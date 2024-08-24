Study finds endometrial cancer screening misses cancer in black women

The women Abnormal bleeding after menopause To look for signs of uterine cancer, women typically undergo a noninvasive test, a transvaginal ultrasound, but studies suggest that this misses far more cancers in black women than in white women.

Black people with uteruses are more likely to develop endometrial cancer, recent studies show Frequent exposure to chemical hair straighteners This may be a factor. Double the chance of dying from endometrial cancerEarly detection is becoming increasingly important. (Endometrial cancer is a type of uterine cancer. Cleveland Clinic As we will explain, these terms are often used interchangeably.

But current guidelines used by doctors and radiologists to interpret transvaginal ultrasound results aren't as effective for this group, experts say, meaning the tests miss signs of cancer in black women.

This may lead to delayed diagnosis among black women, who are already more likely to develop aggressive endometrial cancer.

First-line tests “are not suitable for all women”

“One thing is clear across the board: Sadly, black women are more likely to die from endometrial cancer,” Dr. Onyinye D. Balogun, a radiation oncologist at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, told TODAY.com.

White women with endometrial cancer have an 84 percent five-year survival rate, but for black women, the figure is just 62 percent, she said.

Dr. Kemi Doll, a gynecologic oncologist and associate professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Washington, told TODAY.com that this trend remains true even when taking into account access to health care and insurance.

Previous research “Black women are less likely to receive appropriate biopsies and ultrasounds,” she explains. But even when they do receive treatment, the cancer is more likely to be diagnosed at a later stage. More likely to die.

“So it made me wonder, wait a minute, did they actually evaluate whether the ultrasound was working as expected,” she says. “It made me wonder whether the medical system itself was being fair and accurate.”

In a study published in June, JAMA OncologyDoll and her team investigated that very question. The team looked at the effectiveness of current transvaginal ultrasound screening guidelines for black patients.

When a postmenopausal patient comes in complaining of abnormal bleeding, the first step is a transvaginal ultrasound, a non-invasive test that can rule out the need for further testing. A transvaginal ultrasound can help diagnose or rule out many other conditions, such as ovarian cysts or uterine polyps. Cleveland Clinic he says.

If doctors want to rule out endometrial cancer, they will have an ultrasound to measure a patient's endometrial band (the band of tissue lining the uterus). American College of Obstetricians and GynecologistsIf a patient's endometrial stripes are 4mm or less thick, endometrial cancer can usually be ruled out.

“Once menstruation stops, the thickness of the endometrial stripes should remain more or less stable,” Balogun explains. If the tissue appears to be thickening, it could indicate the presence of endometrial cancer. Patients will then undergo more invasive tests, such as a biopsy, to examine the tissue.

However, in the new study, which included data on nearly 1,500 black patients, more than 11 percent (24 of 210) of the women with endometrial cancer had endometrial thickness measurements that were within the normal range.

The study builds on Dole's previous research published in 2021. JAMA OncologyFor the study, the team simulated a cohort of 370,000 black and white patients and found that the current 4mm guideline would detect fewer than half of endometrial cancer cases in black women, compared with approximately 88% in white women.

Doll's research taken together suggests that the current standards “are not the right standards for all women,” Balogun said, and they may be leading to missed cancers, delayed diagnoses and worse outcomes, especially for black women.

Transvaginal ultrasound is a “good option” to avoid unnecessary biopsies, Kimberly Geksi, M.D., chief medical officer of obstetrics and gynecology at the Medical College of Wisconsin and member of ACOG, told TODAY.com.

“But this study shows that that's not a reasonable strategy for black patients,” said Geksi, who presented the new study to ACOG's expert panel for review.

“ACOG will be reviewing recent findings that suggest the use of transvaginal ultrasound to detect endometrial cancer in black women may be unreliable,” the group told TODAY.com in a statement.

What accounts for this difference?

“(The findings) are really significant because an entire treatment paradigm that works for everyone has been developed based on research that wasn't done in everyone,” Dr. Stephanie V. Blank, chief of gynecologic oncology at the Mount Sinai Health System, told TODAY.com.

“Many of the standards we've created in medicine are based on white populations,” Balogun agrees. These specific guidelines are: Scandinavia, Italy and Hong Kong” Blank explains, but there weren't many black attendees.

