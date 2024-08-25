Plymouth, Massachusetts: Town closes parks at night due to heightened encephalitis risk









A Massachusetts town has closed its municipal parks and squares to visitors overnight due to an increased risk of potentially deadly mosquito-borne encephalitis, town officials said. Plymouth, about 40 miles southeast of Boston, announced the closure on Friday because of the high risk of infection with the extremely rare eastern equine encephalitis, town officials said. stated in a news release. The disease is transmitted to humans by mosquito bites and has a mortality rate of 33% to 70%, with most deaths occurring within two to 10 days after symptoms begin, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. “The recent diagnosis of EEE infection in an infected horse in Plymouth has initially raised the town's EEE risk level to high,” the town of Plymouth said in a release. On Aug. 16, the state reported its first case of EEE this year and its first case since 2020. Man in his 80s The virus has been detected in Worcester County, which has led health officials to raise the risk level for the disease in nearby communities, the public health department said in a news release. “EEE is a rare but serious illness and a public health concern,” Massachusetts Surgeon General Robbie Goldstein said in a statement. “We remind residents of the need to protect themselves from mosquito bites, especially in areas of the state where EEE activity is occurring.” The surrounding area 30% of infected people According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people infected with EEE die, and many who survive the infection live with neurological problems. The disease is very rare, with an average 11 human cases According to the CDC, approximately 100 million cases of EEE are reported each year in the United States. During the Massachusetts EEE outbreak, 17 cases of EEE were reported and 7 people died. 2019 and 2020According to the state public health department. Public health officials and the Massachusetts Agricultural Resources Agency announced plans Saturday to use aerial spraying to eliminate mosquitoes in the Plymouth County area and truck-mounted spraying in parts of Worcester County, according to a press release. By Saturday, EEE Risk Level Ten Massachusetts communities were at high or critical risk. At least eight Massachusetts municipalities, including Boston, are also considered “high risk” for mosquito-borne illnesses. West Nile virus, The state health department announced this on Friday. Saturday, Dr. Anthony Fauci The former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said he was recuperating at home after being hospitalized with West Nile virus.

