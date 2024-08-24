COVID-19 cases rise on eve of new school term, health officials discuss vaccinations





The Federal Drug Administration has approved an improved version of a COVID-19 vaccine amid a rise in cases nationwide, and the surge in cases comes as kids and school districts are preparing to return to school. “The kids are coming back on Monday and we're looking forward to having them,” said Patricia Perry with Madison Area Public Schools. “For us, it's a bigger concern because we're an open district and we get kids from Oakland County and Wayne County, so if something were to happen here, it could spill over into Wayne County. We bus kids in from Pontiac.” “So we want to ensure the safety of not only our students, but the entire community.” Oakland County Health Department officials are closely monitoring COVID-19 infection rates, but they're facing challenges. “Cases are increasing. The public health challenge is that many of the results are going under-reported,” said Dr. Russell Faust, medical director for the Oakland County Health Department. So the county began testing wastewater to get a better picture of where the coronavirus is at. “Honestly, this has really helped us keep a pulse on the local trends with regards to COVID-19. We also test for RSV and norovirus. And by this time next year, we will also be testing for combined rubella.” Wayne County has reported its first case of MPOX since 2022. It is a contagious viral disease that can occur in humans and animals, symptoms include a rash and is transmitted by direct contact with infected skin or bodily fluids. However, Wayne County health officials offer this advice: “Although monkeypox is a serious disease, the risk of infection for children is very low,” said Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Wayne County Health Officer. “Therefore, CDC does not recommend vaccinating children against monkeypox.” But when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, medical experts have a different view. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved improved versions of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc for the fall 2024 season. “But when the vaccine is available, everyone should get it,” Faust said. “Basically, anyone over the age of 6 months should get it.” And as the new school year begins, school officials are asking parents to be considerate if their children experience any symptoms and to keep them home when appropriate to prevent the spread of infection. “Please be sure to take your temperature and monitor for cold and flu symptoms,” Perry said. “We must always be mindful of the health and safety of our students and their families.” Madison Area Public Schools Superintendent Patricia Perry