“This is a really good example of why we need to be very comprehensive in our research,” Geksi says. “We had really good data showing that transvaginal ultrasound is an appropriate triage strategy, but it wasn't until we said, 'Okay, what about in this particular population?'”

Additionally, there are several factors unique to black patients that may make transvaginal ultrasound less useful for black patients.

First, black women Certain types of advanced endometrial cancer Some cancers are harder to spot on a scan. These cancers are called non-endometrioid cancers, and aren't caused by hormones, Doll explains. They also tend not to cause a “general thickening” of the endometrium like more common cancer types, she says. That's why these types of tumors are easily missed on an ultrasound.

Another problem is uterine fibroids, a type of tumor that develops inside the uterus, according to the Mayo Clinic. While fibroids are common and most don't turn into cancer, they can cause discomfort and heavy, irregular bleeding.

“The difference is Black women suffer from uterine fibroids “Fibroids start early in life, grow larger, and last longer,” Doll explains. Blank says that fibroids can distort the endometrial tissue, making other changes harder to see on an ultrasound scan and potentially masking signs of cancer.

“If you have large fibroids or you've had untreated fibroids, it's not a good option, regardless of race,” Doll says, “but black women are much more likely to fall into that group.”

But uterine fibroids may play a more complicated role here, too, Doll said. Previous Studies have shown that black women are more likely to have persistent irregular bleeding as a result of long-term uterine fibroids, which can lead to more frequent bleeding after menopause. You may not need to worry so much.

“People have just learned to accept Severe abnormal bleeding “You're bleeding because of fibroids,” Blank says. That can make it hard to know when you need to see a doctor, she says. But Doll adds that even doctors in her study dismissed black patients' concerns when they came into their offices, saying, “Oh, that's probably because of fibroids.”

Again, this results in delays in treatment that could detect endometrial cancer.

What doctors can do better

“The onus is on the medical professionals,” Balogun said. “We are all stressed and I know there is a lot to do, but the primary responsibility lies with the doctors.”

That means taking the time to “personalize care,” she said. Not all Black patients have fibroids, which distort endometrial tissue, but the study is a reminder for health care providers to take a step back.

“When making clinical decisions, consider who the patient is and what their background is,” Balogun said. “Don't use this number across the board.”

Doll urges primary care physicians to be “highly vigilant” about postmenopausal bleeding and encourages them to specifically ask about it during appointments. “When a black woman comes in with bleeding symptoms, take her seriously and make sure they aren't looking for endometrial cancer,” Doll says.

Abnormal bleeding, including postmenopausal bleeding, is the main warning sign of endometrial cancer. Other symptoms include pelvic pain, weight gain, and unintentional weight loss. American Cancer Society Let me explain.

Dr. Doll's latest research suggests that for black patients, it may be best to skip the ultrasound step altogether and go directly to a tissue biopsy.

It's a more invasive and uncomfortable procedure, and “it's not ideal,” Doll said, but because black women are at highest risk of dying from the disease, if they have symptoms of cancer, “we definitely want to get the most accurate test possible,” she said.

Blank told TODAY.com that she's already changed her mind: “I set a pretty low bar for biopsies for all my patients, especially black women,” she said.

“We know that black women with endometrial cancer fare worse than white women, and if part of that is due to delayed diagnosis, let's fix that,” Blank continued. “Let's do everything we can to remove those structural[barriers]and give these patients the care they deserve.”

How patients can advocate for themselves

While the primary responsibility for proper care falls on providers, Balogun says there are ways to help. Patients can also advocate for themselves.

First, experts agree that patients need to realize that postmenopausal bleeding should be taken seriously. “In most cases, we can effectively rule out endometrial cancer,” Geksi says. “But it's not a symptom you want to ignore. It's definitely something you want to talk to your doctor about.”

Balogun suggests having a friend or family member present during appointments as “another ear” to speak for you and take notes just in case, and you can also join the conversation over the phone or Zoom, Balogun says.

And if you feel like your doctor isn't really listening to you, experts agree, you should consider seeking a second opinion or going elsewhere. “If patients feel like something isn't right, they should tell their doctor,” Blank says. “If they ignore you, you may need to find another doctor.”

Gecsi also encourages people to get involved in research, which she says is “super important” to ensure studies include different types of patients.