet, editorial And warned “As with COVID-19, we are once again facing an unfair race for vaccines and health will be undermined by the world's failure to agree on a binding and fair pandemic agreement.” Additional reporting from Vasiliki Angouridi, Monica Kleja and Aneta Zachová. [Edited by Catherine Feore and Martina Monti] Read more at Euractiv

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euractiv.com/section/health-consumers/news/eu-offers-to-take-the-lead-on-the-delivery-of-mpox-vaccine-donations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos