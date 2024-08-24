Plymouth closes parks from dusk to dawn due to EEE threat

PLYMOUTH – All parks and open spaces in Plymouth will be closed from dusk to dawn after state health officials raised the town's EEE risk status to high. Signs are posted reminding nearby residents that the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses will continue until the first frost.

People in Plymouth are taking precautions against the high risk of Eastern Equine Encephalitis. EEE is a rare but serious, potentially fatal disease that is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Patients who survive EEE can be left permanently disabled.

Signs have been posted outside parks in Plymouth warning of the threat of EEE. CBS Boston



“At the end of the day, we want to protect the people who live in our community,” Plymouth Town Mayor Derek Brindisi said.

He explained the deliberate decision to close parks, playgrounds and athletic fields from dusk to dawn, effective immediately, starting Friday.

Impact on high school sports

“Certainly, it will have a negative impact on fall high school sports,” Brindisi said. “We have been working closely with school principals and their teams to adjust schedules so that players do not lose playing time.”

Last week, the state reported its first case of EEE in four years. The Oxford Health Board subsequently: No going outdoors.

To prevent mosquito bites, wear long sleeves and long pants, apply insect repellent that contains DEET, and drain any standing water near your home.

West Nile Virus Risk

EEE isn't the only concern for the community. On Friday, the state Increased risk level Boston, Abington, Brockton, East Bridgewater, Marion, Mattapoisett, Rochester and Whitman had high rates of West Nile virus infection.

