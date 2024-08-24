Is deli meat bad for you? A nutritionist gives tips to reduce the health risks

When it comes to quick and convenient lunch options, deli meats are often at the top of the list. However, with growing health concerns about processed meats, Boar's Head recalls 7 million pounds of deli meat In light of the deadly Listeria outbreak, some may be wondering if deli meat is bad for you.

The Aug. 8 report said the recall has led to three deaths and 43 hospitalizations across more than a dozen states. press release From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Another warning to be careful when choosing deli meats.

Whether you're a sandwich connoisseur or simply looking to improve your health, here are nutritionist tips to help you enjoy your favorite lunch meats more safely.

Is deli meat bad for you?

Although deli meats are convenient, you should be careful because they are highly processed and may pose health risks.

“Deli meat is unhealthy,” says registered dietitian Samantha Cassetti, “It's processed meat, and there's good evidence that processed meat poses certain cancer risks.”

“I think it's best to eat as little as possible,” she added.

Increased risk of cancer

Processed deli meats contain nitrates and nitrites, preservatives that extend shelf life and enhance flavor. These additives can turn into potentially harmful compounds called nitrosamines. Some studies have shown it to be carcinogenicor may be carcinogenic.

for example, Research in 2022 A study published by the National Library of Medicine found that people who consume more nitrates have a higher risk of breast cancer, while people who consume more nitrites have a higher risk of prostate cancer.

Increased risk of heart disease

Many deli meats, like salami, bologna, and pepperoni, are also high in saturated fat, which, according to Natalie Rizzo, R.D., a registered dietitian and nutrition editor at TODAY.com, “is linked to increased risk of cancer, heart disease, higher cholesterol, and higher blood pressure.”

Saturated fats are known to raise levels of LDL “bad” cholesterol, which can contribute to heart disease. American Heart Association The recommendation is that a standard 2,000-calorie-a-day diet should have no more than 13 grams of saturated fat. A 3.5-ounce serving of salami contains about 11 grams of saturated fat per day, which could be nearly the entire daily limit. Data from the United States.SDepartment of Agriculture.

High in sodium

In addition to containing preservatives, cold cuts also contain Have High SodiumWhile the human body needs small amounts of sodium to function properly, the CDC warns that consuming too much sodium can raise blood pressure and increase the risk of stroke and heart disease.

According to Julia Zumpano, a registered dietitian at the Cleveland Clinic, high amounts of sodium Linked to cancer and obesityLow-sodium deli meats include: 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans It is recommended to consume less than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day.

What is the healthiest deli meat?

Despite these risks, there are ways to make healthier choices when it comes to deli meats.

Rizzo recommends looking for products that are lower in sodium, specifically those with less than 10% of your recommended daily value (2,300 milligrams) per serving.

In addition to low sodium, Rizzo recommends choosing deli meats that have six grams of saturated fat or less per serving, or deli meats that are generally leaner, like turkey or chicken.

You might be wondering whether deli meat sliced ​​at the counter is healthier: Rizzo says that while prepackaged meats may contain more preservatives, “it really doesn't make that much of a difference,” but meat sliced ​​at the counter likely “tastes better.”

However, if you are particular about ingredients, you may want to opt for prepackaged deli meats, as they don't come with nutritional information when purchased at the store.

While Cassetti believes “it's safest to be cautious and avoid deli meat as often as possible,” he acknowledges that convenience plays an important role and there may be times when deli meat is the preferred option. In those cases, Cassetti recommends looking for products with fewer ingredients or choosing white meat over red meat.

What to eat instead of deli meat

If you really want a deli sandwich, Cassetti recommends buying rotisserie chicken or roasted turkey as healthier sources of protein than packaged options.

“I have a 20-year-old son, and since he was 5, I've been making him sandwiches with rotisserie chicken instead of deli meat,” Cassetti says. “It's the only food substance with clear evidence that increases the risk of certain cancers, so I'm being very cautious.”

She also Protein Choices Aside from chicken, there are plenty of other meat alternatives available, including chickpeas, eggs and canned tuna, which can all serve as nutritious alternatives, she says. Not only are these alternatives minimally processed, but they also offer a range of health benefits.

Chickpeas are Linked to heart and gut health benefitsrich in dietary fiber and protein. Essential Omega 3 and 6 Fatty AcidsRich in fiber, vitamins and minerals, canned tuna is a convenient, low-fat source of protein.

You can also make your own “deli meat” by brineing chicken or turkey breasts, roasting them, and slicing them thinly.

What deli meats are not processed?

If you want to avoid processed deli meats altogether, both Rizzo and Cassetti recommend buying fresh roasted turkey or chicken.

As long as the recipe is low in sodium, making your own deli meats may be a healthier option than avoiding processed meats, Rizzo said.

Is it okay to eat deli meat while pregnant?

Craving a traditional deli sandwich while pregnant? Yes, you can still enjoy deli meats while pregnant. CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)The key is to heat the meat to 165 degrees Fahrenheit, a simple but important step to ensure any potentially harmful bacteria are destroyed.