These factors may increase your risk of dementia





Poor eyesight and high cholesterol are two new risk factors identified as early signs of dementia, a leading medical journal has revealed. in Key reviews The 2024 Lancet Dementia Commission conducted a meta-analysis involving millions of participants and identified 14 modifiable risk factors for dementia. Most of these are already well known, such as smoking, diabetes, excessive alcohol consumption, and social isolation, but untreated poor vision and high cholesterol were previously unknown risk factors. With the increase in the elderly population, Alzheimer's Society of Canada The commission predicts that nearly one million Canadians will have dementia by 2030. Globally, 153 million people are expected to have dementia by 2050, more than double the number in 2019, the commission report said. Although an ageing population is inevitable, dementia is not: Nearly half of dementia cases worldwide could be prevented by eliminating these 14 risk factors, the committee wrote. It's a message emphasized by Dr. Samir Sinha, chair of Mount Sinai's Geriatrics Department, who told CTV Your Morning that people can make lifestyle changes to prevent and delay dementia. The addition of vision loss to the risk factors isn't surprising, he said, because hearing loss — another sensory impairment — has also been linked to dementia. “When you’re not actually maintaining good sensory control and you’re not actually correcting those challenges, you actually reduce the sensory input to the brain. [and] “Our brains aren't getting the information they need,” he explains. Regarding prevention and treatment, treating cataracts may help reduce the risk of dementia, according to a Lancet review: People over 65 who had cataract surgery had about a 30% lower risk of developing dementia compared with older people with cataracts who did not have vision-correcting surgery. According to one of the studies referenced in the report. Meanwhile, treating high cholesterol, for example by exercising regularly, can also help prevent blockages in the arteries of the brain that can lead to dementia, he added. “Keeping your heart healthy means keeping your brain healthy,” he says, but adds that you don't need to run a marathon or start weight training: “Even just taking a 30-minute walk every day is enough.” However, many of the risk factors outlined in the study, such as air pollution and lack of education, will require public health intervention rather than individual modification, and genetics and older age are the biggest risk factors for developing dementia, some of which are difficult to eliminate. Primary care plays an important role in diagnosing and treating dementia, but More than six million Canadians don't have a family doctorSo to leverage the review's findings, systemic change in public health in Canada is also needed, Sinha said. “That's the challenge. Not only are there a shortage of primary care providers, but we also have a shortage of specialists like geriatricians and neurologists,” he says. “We need to make this care more accessible to more people so that things like cholesterol management can be done with the help of a specialist. It's hard to do that on your own.”

