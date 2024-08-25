The New York City Department of Health is using mosquito control to reduce the risk of West Nile virus infection. A map shows areas affected.

new york – The New York City Health Department will spray insecticides in some areas of the city next week. Reduce mosquito activity The dangers of West Nile virus.

Crews have been out 10 times this summer and are scheduled to return on Monday and Wednesday of this week to spray parts of Upper Manhattan and Southwest Brooklyn.

At least four New Yorkers have tested positive for West Nile virus so far this year, according to the health department.

The health department says low concentrations of insecticides, such as Anvil 10+10, Duet, or Merus 3, are used and pose low risk to people and pets. New Yorkers should stay indoors as much as possible during spraying. Skin and clothing exposed to insecticides should be washed with soap and water, and fruits and vegetables should always be washed with water.

New York residents are being encouraged to eliminate standing water around their homes to help control mosquito populations.

Mosquito control in Manhattan

Spraying in Manhattan will begin at 8:30 p.m. Monday and continue until 6 a.m. Tuesday. If weather conditions make spraying impossible, it will continue Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The truck will make stops in some of the following areas:

Carnegie Hill,

Central Park,

East Harlem,

Fort George,

Hamilton Heights,

Harlem,

Inwood,

Lenox Hill,

Lincoln Square,

Manhattan Village,

Manhattan Building,

Morningside Heights,

Sherman Creek,

Sugar Hill,

Upper East Side,

Upper West Side,

Washington Heights,

And Yorkville.

New York City Department of Health



Mosquito control in Brooklyn

Spraying in Brooklyn will begin at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and continue until 6 a.m. Thursday. If weather conditions make spraying impossible, it will occur Thursday night into Friday morning.

The truck will make stops in some of the following areas:

Bass Beach,

Bay Ridge,

Bensonhurst

Coney Island,

Dyker Heights,

Fort Hamilton,

Gravesend,

New Utrecht,

And the Sea Gate.

New York City Department of Health

